YES Outplacement To Provide Professional Placement As Part Of Executive Outplacement Services

Alexandria, VA – YES Outplacement, a leading provider of career transition solutions and a division of YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, is proud to announce the expansion of its executive Outplacement Services to include professional placement.

This new offering is designed to provide former C-level and senior executives with a seamless transition into their next roles by connecting them directly with hiring organizations and providing support during challenging times. By combining expert career coaching with direct placement opportunities, YES Outplacement is committed to helping executives secure their next position quickly and effectively, while also supporting companies in managing workforce changes with confidence.

“When you have to separate employees, you want to make sure you can hand them off to a company that truly cares about helping them get a new job fast, not to mention get their confidence back,” said a spokesperson for YES Outplacement. “Our most recent study, as of April 2020, shows that our median/average client gets a new job in two months at 14% higher pay.”

Outplacement – What is it and What are its Benefits?

Outplacement services help companies manage the process of employee terminations while supporting former employees in finding new roles quickly. These services provide a structured transition plan, including career coaching, resume building, and job search assistance. Whilst for companies, outplacement services offer several benefits. Outplacement services create a smoother separation for both the company and employees, minimizing disruption and fostering goodwill.

When navigating employee terminations, companies can gain significantly from providing professional outplacement services. This Outplacement guide explores the most valuable Outplacement benefits. Here are some key benefits companies experience with YES Outplacement.

Mitigates Risk of Litigation: By offering structured outplacement support, YES Outplacement helps reduce the likelihood of costly lawsuits from terminated employees, ultimately saving companies an average of $40K per case and minimizing legal risks.

Decreases Unemployment Tax Costs: YES Outplacement aids former employees in finding new roles faster, which reduces the duration of their unemployment claims and helps the company avoid increases in unemployment tax rates.

Protects Company Reputation: Through high-quality outplacement services, YES Outplacement fosters positive sentiment from departing employees, which helps maintain favorable Glassdoor ratings and shields the company from negative online reviews that could damage its brand.

Maintains Employee Morale: When remaining employees see their departing colleagues treated with respect and support, it enhances morale and loyalty, reducing productivity drops often associated with layoffs.

Enhances Talent Acquisition Efforts: By demonstrating commitment to employee welfare, companies that use YES Outplacement gain a competitive edge in hiring, attracting top talent who seek employers with a reputation for social responsibility.

Strengthens Brand as a Socially Responsible Employer: YES Outplacement’s services reinforce a company’s image as one that values and supports its employees, even in times of transition, which can positively influence customer loyalty and public perception.

About YES Outplacement

YES Outplacement, a division of YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services, assists companies navigating layoffs by offering valuable severance packages. These packages are designed to help former C-level and senior executive professionals transition into new roles quickly and seamlessly, while also helping businesses mitigate risks and control costs.

