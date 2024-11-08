Vermont Agency of Education Announces Additional Opportunities Through the Listen and Learn Tour

For Immediate Release.

The Vermont Agency of Education announced three additional public engagement sessions in Chittenden and Windham Counties. Visit the Agency's website to learn more about this opportunity to share your thoughts and help the Agency craft a strategic plan which reflects the priorities and needs of Vermont communities.

Each public engagement session will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Every session will begin with introductory information and data to support more in-depth conversations, followed by breakout sessions on topics related to student achievement and support, career and college readiness, and school budgets, among other emerging priorities.

Click here to read the full announcement.