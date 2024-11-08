Public Hearings Scheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host two public hearings next week regarding the proposed replacement of the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River.

Join TDOT and the project team to learn about the proposed project, including conceptual layouts for the new America’s River Crossing, and provide your feedback. A formal presentation will be given at 6:00 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

November 13, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Central Station Hotel, Amtrak Memphis Station Upper Parking Lot

545 South Main St

Memphis, TN 38103

November 14, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Radisson Hotel

207 South Service Road

West Memphis, AR 72301