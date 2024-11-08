FRANDZEL NAMED A “BEST LAW FIRM” BY BEST LAWYERS

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2025 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the 15th edition of the publication.“Over the past decade, these awards have cemented their place as one of the most respected, utilized and comprehensive guides to legal excellence, serving as a trusted resource for both clients and legal professionals seeking distinguished representation in a diverse array of practice areas,” states the publisher.“This edition features firms that have not only achieved the highest standards of legal expertise but also have a proven track record of success across a range of complex and dynamic legal issues.”Frandzel’s practices include litigation, documentation, equipment finance, bankruptcy, employment law and banking. Featuring nationally and internationally recognized attorneys who are renowned leaders in their fields, the firm partners with clients to develop practical solutions to solve their toughest challenges.

