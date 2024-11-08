TDCI’s Securities Division Highlights Tennessee Military During Veteran Saves Week (Nov. 12 – 15)

NASHVILLE – As part of honoring Tennessee’s veterans during the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 11, 2024), the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Securities is spreading the message of saving among military members, their families, and caregivers during Veteran Saves Week (Nov. 12 – 15).

During the week, TDCI will share messages to encourage Tennessee's military community to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. This inaugural event honors the legacy of Military Saves Week, while shifting focus towards the unique financial journey of transitioning service members and veterans through four program pillars: Financial Stress, Housing, Employment, and Banking.

"Our Securities team is dedicated to ensuring our nation’s service members and their families have the resources they need to increase and further enhance their financial stability,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “We encourage all consumers but especially our military families to use this week to create a strong financial plan or review an existing one.”

Each day of Veteran Saves Week will have a theme that touches on four important areas of financial readiness.

Nov. 12: Choosing the Right Financial Institution

Nov. 13: Saving for Competing Priorities

Nov. 14: All About Housing

Nov. 15: Navigating Military to Civilian Employment Financial Transition

More information about Veterans Saves Week can be found on our latest blog post.

“Tennessee’s military members and families face unique challenges as they transition from military service to civilian life,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling. “I’m proud to say that several members of our Securities Division team have military experience, so they have insight and understanding of the financial obstacles that veterans and their families face. I encourage Tennesseans who have military service to contact us when they have questions about financial investments.”

For more information on financial education or to contact the Securities Division, visit tn.gov/securities, email securities.1@tn.gov, or call 800-863-9117.

###