Houston Natural Resources Corp is now Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Natural Resources Corp (OTC:HNRC) announced today that the name changes from Houston Natural Resources Corp to Cunningham Natural Resources Corp and change of the OTC Ticker Symbol to CNRC will be effective as of November 11, 2024. The announcement will be made on the FINRA daily list on November 8, 2024 (https://bit.ly/48HsRBl).

Effective as of the market open, November 11, 2024, the Company will be listed under the OTC Equity Markets ticker symbol CNRC for its common stock. The CUSIP number will be unchanged as a result of the name and ticker symbol changes. No action is required by existing stockholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol changes.

The Company's new website URL address is www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com.

About Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com) will be focused on traditional oil and gas opportunities and energy transition materials including mining opportunities in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other precious and rare earth metals. The investment focus will be global with sustainability at the core of the strategy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

500 Virginia Street East, 10th Floor.

Charleston, West Virginia 25301

Phone: (304) 244-4862

E-mail: info@cunninghamnaturalresources.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CunninghamCorp

