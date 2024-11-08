Perella Weinberg Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Financial Overview - Third Quarter

Revenues of $278 Million, Up 100% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $52 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Income of $36 Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.34; GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.24



Financial Overview - Nine Months

Revenues of $652 Million, Up 50% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $97 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Loss of $(96) Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.69; GAAP Diluted EPS of $(1.61)



Talent Investment

Year-to-Date Added Five New Partners and Eleven New Managing Directors



Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet with $335 Million of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments and No Debt

Year-to-Date Retired Approximately 12.3 Million Shares and Share Equivalents through Purchase, Exchange and Net Settlement

Year-to-Date Returned $215 Million to Equity Holders

Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

“We delivered another record quarter and for the nine-month period produced the highest revenue in the Firm’s history. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our franchise and the benefit of our increasing scale and broadening client coverage in an improving operating environment. Our priority remains providing best-in-class advice to our clients, and in turn, delivering more value for our shareholders,” stated Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer.

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (the “Firm” or “PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Revenues

For the third quarter of 2024, revenues were $278.2 million, an increase of 100% from $139.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenues were $652.4 million, an increase of 50% from $436.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The higher revenues in both current year periods was attributable to increased mergers and acquisition and financing and capital solutions activity, driven by larger transactions and related fee events across the business.

Expenses

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses (Dollars in Millions) (Dollars in Millions) Total compensation and benefits $ 202.3 $ 189.2 $ 127.8 $ 93.0 $ 628.2 $ 443.7 $ 393.8 $ 291.9 % of Revenues 73 % 68 % 92 % 67 % 96 % 68 % 90 % 67 % Non-compensation expenses $ 40.0 $ 37.9 $ 37.9 $ 34.3 $ 124.1 $ 116.1 $ 113.3 $ 105.2 % of Revenues 14 % 14 % 27 % 25 % 19 % 18 % 26 % 24 %

Three Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $202.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $127.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $189.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $93.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in total compensation and benefits was due to a larger bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with higher revenues along with a higher compensation margin.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $37.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $37.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $34.3 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by higher depreciation expense tied to office renovations and an increase in general, administrative and other expenses and technology related spend.

Nine Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $628.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $393.8 million for the prior year period. The current period compensation expense includes the second quarter impact of the one-time accelerated vesting of certain partnership unit awards (the “Vesting Acceleration”). Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $443.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $291.9 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in total compensation and benefits was due to a larger bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with higher revenues along with a higher compensation margin.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $124.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $113.3 million for the prior year period. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $116.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $105.2 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by an increase in professional fees including consulting and legal, higher depreciation expense tied to office renovations and relocations, and bad debt write-offs, partially offset by lower rent and occupancy costs.

Provision for Income Taxes

Perella Weinberg Partners currently owns 64.6% of the operating partnership (“PWP OpCo”) and is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax on its allocable share of earnings. Income earned by the operating partnership is subject to certain state, local, and foreign income taxes.

For purposes of calculating adjusted if-converted net income, we have presented our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares of Class A common stock, and as if all of our adjusted results for the period were subject to U.S. corporate income tax. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the effective tax rate for adjusted if-converted net income was 29%. This tax rate includes a $3.4 million benefit from the vesting of restricted stock units at a share price higher than the grant price.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of September 30, 2024, PWP had $335.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury securities. The Firm has no outstanding indebtedness and has an undrawn revolving credit facility.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, PWP returned $215.1 million in aggregate to our equity holders through (i) the settlement of 6,149,211 PWP OpCo units in connection with the one-time Vesting Acceleration at a price of $14.07 per unit and the net settlement of 3,773,416 share equivalents at an average price per share of $16.28, (ii) the settlement of exchanges of 1,343,257 PWP OpCo units for cash at $15.17 per unit and the repurchase of 1,000,000 shares pursuant to a contractual repurchase right at $15.00 per share, (iii) the payment of $16.2 million in distributions to limited partners, and (iv) the payment of aggregate dividends of $15.6 million to Class A common stockholders. Certain tax withholding amounts related to the above activity were accrued and unpaid as of September 30, 2024 and are expected to be paid within one year.

At September 30, 2024, there were 57.0 million shares of Class A common stock and 31.2 million partnership units outstanding.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2024 to Class A common stockholders of record on December 4, 2024.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP financial measures to manage our business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are key financial indicators of our business performance over the long term and provide useful information regarding whether cash provided by operating activities is sufficient to maintain and grow our business. We believe that the methodology for determining these non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand the economics of our platform.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results, you should examine our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this press release.

Management compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures through disclosure of such limitations, presentation of our financial statements in accordance with GAAP and reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of PWP are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the expectations regarding the combined business are “forward looking statements.” In addition, words such as “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “estimated,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include (but are not limited to): global economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s dependence on and ability to retain employees; the Company’s ability to successfully identify, recruit and develop talent; conditions impacting the corporate advisory industry; the Firm’s dependence on its fee-paying clients and fluctuating revenues from its non-exclusive, engagement-by-engagement business model; the high volatility of the Company’s revenues as a result of its reliance on advisory fees that are largely contingent on the completion of events which may be out of its control; the Company’s ability to appropriately manage conflicts of interest and tax and other regulatory factors relevant to the Company’s business, including actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest and other factors that may damage its business and reputation; the Company’s successful formulation and execution of its business and growth strategies; substantial litigation risks in the financial services industry; cybersecurity and other operational risks; assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity; extensive regulation of the corporate advisory industry and U.S. and foreign regulatory developments relating to, among other things, financial institutions and markets, government oversight, fiscal and tax policy and laws (including the treatment of carried interest); and other risks and uncertainties described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements in this press release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of PWP are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 23, 2024 and the other documents filed by the Firm from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 278,242 $ 139,003 $ 652,367 $ 435,974 Expenses Compensation and benefits 174,080 84,872 392,643 261,051 Equity-based compensation 28,225 42,892 235,530 132,775 Total compensation and benefits 202,305 127,764 628,173 393,826 Professional fees 9,367 10,256 32,170 26,546 Technology and infrastructure 8,852 8,045 26,749 25,850 Rent and occupancy 6,170 6,766 18,307 20,858 Travel and related expenses 4,497 4,134 13,782 13,634 General, administrative and other expenses 6,027 5,036 17,769 16,226 Depreciation and amortization 5,130 3,694 15,318 10,168 Total expenses 242,348 165,695 752,268 507,108 Operating income (loss) 35,894 (26,692 ) (99,901 ) (71,134 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Related party income — 221 — 770 Other income (expense) 457 2,542 3,859 1,488 Total non-operating income (expenses) 457 2,763 3,859 2,258 Income (loss) before income taxes 36,351 (23,929 ) (96,042 ) (68,876 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,508 (191 ) 25,960 552 Net income (loss) 28,843 (23,738 ) (122,002 ) (69,428 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 12,473 (21,689 ) (36,500 ) (62,615 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Perella Weinberg Partners $ 16,370 $ (2,049 ) $ (85,502 ) $ (6,813 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.05 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.24 $ (0.27 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 55,513,159 43,123,465 53,115,490 42,731,252 Diluted 69,795,656 86,647,697 53,115,490 86,593,581





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total compensation and benefits—GAAP $ 202,305 $ 127,764 $ 628,173 $ 393,826 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — (16,045 ) (143,714 ) (54,648 ) Public company transaction related incentives(2) (13,070 ) (12,350 ) (37,527 ) (35,733 ) Business realignment costs(3) — (6,392 ) (3,249 ) (11,497 ) Adjusted total compensation and benefits $ 189,235 $ 92,977 $ 443,683 $ 291,948 Non-compensation expense—GAAP $ 40,043 $ 37,931 $ 124,095 $ 113,282 TPH business combination related expenses(4) (1,645 ) (1,645 ) (4,935 ) (4,935 ) Business Combination transaction expenses(5) (484 ) (1,210 ) (3,054 ) (2,375 ) Settlement related expenses(6) — (809 ) — (809 ) Adjusted non-compensation expense(7) $ 37,914 $ 34,267 $ 116,106 $ 105,163 Operating income (loss)—GAAP $ 35,894 $ (26,692 ) $ (99,901 ) $ (71,134 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 16,045 143,714 54,648 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 13,070 12,350 37,527 35,733 Business realignment costs(3) — 6,392 3,249 11,497 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 4,935 4,935 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 484 1,210 3,054 2,375 Settlement related expenses(6) — 809 — 809 Adjusted operating income $ 51,093 $ 11,759 $ 92,578 $ 38,863 Income (loss) before income taxes—GAAP $ 36,351 $ (23,929 ) $ (96,042 ) $ (68,876 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 16,045 143,714 54,648 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 13,070 12,350 37,527 35,733 Business realignment costs(3) — 6,392 3,249 11,497 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 4,935 4,935 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 484 1,210 3,054 2,375 Settlement related expenses(6) — 809 — 809 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) 38 1,287 226 2,725 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 51,588 $ 15,809 $ 96,663 $ 43,846 Income tax expense (benefit)—GAAP $ 7,508 $ (191 ) $ 25,960 $ 552 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) 3,178 3,381 (7,350 ) 5,265 Adjusted income tax expense $ 10,686 $ 3,190 $ 18,610 $ 5,817 Net income (loss)—GAAP $ 28,843 $ (23,738 ) $ (122,002 ) $ (69,428 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 16,045 143,714 54,648 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 13,070 12,350 37,527 35,733 Business realignment costs(3) — 6,392 3,249 11,497 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 4,935 4,935 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 484 1,210 3,054 2,375 Settlement related expenses(7) — 809 — 809 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) 38 1,287 226 2,725 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) (3,178 ) (3,381 ) 7,350 (5,265 ) Adjusted net income $ 40,902 $ 12,619 $ 78,053 $ 38,029





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted net income $ 40,902 $ 12,619 $ 78,053 $ 38,029 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (10,686 ) (3,190 ) (18,610 ) (5,817 ) Add: If-converted income tax expense(10) 16,303 5,183 27,923 11,451 Adjusted if-converted net income $ 35,285 $ 10,626 $ 68,740 $ 32,395 Weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 69,795,656 86,647,697 53,115,490 86,593,581 Weighted average number of incremental shares from assumed vesting of RSUs and PSUs(11) — 2,682,303 9,564,794 1,561,627 Weighted average number of incremental shares from if-converted PWP OpCo units(12) 32,727,568 — 36,778,325 — Weighted-average adjusted diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 102,523,224 89,330,000 99,458,609 88,155,208 Adjusted net income per Class A share—diluted, if-converted $ 0.34 $ 0.12 $ 0.69 $ 0.37 Key metrics: (13) GAAP operating income (loss) margin 12.9 % (19.2 )% (15.3 )% (16.3 )% Adjusted operating income margin 18.4 % 8.5 % 14.2 % 8.9 % GAAP compensation ratio 73 % 92 % 96 % 90 % Adjusted compensation ratio 68 % 67 % 68 % 67 % GAAP effective tax rate 21 % 1 % (27 )% (1 )% Adjusted if-converted effective tax rate 32 % 33 % 29 % 26 %

Notes to GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results:

(1) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo includes the amortization of legacy awards granted to certain partners prior to the business combination that closed on June 24, 2021 (the “Business Combination”) and the amortization of awards granted by PWP Professional Partners LP (the “Professional Partners Awards”), which were subject to the Vesting Acceleration in the second quarter of 2024. The vesting of these awards did not economically dilute PWP shareholders’ interests relative to the interests of other investors in PWP OpCo. The legacy awards were fully amortized as of September 30, 2023.

(2) Public company transaction related incentives includes equity-based compensation for transaction-related restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance restricted stock units (“PSUs”) which are directly related to milestone events that were part of the Business Combination process and reorganization. These payments were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we began a review of the business, which resulted in headcount reductions in order to improve compensation alignment and to provide greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities. Costs were incurred through the first quarter of 2024 and included separation and transition benefits and the accelerated amortization (net of forfeitures) of certain equity-based awards, including certain Professional Partners Awards and transaction-related RSUs and PSUs, which would have been adjusted through adjustments (1) and (2) above notwithstanding the business realignment.

(4) On November 30, 2016, we completed a business combination with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., LLC (TPH), an independent advisory firm focused on the energy industry. The adjustment reflects the amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisition, and such assets will be fully amortized by November 30, 2026.

(5) Transaction costs that were expensed associated with the Business Combination, including (i) equity-based vesting for transaction-related RSUs issued to non-employees and (ii) costs incurred related to the partnership restructuring that was contemplated during the implementation of the up-C structure at the time of the Business Combination.

(6) Certain expenses incurred related to the previously reported settlement with the staff of the SEC (the “Settlement”).

(7) See reconciliation below for the components of the consolidated statements of operations included in non-compensation expense—GAAP as well as Adjusted non-compensation expense.

(8) Includes (i) the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs for all periods presented, (ii) minimal charges related to the Vesting Acceleration for the nine months ended September 2024, (iii) the $1.25 million charge related to the Settlement for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and (iv) a non-operating loss on investment for the nine months ended September 2023.

(9) The adjusted income tax expense represents the Company’s calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results. It excludes the impact on income taxes of certain transaction-related items and other items not reflected in our adjusted non-GAAP results. It does not represent the cash that the Company expects to pay for taxes in the current periods.

(10) The if-converted income tax expense represents the Company's calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results assuming the exchange of all partnership units for PWP Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s results for the period being subject to corporate-level tax.

(11) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury stock method of unvested RSUs and PSUs.

(12) Represents the dilutive impact assuming the vesting and conversion of all PWP OpCo units to shares of Class A common stock.

(13) Reconciliations of key metrics from GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliation of their components.





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 9,367 $ (484 ) (1 ) $ 8,883 Technology and infrastructure 8,852 — 8,852 Rent and occupancy 6,170 — 6,170 Travel and related expenses 4,497 — 4,497 General, administrative and other expenses 6,027 — 6,027 Depreciation and amortization 5,130 (1,645 ) (2 ) 3,485 Non-compensation expense $ 40,043 $ (2,129 ) $ 37,914 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 10,256 $ (2,019 ) (3 ) $ 8,237 Technology and infrastructure 8,045 — 8,045 Rent and occupancy 6,766 — 6,766 Travel and related expenses 4,134 — 4,134 General, administrative and other expenses 5,036 — 5,036 Depreciation and amortization 3,694 (1,645 ) (2 ) 2,049 Non-compensation expense $ 37,931 $ (3,664 ) $ 34,267 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 32,170 $ (3,054 ) (1 ) $ 29,116 Technology and infrastructure 26,749 — 26,749 Rent and occupancy 18,307 — 18,307 Travel and related expenses 13,782 — 13,782 General, administrative and other expenses 17,769 — 17,769 Depreciation and amortization 15,318 (4,935 ) (2 ) 10,383 Non-compensation expense $ 124,095 $ (7,989 ) $ 116,106 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 26,546 $ (3,184 ) (3 ) $ 23,362 Technology and infrastructure 25,850 — 25,850 Rent and occupancy 20,858 — 20,858 Travel and related expenses 13,634 — 13,634 General, administrative and other expenses 16,226 — 16,226 Depreciation and amortization 10,168 (4,935 ) (2 ) 5,233 Non-compensation expense $ 113,282 $ (8,119 ) $ 105,163

(1) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination.

(2) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH business combination.

(3) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination and certain expenses related to the Settlement.







* Throughout this release, adjusted figures represent Non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers. GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders and Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A share—diluted, if—converted will be referred to as “GAAP Diluted EPS” and “Adjusted EPS,” respectively.

