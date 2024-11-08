Pearson Medical Technologies Introduces m:Print Bar Code Labeling Software v4 for Pharmacy Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance

ALEXANDRIA, La., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearson Medical Technologies announces the international release of m:Print® Bar Code Labeling Software Version 4, a powerful new upgrade of its industry-leading pharmacy barcode label printing software. m:Print® v4 empowers pharmacies and other medication repackagers to utilize all the data contained in the new 2D Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) barcode by applying its 1-Click Print® technology with multiple rules-based logical algorithms to enable a safer and faster pharmacy repackaging and labeling process. With its 1-Click Print® technology, any DSCSA-compliant barcode label or any other label can easily be configured and printed on any printer with a single mouse click. The new m:Print® v4 automatically extracts all data contained in the DSCSA barcode, such as the drug’s unique identifier (GTIN, UPC, and NDC), the DSCSA package serial number, manufacturer’s expiration date, and lot number. This DSCSA data, combined with m:Print®’s proprietary algorithms and 1-Click Print® technology enables enhanced pharmacy workflow efficiency in packaging operations while increasing overall safety.

“m:Print® v4 is the result of years of research, intensive software development efforts, and hands-on experience. Quite simply, this completely re-engineered software is the safest and smartest pharmacy barcode labeling solution available today,” says Brent Pearson, CEO of Pearson Medical Technologies. “By integrating DSCSA compliance with advanced technology and our proven platforms like the iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packager, this new version of m:Print® is a significant innovation for hospital pharmacies and medication repackagers -- improving operations and enhancing patient safety.”

m:Print® is a versatile pharmacy barcode labeling software that operates as either a stand-alone or networked system and also as the User Interface for Pearson Medical’s iPack® Rx Unit Dose Packager, allowing users to create customized barcode labels for any medication, including unit dose packages, blister lidding, vials, pouches, boxes, ampoules, syringes, IV bags, or other packaging on any printer with any label media.

