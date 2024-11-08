Dillard’s Introduces Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill

A Limited-Edition Capsule Collection for Children





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to present Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill, a limited-edition capsule collection for children now available exclusively at Dillard’s. Atlanta-based tastemaker Darby Fallon Clark has inspired this coordinating collection of children’s apparel, accessories and footwear in partnership with Dillard’s - just in time for the holidays.

Darby Fallon Clark created each piece of her Edgehill collection with the intention of bringing together traditional looks with holiday elegance to create timeless children’s wardrobe classics for boys and girls. Darby adds, “The holiday toile features hand drawn elements and places that are special to me and my family, including our church, the historical Swan House where our wedding reception was held, our first home, our beloved golden retrievers and more. I hope you fall in love with this collection and I am so excited to see all the littles sporting it all season long!"

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Just in time for holiday pictures and dressing the family for festivities, we are so happy to share Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill. Darby has created this beautiful, elevated collection from her most beloved places and experiences, and it has translated into pieces that will inspire great moments and lasting childhood memories.”

Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill is available in sizes ranging from 3 months to 10 in girls’ apparel and 3 months to 7 in boys’ apparel. Complementing shoes, hairbows, handbags and even a Christmas stocking and tree skirt complete the Darby Fallon Clark for Edgehill collection. The collection is available in all Dillard’s locations and online here at dillards.com.

About Darby Fallon Clark

Darby Fallon Clark is an Atlanta-based tastemaker. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Growing up, her mother got such a thrill out of dressing Darby and her two younger sisters in darling outfits. Darby is now a mother of two young boys for whom she thoroughly enjoys shopping. She tends to shop online to find unique styles and often looks at brands overseas in search of something different.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com . The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

