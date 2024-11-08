Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the “Company”, “CCEC” or “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key Quarterly Highlights

Announced dividend of $0.15 for the third quarter of 2024.

Completed conversion from a Marshall Islands limited partnership to a Marshall Islands corporation, and name change to “Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.” on August 26, 2024.

Announced the sale of five debt-free container sister vessels, for an expected book gain of $118.4 million.

Refinanced the Liquified Natural Gas Carrier (the “LNG/C”) Attalos and the LNG/C Asklipios releasing $72.6 million of additional liquidity net of financing charges and extending the maturities to 2031.

In November 2023, the Company announced its decision to shift its strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) and new commodities emerging as a result of the energy transition. As a result, the Company agreed to acquire 11 newbuild LNG/Cs (the “Newbuild LNG/C Vessels”) and in June 2024, the Company further invested in 10 gas carriers, including four LCO2/multi gas and six LPG-ammonia carriers. Since December 2023, the Company has also completed or entered into agreements for the sale of 12 container vessels. In view of this strategic shift, we present our financial results for all periods presented on a continuing operations basis, except where reference is made to discontinued operations.

Financial results from continuing operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from our 15 vessels currently in-the-water, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and three 13,000 twenty equivalent unit (“TEU”) Neo-Panamax container vessels.

Financial results from discontinued operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from the 12 container vessels we have sold or agreed to sell following the announcement of our strategic shift in November 2023. Please refer to Appendix A Discontinued Operations.

Key Financial Highlights (continuing operations)

Three-month periods ended September 30, 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Revenues $106.0 million $63.9 million 66% Expenses $48.9 million $33.3 million 47% Interest expense and finance cost $40.7 million $25.6 million 59% Net Income $15.8 million $5.0 million 216% Average number of vessels1 15.0 11.0 36%



Management Commentary

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of CCEC, commented:

“I am pleased to see our company, under its new name of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., advancing steadily in line with our chosen strategy. The recent name change and our conversion to a corporation with enhanced standards of corporate governance is an important step in reinforcing our platform further and expanding the Company to a broader investor base. The accretive sale of our five Neo Panamax container vessels, agreed upon during the quarter, reflects management’s commitment to deliver on our objective of positioning the Company as premier carrier of gas including emerging trades from the energy transition. Since February 2024, our group has taken advantage of positive container market dynamics and in total sold or agreed to sell 12 container vessels raising approximately $472.0 million in net proceeds, thereby further strengthening our financial position. We believe that with a robust gas-focused platform, CCEC is well placed to grow over the next two years, as we bring an additional 16 state-of-the-art new vessels in operation. This growth is further supported by a current contracted revenue backlog of more than $2.6 billion. The board and management look forward to enhancing the Company’s profile and reach a broader and more diversified investor base in the current quarter and beyond.”

Overview of Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $15.8 million compared with net income from continuing operations of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Upon conversion from a Marshall Islands limited partnership to a Marshall Islands corporation the 348,570 general partner units and all the incentive distribution rights, were exchanged for an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares. The amount of $46.2 million, representing the difference between the book value of the general partner units and the fair value of the common shares, was presented as a deemed dividend to the General Partner. As a result, net loss from continuing operations per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $0.54. After adjusting for the deemed dividend to the General Partner, the adjusted net income from continuing operations per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $0.28. This compares to a net income from continuing operations per common unit of $0.25 for the third quarter of 2023.

Total revenue from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $106.0 million, compared to $63.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue was attributable to the five newbuilding LNG carrier vessels acquired by the Company, namely the LNG/C Amore Mio I acquired in the fourth quarter of 2023, the LNG/C Axios II acquired in the first quarter of 2024 and the LNG/C Apostolos, the LNG/C Aktoras and the LNG/C Assos acquired in the second quarter of 2024, which increased the average number of vessels from 11 to 15 compared to the same quarter last year.

Total expenses from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, were $48.9 million, compared to $33.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Total vessel operating expenses from continuing operations during the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $17.1 million, compared to $13.0 million during the third quarter of 2023. The increase in vessel operating expenses from continuing operations was mainly due to the net increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Total expenses from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $24.2 million, compared to $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in depreciation and amortization from continuing operations during the third quarter of 2024 was attributable to the net increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $4.7 million, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to costs associated with the investment in 10 latest technology gas carriers announced in June 2024, and the corporate conversion and name change that became effective in August 2024.

Total other expenses, net from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $41.3 million compared to $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total other expenses, net from continuing operations include interest expense and finance cost of $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in interest expense and finance cost from continuing operations was mainly attributable to the increase in the Company’s average indebtedness, as a result of the net increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet, partly offset by the decrease in the weighted average interest rate compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Company Capitalization

As of September 30, 2024, total cash amounted to $183.1 million. Total cash includes restricted cash of $18.3 million, which represents the minimum liquidity requirement under our financing arrangements.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $1,245.4 million, an increase of $70.5 million compared to $1,174.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase reflects net income of $91.4 for the nine months to September 30, 2024, the amortization associated with the equity incentive plan of $4.5 million, partly offset by distributions declared and paid during the period in a total amount of $25.1 million and the other comprehensive loss of $0.4 million relating to the net effect of the cross-currency swap agreement we designated as an accounting hedge.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s total debt (including debt classified within discontinued operations) was $2,698.1 million before financing fees, reflecting an increase of $910.3 million compared to $1,787.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase is attributable to (i) the drawdown of $910.0 million in total of bank debt and the drawdown of $134.8 million in total under the $220.0 million unsecured seller’s credit issued to the Company by Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (the “Seller’s Credit”), in connection with the acquisition of the LNG/C Axios II, the LNG/C Assos, the LNG/C Apostolos and the LNG/C Aktoras (ii) the refinancing of the outstanding indebtedness of the LNG/C Aristidis I the LNG/C Attalos and the LNG/C Asklipios discussed below, which released $130.2 million gross of additional liquidity and (iii) the $2.3 million increase as of September 30, 2024 in the U.S. Dollar equivalent of the euro-denominated bonds issued by CPLP Shipping Holdings Plc in July 2022 and October 2021. The increase of the Company’s total debt was partly offset by (i) scheduled principal payments for the period of $85.4 million, (ii) the early repayment in full of the facilities related to the M/V Athos the M/V Aristomenis and the M/V Akadimos in the amount of $88.9 million in total due to the vessels’ sale, and (iii) the repayment of $92.6 million of the Seller’s Credit.

LNG/Cs Financing Updates

On August 23, 2024, the Company agreed to refinance the financing facility for the LNG/C Attalos, by fully repaying outstanding debt of $123.6 million and drawing $162.5 million under a new financing arrangement. The outstanding amount is repayable in 84 monthly instalments of $0.7 million, together with a repurchase obligation of $100.0 million due at the expiration of the lease in July 2031.

On August 23, 2024, the Company agreed to refinance the financing facility for the LNG/C Asklipios by fully repaying outstanding debt of $126.7 million and drawing $162.5 million under a new financing arrangement. The outstanding amount is repayable in 84 monthly instalments of $0.7 million, together with a repurchase obligation of $100.0 million due at the expiration of the lease in July 2031.

On July 16, 2024, the Company repaid in full the $192.0 bridge loan facility of the LNG/C Apostolos and drew a $240.0 million Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (“JOLCO”). The JOLCO amount consists of 80% debt and 20% tax equity, with escalating amortization, an eight-year term and a balloon payment of $166.8 million due in July 2032.

Following the above financings, as of September 30, 2024, the weighted average margin for our floating debt was 1.90% over SOFR, which represents a 56-basis points reduction compared to September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the weighted average interest rate for our fixed rate debt was 4.61%.

Completion of Corporate Conversion and Change of Name

On August 26, 2024, we completed our conversion from a Marshall Islands master limited partnership to a Marshall Islands corporation (the “Conversion”) and changed our name to “Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.” with the new Nasdaq stock market ticker of “CCEC” (the “Name Change”).

The Conversion and the Name Change are key milestones in our strategic pivot towards the transportation of various forms of natural gas to industrial customers, including LNG and new commodities emerging as a result of the energy transition, as initially announced in November 2023. To achieve our strategic pivot, we agreed in November 2023 to acquire the Newbuild LNG/C Vessels, of which five vessels are already on the water and the remaining six vessels are expected to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. In June 2024, we also invested in 10 state-of-the-art, high-specification gas carriers, including four unique handy multi gas carriers that can carry liquid CO2. These, along with the Newbuild LNG/C Vessels, collectively form the “Energy Transition Vessels”. This $3.9 billion investment, notable both in asset value and scope, demonstrates our commitment to becoming a leading provider of transportation for LNG and other clean fuels.

Preliminary Capex Schedule in USD million, as of September 30, 2024:

2024 2025 2026 2027 TOTAL Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 LNG/Cs2 - - 49.9 25.6 50.6 511.0 51.2 149.7 149.7 307.2 - - 1,294.9 Gas Fleet 38.3 7.1 22.5 15.5 22.0 74.0 105.4 123.2 47.7 89.3 46.9 35.9 627.8 TOTAL 38.3 7.1 72.4 41.1 72.6 585.0 156.6 272.9 197.4 396.5 46.9 35.9 1,922.7



Sale of five 5,023 TEU Container Vessels

On September 23, 2024, the Company announced it had entered into five memoranda of agreement for the sale of five container sister vessels: the M/V Hyundai Prestige, the M/V Hyundai Premium, the M/V Hyundai Paramount, the M/V Hyundai Privilege and the M/V Hyundai Platinum, (each 63,010 DWT/ 5,023 TEU container vessel, built 2013, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., S. Korea) to a third party. The vessels are expected to be delivered to their new owners progressively between November 2024 and January 2025.

The Company expects to record a gain of $118.4 million from sales. All five vessels are debt-free, and the cash proceeds will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Quarterly Dividend Distribution

On October 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend per share of $0.15 for the third quarter of 2024 payable on November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2024.

LNG Market Update

The LNG 2-stroke spot market average for the third quarter of 2024 was 73,404 per day compared to 160,308 per day for the same period last year. Spot rates weakened further into the fourth quarter despite the typical seasonal patterns, and as a result charter rates are expected to be significantly weaker this year compared to previous years amidst firm fleet growth and delayed project start-ups.

Overall, while Red Sea disruption and US-Asia volumes have driven a strong gain in LNG tonne-mile trade year to date, market conditions remain subdued due to the increased fleet capacity growth, expected at 7.6% this year and 10.9% next year.

CCEC’s on the water fleet is largely shielded from spot market conditions, as our first open newbuilding is scheduled for delivery in January 2026, and the earliest charter expiry of our existing vessels is not before November 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

Today, Friday, November 8, 2024, the Corporation will host an interactive conference call at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

About Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is one of the world’s leading platforms of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 20 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG/Cs and eight legacy Neo-Panamax container vessels. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes six additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and four handy liquid CO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the first quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2027. CCEC has agreed to sell five Neo-Panamax container vessels by the first quarter of 2025.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to the effects of the Conversion and Name Change. CCEC’s ability to pursue growth opportunities and CCEC’s expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and charter rate expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on April 23, 2024 and amended on May 22, 2024, and the risk factors set out in Exhibit 99.8 to our Report on Form 6-K furnished on August 26, 2024. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares and net (loss) / income per share)

For the three-month

periods ended September 30,

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues 106,043 63,856 264,295 177,576 Expenses: Voyage expenses 2,921 3,440 7,951 9,878 Vessel operating expenses 14,473 11,249 40,297 31,683 Vessel operating expenses - related parties 2,603 1,793 6,927 5,002 General and administrative expenses 4,687 2,595 12,410 7,710 Vessel depreciation and amortization 24,191 14,244 61,964 40,387 Impairment of vessel - - - 7,956 Operating income, net 57,168 30,535 134,746 74,960 Other income / (expense), net: Interest expense and finance cost (40,691 ) (25,622 ) (103,178 ) (69,935 ) Other (expense) / income, net (636 ) 108 2,197 962 Total other expense, net (41,327 ) (25,514 ) (100,981 ) (68,973 ) Net income from continuing operations 15,841 5,021 33,765 5,987 Net income from discontinued operations 7,457 12,017 57,613 28,491 Net income from operations 23,298 17,038 91,378 34,478 Net income attributable to General Partner 54 292 462 589 Deemed dividend to General Partner 46,184 - 46,184 - Net income attributable to unvested shares 100 415 404 838 Net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders (23,040 ) 16,331 44,328 33,051 Net (loss)/income from continuing operations per: Common share, basic and diluted $(0.54 ) $0.25 $(0.23 ) $0.29 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic and diluted 56,256,878 19,459,264 55,323,667 19,578,570 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations per: Common share, basic and diluted $0.13 $0.59 $1.03 $1.40 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic and diluted 56,256,878 19,459,264 55,323,667 19,578,570 Net (loss)/income from operations per: Common share, basic and diluted $(0.41 ) $0.84 $0.80 $1.69 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 56,256,878 19,459,264 55,323,667 19,578,570 Common shares, basic and diluted

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31,2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,793 $ 192,420 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,255 3,103 Prepayments and other assets 7,543 6,748 Due from related party 114 402 Inventories 4,997 3,004 Claims 865 865 Current assets of discontinued operations 177,857 18,962 Total current assets 360,424 225,504 Fixed assets Advances for vessels under construction – related party 54,000 174,400 Vessels, net and vessels under construction 3,545,796 2,212,613 Total fixed assets 3,599,796 2,387,013 Other non-current assets Above market acquired charters 109,840 73,969 Restricted cash 18,323 11,721 Derivative asset 7,328 6,636 Prepayments and other assets 45 1,325 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 434,131 Total non-current assets 3,735,332 2,914,795 Total assets $ 4,095,756 $ 3,140,299 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 128,152 $ 93,457 Trade accounts payable 11,600 9,809 Due to related parties 2,655 4,156 Accrued and other liabilities 31,507 18,658 Deferred revenue 25,481 19,100 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 14,651 38,750 Total current liabilities 214,046 183,930 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net (including $42,164 payable to related party as of September 30, 2024) 2,543,218 1,585,196 Derivative liabilities 6,601 7,180 Below market acquired charters 79,428 85,408 Deferred revenue 1,107 4,001 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations (including $6,000 payable to related party as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 6,000 99,651 Total long-term liabilities 2,636,354 1,781,436 Total liabilities 2,850,400 1,965,366 Commitments and contingencies - - Total shareholders’ equity 1,245,356 1,174,933 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,095,756 $ 3,140,299

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the nine-month periods ended September 30,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income from operations $ 91,378 $ 34,478 Less: Net income from discontinued operations 57,613 28,491 Net income from continuing operations 33,765 5,987 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Vessel depreciation and amortization 61,964 40,387 Impairment of vessel - 7,956 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 2,334 1,436 Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired charters 11,367 (2,873 ) Amortization of ineffective portion of derivatives (157 ) (208 ) Equity compensation expense 4,464 2,812 Change in fair value of derivatives (578 ) 1,039 Unrealized bonds exchange differences 1,352 (882 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (1,152 ) 116 Prepayments and other assets 484 (493 ) Due from related party 1,733 - Inventories (1,993 ) 358 Trade accounts payable 1,709 4,167 Due to related parties 499 1,554 Accrued liabilities 12,911 2,123 Deferred revenue 3,488 1,280 Dry-docking costs paid - 1 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 132,190 64,760 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Vessel acquisitions, vessels under construction and improvements including time charter agreements (1,195,264 ) (451,167 ) Expenses for sale of vessels paid / Net proceed from sale of vessels (220 ) 2,200 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (1,195,484 ) (448,967 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from long-term debt 1,582,000 392,000 Deferred financing costs paid (12,415 ) (3,841 ) Payments of long-term debt (717,361 ) (55,598 ) Repurchase of common units - (4,090 ) Dividends paid (25,055 ) (9,197 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 827,169 319,274 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations (236,125 ) (64,933 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities 39,441 66,031 Investing activities 266,991 (15,670 ) Financing activities (91,332 ) (31,797 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 215,100 18,564 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,025 ) (46,369 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 204,141 154,848 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 183,116 $ 108,479 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest 94,881 72,174 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures included in liabilities 4,317 4,109 Capitalized dry-docking costs included in liabilities 4,149 4,109 Deferred financing costs included in liabilities 310 177 Expenses for sale of vessels included in liabilities 640 - Seller’s credit agreement in connection with the acquisition of vessel-owning companies 134,764 - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 164,793 96,767 Restricted cash - non-current assets 18,323 11,712 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows $ 183,116 $ 108,479

Appendix A

I. Discontinued Operations - Vessels





Name of Vessel Type TEU Memorandum of

Agreement Date Delivery/Expected

Delivery M/V Akadimos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,288 January 31, 2024 March 8, 2024 M/V Long Beach Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 December 15, 2023 February 26, 2024 M/V Seattle Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 April 26, 2024 M/V Fos Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Athenian Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Athos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Aristomenis Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Hyundai Premium Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 From November 2024 to January 2025 M/V Hyundai Paramount Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 From November 2024 to January 2025 M/V Hyundai Prestige Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 From November 2024 to January 2025 M/V Hyundai Privilege Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 From November 2024 to January 2025 M/V Hyundai Platinum Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 From November 2024 to January 2025

II. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars)





For the three-month

periods ended September 30,

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues 13,871 31,670 57,784 87,501 Expenses / income, net: Voyage expenses 204 684 1,192 2,028 Vessel operating expenses 3,256 8,230 14,377 25,390 Vessel operating expenses - related party 536 1,058 2,171 3,061 Vessel depreciation and amortization 2,253 7,695 11,018 21,605 Gain on sale of vessels - - (31,602 ) - Operating income, net 7,622 14,003 60,628 35,417 Other income / (expense), net: Interest expense and finance cost (77 ) (2,140 ) (3,055 ) (7,017 ) Other (expense) / income, net (88 ) 154 40 91 Total other expense, net (165 ) (1,986 ) (3,015 ) (6,926 ) Net income from discontinued operations 7,457 12,017 57,613 28,491





1 Average number of vessels is measured by aggregating the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period and dividing such aggregate number by the number of calendar days in the period.

2 Newbuild LNG/C Vessels.

