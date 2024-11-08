Submit Release
Ultralife Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 as follows:

  • Sales of $35.7 million compared to $39.5 million for the 2023 third quarter, including 1.9% growth in Battery & Energy Products sales and a 58.2% decrease in Communications Systems sales
  • Gross profit of $8.7 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the 2023 third quarter
  • Operating income of $0.5 million, including legal fees and other costs of $0.3 million directly related to the acquisition of Electrochem Solution, Inc., compared to $2.1 for the 2023 third quarter
  • GAAP EPS of $0.02 compared to $0.08 for the 2023 third quarter
  • Debt reduction of $4.1 million, or 33.4%, to $8.0 million from $12.1 million at the end of the second quarter, and representing a $17.2 million, or 68.2%, reduction over the last two quarters

“Ultralife’s third quarter results were weighed down by the timing of expected larger purchase orders for our Communications Systems segment and by the muted growth for our Battery & Energy Products segment due to some supply chain timing and customers’ requests delaying orders into the fourth quarter and first half of 2025. While we are not satisfied with these results, they do illustrate how fluctuations in order timing and periodic disruptions in our supply chain can impact our business on a short-term basis,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “I am thrilled we completed our acquisition of Electrochem on October 31st. We look forward to implementing our integration playbook to advance our strategy of more fully realizing the operating leverage of our business model through scale and manufacturing cost efficiencies, while creating highly attractive opportunities to further drive revenue growth through heightened cross-selling and extending our reach into underserved adjacent markets.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $35.7 million compared to revenue of $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 1.9% to $32.5 million, compared to $31.9 million last year, reflecting increases of 28.9% in government/defense sales and 1.5% in oil & gas market sales, partially offset by a 12.4% decrease in medical battery sales and a 10.9% decline in other industrial market sales.   Communications Systems sales decreased 58.2% to $3.2 million compared to $7.6 million for the same period last year, attributable to shipments in the prior year of vehicle-amplifier adaptors to a global defense contractor for the U.S. Army and of integrated systems of amplifiers and radio vehicle mounts to a major international defense contractor. Our total backlog exiting the third quarter was $78.0 million.

Gross profit was $8.7 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 24.8% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin increased 50 basis points to 24.7%, compared to 24.2% last year, primarily due to higher cost absorption resulting from higher factory volume in our Newark, NY facility, partially offset by inefficiencies caused by delays in the receipt of some raw material components. Communications Systems gross margin was 20.1% compared to 27.0% last year, due to lower production volume and unfavorable product mix.

Operating expenses were $8.2 million, compared to $7.6 million for the 2023 third quarter, reflecting investments in new product development, the addition of sales resources to support future growth, and the recognition of legal and other fees recognized in the period directly relating to the signing of the stock purchase agreement on September 27th to acquire Electrochem Solutions, Inc. Operating expenses were 22.9% of revenue compared to 19.3% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $0.5 million compared to $2.1 million last year. Driven by the 58.2% decline in Communications Systems sales and one-time acquisition costs, operating margin decreased to 1.4% compared to 5.4% last year.

Net income was $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, compared to $1.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, or 5.4% of sales, compared to $3.5 million, or 8.8% of sales, for the year-earlier period.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government/defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its third quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET.

To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we now require participants dialing in by phone to register using the following link prior to the call:   https://register.vevent.com/register/BI08b0baed0c3b4c4c932b669a039e555d. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of our new products on a global basis, and disruptions or delays in our supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, global conflicts, weather or other factors not under our control. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.

 
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
ASSETS    
 
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		 
Current Assets:        
Cash $6,774     $10,278    
Trade Accounts Receivable, Net   27,754       31,761    
Inventories, Net   43,994       42,215    
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   7,908       5,949    
Total Current Assets   86,430       90,203    
         
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net   20,245       21,117    
Goodwill   37,792       37,571    
Other Intangible Assets, Net   14,487       15,107    
Deferred Income Taxes, Net   9,125       10,567    
Other Non-Current Assets   4,361       3,711    


Total Assets		 $172,440     $178,276    
           

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:		      
Accounts Payable $12,681     $11,336    
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt   2,000       2,000    
Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits   2,631       3,115    
Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities   8,892       7,279    
Total Current Liabilities   26,204       23,730    
Long-Term Debt, Net   5,888       23,624    
Deferred Income Taxes   1,626       1,714    
Other Non-Current Liabilities   4,093       3,781    
Total Liabilities   37,811       52,849    
         
Stockholders' Equity:        
Common Stock   2,106       2,078    
Capital in Excess of Par Value   191,582       189,160    
Accumulated Deficit   (34,636)       (40,754)    
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (3,084)       (3,660)    
Treasury Stock   (21,492)       (21,492)    
Total Ultralife Equity   134,476       125,332    
Non-Controlling Interest   153       95    
Total Stockholders’ Equity   134,629       125,427    
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $172,440     $178,276    

                                                                        

 
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three-Month Period Ended   Nine-Month Period Ended
  September   30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues:              
Battery & Energy Products $32,529     $31,919     $104,201     $94,250  
Communications Systems   3,165       7,569       16,403       19,846  
Total Revenues   35,694       39,488       120,604       114,096  
               
Cost of Products Sold:              
Battery & Energy Products   24,482       24,191       77,215       72,467  
Communications Systems   2,530       5,523       11,674       13,831  
Total Cost of Products Sold   27,012       29,714       88,889       86,298  
               
Gross Profit   8,682       9,774       31,715       27,798  
               
Operating Expenses:              
Research and Development   2,101       1,869       5,854       5,679  
Selling, General and Administrative   6,070       5,770       17,370       16,293  
Total Operating Expenses   8,171       7,639       23,224       21,972  
               
Operating Income   511       2.135       8,491       5,826  
               
Other (Expense) Income   (158)       (386)       (685)       178  
Income Before Income Taxes   353       1,749       7,806       6,004
  
               
Income Tax Provision   74       446       1,630       1,688  
               
Net Income   279       1,303       6,176       4,316  
               
Net Income (Loss)Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest   21       (27)       58       (8)  
               
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $258     $1,330     $6,118     $4,324  
               
               
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $.02   $.08   $.37   $.27
               
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $.02   $.08   $.37   $.27
               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic   16,625       16,238       16,530       16,172  
               
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted   16,874       16,303       16,742       16,174  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

 
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)


  Three-Month Period Ended   Nine-Month Period Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
               
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $258   $1,330   $6,118   $4,324
Adjustments:              
Interest Expense, Net   173     586     1,111     1,450  
Income Tax Provision   74     446     1,630     1,688  
Depreciation Expense   765     760     2,294     2,282  
Amortization Expense   229     227     684     663  
Stock-Based Compensation Expense   170     131     490     424
Cyber-Insurance Policy Deductible   -     -     -     100
One-Time Acquisition Costs   250     -     250     -
Adjusted EBITDA $1,919   $3,480   $12,577   $10,931


Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance. We define adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be predominantly offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

 
ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)


  Three-Month Period Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Amount   Per Basic Share   Per Diluted Share   Amount   Per Basic Share   Per Diluted Share
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $258     $.02   $.02   $1,330   $.08   $.08
Deferred Tax Provision (Benefit)   (99)     (.01)   (.01)     357   .02   .02
Adjusted Net Income $159     $.01   $.01   $1,687   $.10   $.10
                       
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding     16,625   16,874       16,238   16,303
                       


  Nine-Month Period Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  Amount   Per Basic Share   Per Diluted Share   Amount   Per Basic Share   Per Diluted Share
Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $6,118   $.37   $.37   $4,324   $.27   $.27
Deferred Tax Provision   1,295   .08   .07     1,245   .07   .07
Adjusted Net Income   7,413   $.45   $.44   $5,569   $.34   $.34
                       
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding     16,530   16,742       16,172   16,174
                       

 

Company Contact:  Investor Relations Contact:
Ultralife Corporation  LHA
Philip A. Fain Jody Burfening
(315) 210-6110 (212) 838-3777
pfain@ulbi.com  jburfening@lhai.com 

