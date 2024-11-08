Needle Holder Market to Sail to US$ 762.97 Million by 2034 with a 7.6% CAGR | Report Analysis By PMR

Needle Holder Market

The surge in healthcare framework funding, especially in developing nations, is a prominent factor driving the needle holder segment market

The growing aggregate of dental surgeries is notably serving the growth of the market” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The needle holder market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the market with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 762.97 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 365.74 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫?A needle holder is one of the most customary surgical instruments. Surgeons utilize them to suture needles in the course of the surgical process. Similar to other instruments, their accuracy and superiority promote triumphant surgeries. It resembles surgical scissors. It decreases the probability of slippage by securely holding the needles.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The jaw is positioned at the termination of the fulcrum and can be tapered or thick. They can also be seamless or indented, depending on their usage. Tungsten Carbide pushes the jaws offering more accuracy and regulation in the course of surgery. The growing requirement for surgical mediations, together with progression in dental care, is impacting the needle holder market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬?• August Reuchlen GmbH• B.Braun• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Hu-Friedy• Integra LifeSciences Corporation• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Medline Industries, Inc.• Nordent Manufacturing• Olympus• Sklar Surgical Instruments• Towne Brothers (PVT) LTDare some of the leading players in the needle holder market.The aggressive topography of the market promotes many global and regional contenders, providing a varied gamut of surgical instruments. Prominent firms fund product advancement to initiate progressive needle holders that improve accuracy, ergonomics, and security in surgical processes.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In October 2023, Arrotek and NeedleTech integrated under the Arrotek brand name. The rebranding involves augmented functions in Europe and the US, offering an expanded gamut of services circumscribing the outline, advancement, and production of minimally invasive medical gadgets.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Rise in Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeries: The rise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries is notably pushing the market. Growing demand for processes such as facelifts, breast implants, and restorative surgeries escalates the requirement for suturing and wound closure.Growing Cases of Accidents: Growing cases of mishaps involving injury from falls, vehicle accidents, and industrial accidents frequently demand surgical mediation. As per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2022, the US announced 42,514 casualties from motor vehicle collisions, causing a rate of 12.8 deaths per 100,000 persons and i.33 fatalities per 100 million miles traversed. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on needle holder market sales.Growing Cancer Cases: Cancer cases persist to escalate worldwide, causing a higher aggregate of surgical mediations for diagnosis, cure, and handling of several cancers. Surgical processes involving biopsies, tumor abolition, and reconstructive surgeries frequently entail the usage of accurate suturing techniques where needle holders play an important part.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest needle holder market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to a progressive healthcare framework and elevated acquisition of progressive surgical technologies.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the speedily augmenting healthcare framework, especially in nations such as China, India, and Japan.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Type Outlook• Olsen-Hegar Needle Holder• Mayo-Hegar Needle Holder• Derf Needle Holder• Halsey Needle Holder• Mathieu Needle Holder• Crilewood Needle Holder• Webster Needle Holder• OthersBy Application Outlook• Cardiovascular• Dental• Gynecology• OthersBy Material Outlook• Tungsten Carbide Needle Holder• Stainless Steel Needle Holder• Other MaterialsBy Usage Type Outlook• Single Use Needle Holders• Reusable Needle HoldersBy End-Use Outlook• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the needle holder market?The market size was valued at USD 365.74 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 762.97 million by 2034.What is the growth rate of the needle holder market?The global market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which segment, based on application, led the market in 2024?The cardiovascular segment dominated the market in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Teleradiology Software Market:Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market:Cell Processing Instrument Market:Digital X-Ray Market:Drug Device Combination Products Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 