Maryland Business Owner Pleads Guilty for Scheme to Bribe Texas-Based U.S. Customs and Border Protection Official

A Maryland man pleaded guilty today for his role in a bribery scheme to give kickbacks to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official in exchange for the official’s efforts to influence the award of lucrative federal contracts.

According to court documents, Christopher “Mac” Cassity, 51, of Glenwood, was charged in a single-count criminal information with honest services wire fraud, pursuant to a written plea agreement. As part of the plea agreement, Cassity admitted that, between July 29, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2022, he and Public Official A, an information system security officer residing in Pharr, Texas, devised and executed a bribery scheme in which Cassity paid Public Official A kickbacks in exchange for Public Official A taking official action to influence the award of CBP contracts to businesses that would subcontract with Cassity’s business, IVV Solutions. Specifically, Public Official A directed and pressured CBP contracting officials to select contractors, who bid on contracts to upgrade CBP’s information security system in various CBP facilities, from a list of contractors that Public Official A knew would then subcontract with IVV Solutions to provide “independent verification and validation services.”

According to court documents, Cassity’s business received approximately $814,570 in payments related to CBP contracts during the bribery scheme. In return, Cassity made approximately 58 kickback payments to Public Official A, totaling approximately $443,125. To conceal the scheme, Cassity transmitted the kickback payments by wire from IVV Solutions’ bank accounts to bank accounts in the name of conduits of Public Official A, which were controlled and used by Public Official A.

Cassity is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas; and Assistant Commissioner Matthew Klein of CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) made the announcement.

CBP OPR is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Demetrius D. Sumner of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Schammel for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.