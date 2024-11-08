Logistic Packaging Market | Driven by E-commerce Growth and Global Trade Expansion | S&S Insider

Logistic Packaging Market 2024

Growing demand for efficient & sustainable packaging solutions in the expanding e-commerce sector is fuelling growth in the logistic packaging market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Logistic Packaging Market is experiencing growth owing to the expansion of e-commerce as well as global trading with a higher need for cost-efficient and sustainable packaging solutions. Packaging has been modified to make the tasks of both getting goods into customer's hands quickly and safely in a more efficient way throughout our supply chain. The growth of the Logistic Packaging market is directly related to e-commerce advancement and global trading which has boosted a demand for durable, sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions.The Logistic Packaging Market was valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 31.74 billion by 2032, accounting for CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This remarkable growth highlights the increasing reliance on effective packaging solutions to enhance operational efficiency and meet evolving consumer expectations. Key Players Listed in Logistic Packaging Market Are:•Braid Logistics•Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics•BLT Flexitank Industrials Co. Ltd.•BAG Corp.•Jumbo Bag Corporation•Boxon USA.•Buske Logistics and otherThe Transformative Role of Logistics Packaging in Modern Supply ChainsThe logistics packaging market is directly related to a number of industries such as retail, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and electronics. The surge in e-commerce has made packaging not only need to be protective but also eco-friendly and cost-effective. In today's era where most of the customers prefer home deliveries, businesses must use packaging that promises safety of product until it reaches your hands.Logistics packaging keeps the product safe from all such accidents to assure safe delivery on time and also help sender as well as receiver save money. Also, logistic packaging reduces the production and shipping time-gap. The Logistic packaging manufacturers use plastic, metal, wood pellets and papers or fibers for constructing diverse assortments of packaging material that are applicable in modern & highly efficient applications. By MaterialThe plastic segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 74.5% of total share and is expected to grow at a substantial rate. These factors mainly depend on the versatility, lightweight nature and durability of using plastic for many different applications within industries. At the same time, this segment is being further expanded by new recyclable and biodegradable plastics in response to rising consumer sustainability expectations.By TypeThe flexible logistic packaging segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to its adaptability and cost-effectiveness. Bags and pouches, which form flexible packaging solutions have been increasingly popular because they can reduce space consumption as well as minimize weight for shipping or storage. Flexible packaging solutions are anticipated to observe large popularity in coming years, as companies strive for creating more efficient logistics and minimize waste.Key Market Segmentation:By Packaging Durability Type•Flexible Logistics Packaging•Rigid Logistics PackagingBy Material Durability Type•Durable Goods•Non-Durable GoodsBy Material•Plywood•Wood•Corrugated•Plastic•Steel•OthersBy End-users•Automotive•Healthcare•Food & Beverages•Manufacturing•Consumer Goods•OthersBy Type•Individual packaging•Inner packaging•Outer packaging Key factors contributing to this growth include rising demand across various industries, advancements in rigid and flexible packaging technologies, and continuous innovations in packaging structures.The growth of the transportation industry, requiring enhanced packaging solutions is another factor driving the market. In the future, we can expect more companies to innovate in this space as businesses strive to evolve with the shifting dynamic of logistics and supply chains. The logistics packaging market is heading towards a huge growth due to increased demand with ecommerce and preference for sustainable solutions. This changing landscape will allow companies that emphasise innovation and sustainability.Recent Developments:•Logistic Packaging Technology: Logistic Packaging Technologies launched a new line of temperature-controlled packaging solutions tailored for the pharmaceutical sector, enhancing the safety and integrity of sensitive products.•Godrej: Godrej unveiled its Smart Cold Storage Solutions, integrating IoT technology for real-time temperature monitoring, ensuring optimal conditions for perishables. 