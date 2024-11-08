Shaping the Future of Trading Education: Chart Champions Introduces Personalised Learning Tracks for Traders

FUNCHAL, Portugal, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Champions, founded by Daniel Jordan in 2018, is making waves with the recent introduction of personalised learning tracks designed to cater to traders at all levels. With these updates, the company continues to expand its offerings, helping everyday traders navigate the complex world of financial markets with more tailored and accessible educational resources. The platform’s new features, including a more organized content library and a quiz feature in development, ensure that traders can reinforce key concepts and stay ahead of market trends.





At the heart of Chart Champions’ growth is Daniel Jordan, a self-taught trader who has transitioned into an educator and entrepreneur. His story resonates with many who aspire to achieve financial independence through trading. The platform offers over 500 hours of educational content, with new material added regularly to keep up with market trends. Twice-weekly live trading sessions and daily updates covering assets like the ES and BTC markets help members stay informed in an ever-changing trading landscape.

One of the key differentiators of Chart Champions is its focus on community. The platform currently serves around 2,000 active members, who interact through a private Discord server. This space allows members to connect with professional coaches and receive real-time trading support from the in-house Trading Assistant, which operates seven days a week.

In addition to education, Chart Champions offers tutorials and resources on various trading software and platforms, making it a go-to resource for traders of all skill levels. The platform also provides custom trading templates, simplifying the process for those looking to streamline their approach.

Recent updates have introduced personalized learning tracks designed to cater to different types of traders, whether they are swing traders, day traders, or scalpers. A more organized content library makes navigating the platform easier, and a quiz feature is in development to reinforce key concepts.

Chart Champions has also taken steps to engage its community beyond the virtual world. The company hosted a three-day event in London, bringing together over 200 global members. Another event is planned in Dubai this year to mark its fifth anniversary.

Looking ahead, Chart Champions plans to expand its educational offerings by introducing multilingual content in Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, and Japanese. By the end of 2024, the platform will also implement features for the hearing-impaired, ensuring accessibility for a wider audience.

The company has recently collaborated with ByBit to introduce a monthly trading leaderboard for Champion members. This initiative allows traders to demonstrate their skills in a competitive setting, with opportunities to win USDT prizes. Daniel Jordan’s past role as a VIP Market Maker at ByBit lends additional credibility to the platform’s trading expertise.

Chart Champions’ evolution from a one-person initiative to a well-rounded educational platform highlights its commitment to providing everyday traders with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

Media Contact:

Name: Mateusz Pawlak

Address: Rua António De Sousa N12, Funchal, 9000-674

Media Contact: matt@chartchampions.com

Company: Chart Champions

Email: matt@chartchampions.com

Website URL: https://chartchampions.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/186b5f98-4b75-4bc9-a2dd-cc6f1ad9f85e

Chart Champions FZCO Chart Champions FZCO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.