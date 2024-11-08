SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for November 8, 2024.

OKX OS Now Supports Fractal Bitcoin, OKX Wallet Partners with Gameshift Go to Boost Solana Gaming

The OKX Wallet team today announced two updates:

OKX OS supports Fractal Bitcoin: The OKX OS onchain infrastructure suite's Wallet and Marketplace APIs now support Fractal Bitcoin, a Bitcoin scaling solution built on Bitcoin Core that aims to enhance the network's transaction speed and scalability without compromising security or decentralization Developers benefits include: Advanced transaction management Real-time onchain data queries via a single wallet or account Comprehensive chain analysis of Fractal Bitcoin Tracking of Fractal Ordinals collection information and activities OKX OS is the most comprehensive onchain infrastructure suite that opens up the tech stacks behind OKX Wallet. Developers are encouraged to leverage these new capabilities to create innovative applications and services on Fractal Bitcoin; to get started, click here

