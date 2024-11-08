Hinen Australia Christmas Promotion Launching Soon – Buy Your First Hinen System and Get a FREE 1800W Power Station Valued at AUD 1,500

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Christmas bells draw near, Hinen Australia is launching a special promotion to bring surprises to consumers seeking green energy and smart home solutions. From 15th November to 15th December, 2024, new customers who purchase the Hinen single-phase low-voltage residential storage solution (5kW single-phase hybrid inverter H5000s + 5kW low-voltage battery B5000) will receive a free Hinen 1800W portable power station PS1800, valued at AUD 1500.





Highlights of the Hinen Single-Phase Low-Voltage Residential Storage Solution

Since its release, the Hinen single-phase low-voltage residential storage solution has received widespread acclaim in the Australian market for its advanced technology and outstanding safety features. Here are the key highlights:

High Efficiency Solar Utilization : The H5000s inverter supports a 200% oversized PV input, with a maximum solar input capacity of 11.4kW, maximizing the use of solar energy.

: The H5000s inverter supports a 200% oversized PV input, with a maximum solar input capacity of 11.4kW, maximizing the use of solar energy. Comprehensive Safety Protections : The system includes multiple safety mechanisms such as overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuit protection. Each battery module is equipped with an intelligent aerosol fire extinguisher that activates within 15 seconds of detecting a fire, providing valuable escape time and minimizing property damage.

: The system includes multiple safety mechanisms such as overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuit protection. Each battery module is equipped with an intelligent aerosol fire extinguisher that activates within 15 seconds of detecting a fire, providing valuable escape time and minimizing property damage. Environmental Adaptability : Rated at IP65 for dust and water resistance, the system operates effectively in extreme temperature ranges (-20°C to +60°C), making it resilient to floods, ice, and heat.

: Rated at IP65 for dust and water resistance, the system operates effectively in extreme temperature ranges (-20°C to +60°C), making it resilient to floods, ice, and heat. Longevity and Quality Assurance : The system offers a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliable performance.

: The system offers a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliable performance. Flexible System Configuration : The system supports AC Coupled mode, allowing users to set the hybrid inverter to AC Coupled mode via the Hinen APP, compatible with existing PV systems. It also features Grid Forming capability, preventing solar waste during grid outages.

: The system supports AC Coupled mode, allowing users to set the hybrid inverter to AC Coupled mode via the Hinen APP, compatible with existing PV systems. It also features Grid Forming capability, preventing solar waste during grid outages. Quiet Operation : The fanless design ensures ultra-quiet operation with a noise level of ≤25dB.

: The fanless design ensures ultra-quiet operation with a noise level of ≤25dB. Rapid Response: With an EPS transfer time of less than 20ms, the system quickly restores power during grid interruptions, providing uninterrupted electricity supply.



Features of the Free 1800W Portable Power Station PS1800

The complimentary 1800W portable power station PS1800 offers exceptional performance and reliability:

High-Performance Battery : Equipped with LiFePO4 prismatic battery cells, it boasts an ultra-long cycle life of 3000 cycles, supports 1.5-hour fast charging, and delivers a maximum output power of 1800W.

: Equipped with LiFePO4 prismatic battery cells, it boasts an ultra-long cycle life of 3000 cycles, supports 1.5-hour fast charging, and delivers a maximum output power of 1800W. Multiple Safety Protections : The built-in BMS provides eight layers of safety protection against overtemperature, overcurrent, and overvoltage issues.

: The built-in BMS provides eight layers of safety protection against overtemperature, overcurrent, and overvoltage issues. Smart Cooling System : An intelligent internal air cooling system maintains optimal performance even under high loads.

: An intelligent internal air cooling system maintains optimal performance even under high loads. Uninterruptible Power Supply : A 24/7 uninterrupted power supply with a backup switch time of less than 14ms ensures continuous operation of critical devices.

: A 24/7 uninterrupted power supply with a backup switch time of less than 14ms ensures continuous operation of critical devices. Multi-Source Charging : Supports charging from the grid, solar panels, and vehicles, suitable for various scenarios.

: Supports charging from the grid, solar panels, and vehicles, suitable for various scenarios. Smart Monitoring: Real-time monitoring of the portable power station via the Hinen APP, supporting constant power mode to drive up to 2400W devices.

Contact Information

Email : service@hinen.com.au

: service@hinen.com.au Phone : 0417 727 039

: 0417 727 039 Website: https://au.hinen.com



Visit our official website or contact our customer service team directly for more information about this promotion. Hinen sincerely invites you to join us in celebrating this Christmas season!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5bf39d4-5884-42d9-96ae-882fb08c0491

Hinen Australia Christmas Promotion Buy Your First Hinen System and Get a FREE 1800W Power Station Valued at AUD 1,500

