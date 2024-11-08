AirSculpt Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Third Quarter Revenue of $42.5 million, Net Loss of $6.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)(“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

“Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were in line with our expectations with the period including progress on our strategy despite continued challenges in the consumer environment,” said Dennis Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased with our four new center openings during the quarter and our 2023 de novo class continues to surpass our expectations. While our same center sales remain down, we are focused on improving the conversion of leads to consults and cases and believe this, combined with our new center openings and our cost reduction efforts, has us on the right track to return to positive revenue growth while also improving our margins over time.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Case volume was 3,277 for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 4.3% decline from the fiscal year 2023 third quarter case volume of 3,426;

Revenue declined 9.1% to $42.5 million from $46.8 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter;

Net loss for the quarter was $6.0 million compared to net loss of $1.7 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million compared to $9.1 million for the fiscal 2023 third quarter.

First Nine Months 2024 Results

Case volume was 10,972, a decline of 2.5% from the first nine months of fiscal 2023 case volume of 11,252;

Revenue declined 4.8% to $141.2 million from $148.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023;

Net loss was $3.2 million compared to net income of $0.1 million in the prior year period; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.9 million compared to $33.1 million for the prior year period.

2024 Outlook

The Company affirms the guidance provided on October 24, 2024 for revenue in the range of $183 million to $189 million as compared to its previous guidance provided with second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million. The Company is also maintaining its full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $23 to $28 million

Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operations conversion ratio of approximately 50% (1)

Five new centers to open in 2024

For additional information on forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

(1) Calculated as cash flow from operating activities divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $6.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.0 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. The Company generated $8.6 million in operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $19.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Conference Call Information

AirSculpt will hold a conference call today, November 8, 2024 at 8:00 am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13749064 or by visiting the link below to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event.

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13725116&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.airsculpt.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

To learn more about AirSculpt Technologies, please visit the Company's website at https://investors.airsculpt.com. AirSculpt Technologies uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding AirSculpt Technologies is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies, and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You are cautioned that there are important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the projected results, level of activity, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements, including those factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Our future results could be affected by a variety of other factors, including, but not limited to, failure to open and operate new centers in a timely and cost-effective manner; inability to open new centers due to rising interest rates and increased operating expenses due to rising inflation; increased competition in the weight loss and obesity solutions market, including as a result of the recent regulatory approval, increased market acceptance, availability and customer awareness of weight-loss drugs; shortages or quality control issues with third-party manufacturers or suppliers; competition for surgeons; litigation or medical malpractice claims; inability to protect the confidentiality of our proprietary information; changes in the laws governing the corporate practice of medicine or fee-splitting; changes in the regulatory, macroeconomic conditions, including inflation and the threat of recession, economic and other conditions of the states and jurisdictions where our facilities are located; and business disruption or other losses from war, pandemic, terrorist acts or political unrest.

The risk factors discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

There also may be other risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown to us or that we are unable to predict at this time.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date they were made, which are inherently subject to change, and we are under no duty and we assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated after the date of this press release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), however, the Company believes the evaluation of ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of net income, including equity-based compensation, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information regarding net income, which could be material to future results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s computation of these non-GAAP financial measures may vary from similar measures used by other companies. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to revenue, net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP.





AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 42,548 $ 46,793 $ 141,172 $ 148,309 Operating expenses: Cost of service 17,766 18,175 54,635 56,144 Selling, general and administrative(1) 25,495 25,030 75,525 76,805 Depreciation and amortization 3,003 2,629 8,693 7,479 Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets — 4 4 (198 ) Total operating expenses 46,264 45,838 138,857 140,230 (Loss)/income from operations (3,716 ) 955 2,315 8,079 Interest expense, net 1,591 1,836 4,638 5,462 Pre-tax net (loss)/income (5,307 ) (881 ) (2,323 ) 2,617 Income tax expense 733 786 894 2,522 Net (loss)/income $ (6,040 ) $ (1,667 ) $ (3,217 ) $ 95 (Loss)/income per share of common stock Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 57,650,923 56,785,087 57,543,678 56,661,903 Diluted 57,650,923 56,785,087 57,543,678 58,329,685





(1) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended September 30, 2024.





AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial and Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,972 $ 10,262 Total current assets 12,892 15,961 Total assets $ 208,245 $ 204,019 Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,719 $ 2,125 Deferred revenue and patient deposits 2,343 1,463 Total current liabilities 25,347 20,315 Long-term debt, net 66,423 69,503 Total liabilities $ 125,708 $ 120,027 Total stockholders’ equity $ 82,537 $ 83,992





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 1,830 $ 635 $ 8,637 $ 19,090 Investing activities (4,899 ) (2,116 ) (10,479 ) (8,092 ) Financing activities (825 ) (10,638 ) (2,448 ) (11,954 )





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Other Data: Number of facilities 31 27 31 27 Number of total procedure rooms 65 57 65 57 Cases 3,277 3,426 10,972 11,252 Revenue per case $ 12,984 $ 13,658 $ 12,867 $ 13,181 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (3) $ 4,666 $ 9,075 $ 18,871 $ 33,143 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 11.0 % 19.4 % 13.4 % 22.3 %





(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below. (2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.8 million and $3.3 million, respectively.





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Same-center Information(1): Cases 3,147 3,426 10,013 11,252 Case growth (8.1) % N/A (11.0) % N/A Revenue per case $ 12,949 $ 13,658 $ 12,805 $ 13,181 Revenue per case growth (5.2) % N/A (2.9) % N/A Number of facilities 27 27 27 27 Number of total procedure rooms 57 57 57 57





(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the three month period ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the three months ended September 30, 2024 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the three months ended September 30, 2023. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the nine months ended September 30, 2024 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of September 30, 2023.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands)

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense, restructuring and related severance costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, settlement costs for non-recurring litigation, and equity-based compensation.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net (loss)/income excluding restructuring and related severance costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, settlement costs for non-recurring litigation, equity-based compensation and the tax effect of these adjustments.

We include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income each to be an important measure because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool including: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from equity-based compensation and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include results from equity-based compensation.

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted Net Income per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares. We included Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net (loss)/income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss)/income $ (6,040 ) $ (1,667 ) $ (3,217 ) $ 95 Plus ​ Equity-based compensation(1) 3,430 4,492 1,522 13,483 Restructuring and related severance costs 1,099 995 5,487 4,300 Depreciation and amortization 3,003 2,629 8,693 7,479 Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets — 4 4 (198 ) Litigation settlements(2) 850 — 850 — Interest expense, net 1,591 1,836 4,638 5,462 Income tax expense 733 786 894 2,522 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,666 $ 9,075 $ 18,871 $ 33,143 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.0 % 19.4 % 13.4 % 22.3 %





(1) As of the nine months ended September 30, 2024, this amount contains a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended September 30, 2024. (2) This amount relates to settlement costs for non-recurring litigation of $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. This amount is accrued in "Accrued and other current liabilities" as of September 30, 2024. See Note 9 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion.



For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively. For the six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs were $0.8 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share to net income/(loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss)/income $ (6,040 ) $ (1,667 ) $ (3,217 ) $ 95 Plus Equity-based compensation(1) 3,430 4,492 1,522 13,483 Restructuring and related severance costs 1,099 995 5,487 4,300 Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets — 4 4 (198 ) Litigation settlements(2) 850 — 850 — Tax effect of adjustments (717 ) (751 ) 996 (2,079 ) Adjusted net (loss)/income $ (1,378 ) $ 3,073 $ 5,642 $ 15,601 Adjusted net (loss)/income per share of common stock (3) Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.28 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 57,650,923 56,785,087 57,543,678 56,661,903 Diluted 57,650,923 58,954,829 58,289,022 58,329,685





(1) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarterly Period ended September 30, 2024. (2) This amount relates to settlement costs for non-recurring litigation of $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. This amount is accrued in "Accrued and other current liabilities" as of September 30, 2024. See Note 9 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion. (3) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted for the dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.





Investor Contact

Allison Malkin

ICR, Inc.

airsculpt@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.