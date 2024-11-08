Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Poised for Remarkable Growth Driven by Advancements in Healthcare Automation

Robotic Nurse Assistant Market

Increasing Demand for Efficient Patient Care and Workforce Support Fuels Expansion of Robotic Nurse Assistant Solutions Across Global Healthcare Facilities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robotic Nurse Assistant Market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.27% from 2024 to 2032, reaching a value of USD 4.55 billion by 2032. This rapid growth reflects the increasing investment in healthcare automation, as healthcare providers look to manage costs and improve patient care amidst rising demands.Driving Forces Behind the Surge in the Robotic Nurse Assistant MarketThe primary growth factors of the robotic nurse assistant market, i.e. the drivers behind its rapid adoption and an expected spike in demand include ever-increasing healthcare automation, labor efficiency, and the rising focus on improving patient care quality. Furthermore, leveraged by high technological developments such as the deployment of a larger number of smarter and more user-friendly robots that can be customized for specific health environments are instrumental in the growth trajectory.Healthcare automation capabilities are not limited to the hospital setting. From eldercare facilities to nursing homes and even home healthcare services where there is a shortage of trained caregivers, robotic nurse assistants are making their debut. Alongside, governments of several countries are funding research and development (R&D) projects for healthcare robotics that will very well put them on the global map.The main aspects of the developments in this market is developing AI-powered robots that can learn from experiences, the growing use of telemedicine, and integration with robotic assistants into daily healthcare routines.Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4764 Major Key Players in the Robotic Nurse Assistant Market are Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci Surgical System), RoboKind (Zora Robot), Cyberdyne (HAL - Hybrid Assistive Limb), Toyota Engineering Society (T-HR3), Nuro (Delivery Robots), iRobot (Roomba), Adept Technology (Adept Viper), Ameda (Ameda Mya Breast Pump), Suturo (Suturo Surgical Robot), KUKA (LBR iiwa), Diligent Robotics (Moxi), Fetch Robotics (Fetch Mobile Robot), Blue Frog Robotics (Buddy), Rethink Robotics (Baxter), Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Furhat Robotics (Furhat), Savioke (Relay Robot), InTouch Health (RP-VITA), Zebra Technologies (Zebra Robotic Solutions), and Myomo (Myomo Myoelectric Orthosis).Segment AnalysisBy Product Type:➢Independence Support Robots➢Daily Care & Transportation Robots➢Pharma Automation RobotsIn 2023, the Independence Support Robots segment dominated the market and accounted for 46% of total revenue share, because they are effective in helping healthcare workers to manage daily activities. It helps in doing tasks like moving medicine, providing support in patient movement and cleaning work so that the nursing staff have some additional time. Automation in healthcare systems is growing as it helps expand their infrastructure plans to grow the output, increasing return on investment in clinical finances.By End Use:➢Hospitals & Clinics➢Senior Care Facilities➢Homecare SettingsIn 2023, the Hospitals and Clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for 49% of total market share, powered by the growing need for automation in fast-paced healthcare ecosystems. Robotic nurse assistants are being introduced in hospitals to ­improve the way medical staffers work, and patients get care. This space is especially profitable for the uptake of robotics with a rapidly increasing focus on cost reduction in healthcare, better quality services and shortage in labour.Key Regional DevelopmentsNorth America, particularly the U.S., captured a substantial 55% share of the robotic nurse assistant market in 2023. This is largely due an aging population, increasing health care costs and a growing dearth in the number of health care professionals. And companies like Diligent Robotics, Intuitive Surgical are pioneering with technology such as the Moxi robot for non-medical tasks and mundane administrative work. Support from governments and rising investments in healthcare automation are additional factors fuelling the growth of this market.In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region is fastest-growing market for robotic nurse assistants. China and Japan are advancing healthcare robot for their countries. Special emphasis also for China that is investing massively in robotics to support eldercare solutions due the aging demographic. In Japan as well, assistive robotics technology for the elderly is making great strides. Recent years have seen extensive adoption of robots in healthcare systems on a global scale, but the pace is particularly high for components related to robotics and artificial intelligence applications due to heightened government initiatives and private sector investments.Buy Full Research Report on Robotic Nurse Assistant Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4764 Recent Developments➢Intuitive Surgical:In February 15, 2024, Intuitive Surgical launched the da Vinci SP Surgical System, a next-generation robotic platform designed to improve precision and flexibility in minimally invasive surgeries. This system is expected to significantly enhance patient outcomes and improve surgical workflows.➢CSE: In January 2024, Enchanted Tools showed Miroki and that they were planning to show during their presentation, humanoid robots-down healthcare assistant robot that had a familiar friendly face with an updated AI backend. These robots can move around spaces such as Hospitals & Clinics, nursing homes and hotels environment in a highly-efficient manner with the ability to grasp items 97% of the time with commands like "Go back on Monday at hour 9:00 am and pick up your trolley from pharmacy".Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Adoption Rates of Robotic Nurse Assistants, by Healthcare Facility Type5.2 Regulatory Compliance and Standards Impact, by Region5.3 Consumer Preferences and Workforce Integration, by Region6. Competitive Landscape6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region6.3 Product Benchmarking6.3.1 Product specifications and features6.3.2 Pricing6.4 Strategic Initiatives6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities6.4.2 Distribution and supply chain strategies6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations6.5 Technological Advancements6.6 Market Positioning and Branding7. Robotic Nurse Assistant Market Segmentation, by Product Type7.1 Chapter Overview7.2 Independence Support Robots7.3 Daily Care & Transportation Robots7.4 Pharma Automation Robots8. 