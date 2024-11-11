Jellies & Gummies Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Jellies & Gummies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The jellies & gummies market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The jellies and gummies market has experienced consistent growth in recent years, projected to rise from $2.59 billion in 2023 to $2.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This historical growth is driven by factors such as seasonal and festive demand, changing consumer preferences, innovations in flavors and varieties, effective marketing and branding strategies, and cultural and demographic influences.

The jellies and gummies market is projected to experience steady growth in the coming years, expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to factors such as adaptation to regulatory changes, the functional and nutritional benefits of products, the shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, the introduction of expanding vegan and organic varieties, and ongoing product innovation.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Jellies & Gummies Market?

The rising demand for confectionery goods among the global population is fueling growth in the jellies and gummies market. Confectionery products encompass sweet foods and items, including baked goods, candies, jellies, gummies, and other sweets. Consumers leading fast-paced lifestyles are increasingly drawn to these treats due to their appealing taste and convenience.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Jellies & Gummies Market?

Key players in the jellies & gummies market include Nestle S.A., Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Arcor S.A.I.C., Ferrero SpA, The Hershey Company, Guanshengyuan Group, Meiji Co Ltd., Perfetti Van Melle S.p.A., Haribo GmbH & Co KG, Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd., Ferrara Candy Company, Morinaga & Co Ltd., Cloetta AB, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Ezaki Glico Co Ltd., Albanese Confectionery Group Inc., Trolli GmbH, Yupi Industria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda., Casa Del Dolce SRL, Candy Kittens Ltd., Mederer GmbH, GGB Candies LLC, Black Forest Candy Company, European Food Public Co Ltd., The Natural Confectionery Co, Maynards Bassetts Inc., Smart Sweets, Wowo Group, JellyCoe LLC

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Jellies & Gummies Market Size?

Leading companies in the jellies and gummies market are concentrating on creating nutritional supplements, such as gummies and jelly strips, to cater to the busy lifestyles of millennials and gain a competitive advantage. These gummies and jelly strips serve as convenient and flavorful options for individuals looking to fulfill their dietary requirements.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Jellies & Gummies Market?

1) By Type: Jellies, Gummies

2) By Flavor: Grapefruit , Cherry , Peach , Berries , Apple , Other Flavors

3) By Application: Consumer Aged Under 14, Consumer Aged 15 to 31, Consumer Aged 31 and Older

4) By Distribution: Store Based, Non-Store Based

Regional Insights: North America's Dominance in the Jellies & Gummies Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Jellies & Gummies Market?

Jellies and gummies are types of confectionery products created using hydrocolloids, also known as stabilizers, which act as binding agents to hold sugar syrup with high moisture content. Gummies are made from gelatin, giving them a sticky texture, transparent colors, and a sweet, chewy consistency. In contrast, jellies have a firmer texture since they do not contain gelatin and instead utilize carbohydrates such as pectin, potato starch, corn starch, and tapioca.

