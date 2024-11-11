Global Hypersonic Missiles Market Set For 9.4% Growth, Reaching $193.88 Billion By 2028

The Business Research Company

The hypersonic missiles market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to rise from $122.72 billion in 2023 to $135.4 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to military modernization initiatives, geopolitical tensions and arms races, the need for strategic deterrence and national security, heightened threat perceptions, and increasing defense budgets.

How Much Will the Global Hypersonic Missiles Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The hypersonic missiles market is projected to experience robust growth over the next few years, expected to reach $193.88 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include a heightened emphasis on both offensive and defensive capabilities, the formation of global military alliances and collaborations, rising demand for precision strike capabilities, a focus on scalability and affordability, and the integration of multi-domain operations.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Hypersonic Missiles Market?

The rise in initiatives and funding from governments and defense forces is fueling the growth of the hypersonic missiles market. Governments and defense sectors have begun investing in research within the hypersonic domain to enhance their military capabilities.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Hypersonic Missiles Market?

Key players in the hypersonic missiles market include Raytheon Technologies, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp., Hanwha Corporation, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rostec State Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Safran S.A., Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Limited, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Avio S.p.A., Blue Origin LLC

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Hypersonic Missiles Market Size?

Leading countries around the globe are intensifying their efforts to establish long-range hypersonic programs in order to secure a competitive advantage in the market. Long-Range Hypersonic Programs involve military or aerospace projects dedicated to the development, research, and deployment of hypersonic missile systems designed for extended operational ranges.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Hypersonic Missiles Market?

1) By Product: Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, Hypersonic Cruise Missile

2) By Application: Wire Guidance, Command Guidance, Terrain Comparison Guidance, Terrestrial Guidance, Inertial Guidance, Beam Rider Guidance, Laser Guidance, Radio Frequency (RF) And GPS Reference

3) By End-Users: Military, Civil

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Hypersonic Missiles Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Hypersonic Missiles Market Overview?

Hypersonic missiles are defined as missiles that utilize high-speed, air-breathing engines, known as scramjets. These missiles can travel at speeds five times greater than the speed of sound, approximately 1 mile per second, and can exceed speeds of 7,672 miles per hour.

