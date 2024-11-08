Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Hit USD 94.2Bn by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand in Animal Feed & Natural Products

"Increasing Demand for Clean Water Boosts Growth in Water Treatment Chemicals Market Across Municipal, Industrial, and Residential Sectors, 2024-2031 Forecast"

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Water Treatment Chemicals market is driven by increasing demand for sustainable materials and advancements in extraction technologies.As per the SNS Insider research, The Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 46.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The water treatment chemicals market is expected to have a strong foothold globally, wherein corrosion inhibitors dominate the market. These are some of the very vital chemicals that help prevent damage to equipment or machinery within water systems of any particular industry. Due to the increasing interest in sustainability and clean water becoming an urgent necessity, the market is finally on an upward swing. Back in September 2024, word filtered out that an MIT filtration technology breakthrough promised to clear up water sources from long-lasting toxic chemicals better than current methods. Also promising was a chemical discovery announced in May 2024, offering new ways in which the success of water treatment can be enhanced, particularly for hard-to-treat water supplies like industrial wastewater.Request Sample Report of Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2024 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1477 Key Players:➤ Kemira OYJ➤ Lanxess➤ DuPont➤ Akzo Nobel NV➤ Solenis LLC➤ Ecolab Inc➤ Baker Hughes➤ Suez SA➤ Lonza Group➤ LG Chem Ltd.All these factors have led to strong demand from industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and energy, for which water treatment has become pivotal. Additionally, growing concern over the contamination of water sources and the need for safe drinking water in urban cities has given this market another boost. For instance, a report by MIT published in January 2024 highlighted the development of a zwitterionic hydrogel capable of removing micropollutants from water in record time and that represents a game-changing water purification technique for municipal systems. Manufacturers are increasingly using advanced chemicals to enable them to meet these strict regulations, especially in regions such as North America and Europe, where water quality has become a prime issue. This is further enhanced by the increase in industrialization within the Asia-Pacific region due to China and India seeking effective means of treating wastewater. Other driving factors include the global response tothe scarcity and contamination of water placing the Water Treatment Chemicals Market right at the front of this change.Make an Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1477 Segment AnalysisIn 2023, Industrial applications dominated the Water Treatment Chemicals Market and accounted for about 45% of the market share in 2023, driven by very high water usage and generation of wastewater in industries like power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Industries have specific needs for such chemicals, like corrosion inhibitors, coagulants, and biocides, for water quality and protection of their systems from damage. Examples of such include large volumes of water used in the cooling aspects at powerhouses; such waters need massive treatment to prevent scaling or corrosion-related problems in their systems. Similarly, such chemicals find applications in the oil and gas industry sector deemed to produce volumes of wastewater during drilling and refining processes these types of treatment chemicals play vital roles in meeting environmental directives, enabling efficiencies in operations. One of the major reasons the industrial segment can be considered as leading in themarketplace is its critical dependence on water treatment solutions, whether for production purposes or environmental compliance.Key Segments:By Type➤ Coagulants & Flocculants➤ pH Adjusters & Softeners➤ Biocides & Disinfectants➤ Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants➤ Corrosion Inhibitors➤ Chelating agents➤ Anti-foaming agents➤ OthersBy Application➤ Boiler water treatment➤ Cooling water treatment➤ Raw water treatment➤ Water Desalination➤ Chemical processing➤ Power generation➤ OthersBy End-use Industry➤ Residential➤ Commercial➤ Industrial➤ Power➤ Oil and Gas➤ Chemical Manufacturing➤ Mining and Mineral Processing➤ Food and Beverage➤ Pulp and Paper➤ OthersSNS View: Water Treatment Chemicals MarketThe Water Treatment Chemicals Market holds a bright promise of gigantic growth during the next decade as the growing intensity of the need for clean, safe water gains momentum in most industries and municipal infrastructures. Increased usage of corrosion inhibitors in the market explains the market's shift toward adopting longevity and reliability in water systems. Analysts predict that innovations in chemical formulation will continue to shape the future of water treatment, especially with new materials created by MIT to improve the sector's ability to fight off new contaminants. Other key regions, North America and Europe, continue to set higher standards for their hard line on the quality of water leading to global adoption of more advanced treatment chemicals. Those companies that will truly gain long-term profit the most are those that make investments in research and development of more sustainable solutions. The focus on green products, which can contribute to diminishingenvironmental impact, is becoming a critical driver among market players for long-term growth. Filtration technology is also improving and smart water systems are increasingly used with further expansion expected, particularly in cities facing water scarcity and pollution.Buy the Latest Version of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1477 Recent DevelopmentsNovember 2023: Kemira Oyj upgraded its ferric sulfate water treatment production in Goole, UK, driven by growing demand from the increasingly stricter UK water regulations.November 2023: ICIQ researchers in Spain developed micromotors for wastewater treatment capable of producing ammonia as a green energy carrier. Their task was optimized through the use of AI provided by the University of Gothenburg.Regional AnalysisThe North American region dominated and accounted for market share with approximately 35% in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2023 due to strict regulatory standards, huge infrastructure investments, and growing demand for advanced water treatments. For instance, the stringent environmental regulations by the U.S. and Canada have drawn the attention of municipalities and industries toward advanced technologies for water treatment, thus driving up the demand for chemicals like coagulants and disinfectants. In addition, key players in the region, such as Ecolab and Kemira, have expanded their capacity and research output to further strengthen North America's position as the clear market leader on the global front.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategyinfo@snsinsider.comPhone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

