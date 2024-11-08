Firefighting Foam Market to Hit USD 7.2Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Fire Incidents and Property Loss Concerns

Rising Focus on Fire Safety and Environmental Concerns Drives Growth in Firefighting Foam Market Across Industrial, Military, and Commercial Sectors, 2024-2031

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing Frequency of Industrial Fires and Hazardous Material Incidents Is Driving Demand for Advanced Firefighting Foam Solutions, Enhancing Safety Measures Across Various Sectors.According to SNS Insider Research, The Firefighting Foam Market Size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The growth of the firefighting foams market was largely driven by the rising demand for quality fire suppression solutions across industries. Recently, in 2023, technological innovation has been oriented to deliver greener firefighting foams, driven by public environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. For example, in 2023, the European Union introduced a plan to phase out PFAS-based foams by 2024, which further increases such a shift in 2023.KEY PLAYERS:➤ BIO EX S.A.S.➤ ANGUS FIRE➤ National Foam➤ Perimeter Solution➤ DIC Corp.➤ Johnson Controls➤ Dafo Fomtec AB➤ Fabrik Chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamber GmbH & Co. KG➤ Kerr Fire➤ SFFECO GLOBAL➤ Viking Group Inc.Advancing technologies, changing regulations, and increasing cases of fire risk are essentially the drivers of the firefighting foam market. Growing awareness about the ecological effect of traditional foam has been the main demand driver for eco-friendly foam. In addition, urbanization and industrialization in developing regions provided additional support to this market growth. The oil and gas industry remains a major consumer due to high fire risks. One of the most notable examples is a major fire incident at an oil refinery in the Middle East in 2023, pointing out the necessity of efficient fire suppression systems and, accordingly, their further technological advancement.The firefighting foam market will grow massively with changing dynamics, technological innovation, and a focus on sustainability. Evolving fire safety regulations and environmental awareness will boost demand across industries such as oil and gas, aviation, and marine. Governments are actively enforcing enhanced safety standards across various scenarios, signaling a clear shift towards PFAS-free and eco-friendly foams. This change is understood to take place in areas having tough environmental regulations, like North America and Europe. The firefighting foam market was dominated by Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) in 2023. It spreads along the surface area of fuels, forming a thin film acting like a barrier to prevent the flow of flammable vapors in contact with air. Hence, fires are efficiently suppressed because of its brilliant firefighting properties and wide scope of applications. It found extensive usage in the oil and gas, aviation, manufacturing, and petrochemical industries.Moreover, Alcohol-Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF) is the fastest growing segment in firefighting foam market. AR-AFFF has been specially formulated to address polar solvent fires involving alcohols and other flammable liquids that are known to degrade conventional AFFF. AR-AFFF gives excellent alcohol-based fuel resistance and hence finds very high adoption rates in industries dealing with ethanol, methanol, and related fuels. The increasing trend toward alcohol-based fuels and ever-stiffening safety laws have fueled steep growth in the AR-AFFF market.KEY MARKET SEGMENTSBy Foam Type➤ Alcohol-resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)➤ Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)➤ Fluoroprotein Foam (FP)➤ Protein Foam (P)➤ Synthetic Foam (S)➤ High-expansion Foam (HEF)➤ Medium-expansion Foam (MEF)➤ Low-expansion Foam (LEF)➤ Film-forming Fluoroprotein Foam (FFFP)➤ Alcohol-resistant Film-forming Fluoroprotein Foam (AR-FFFP)➤ OthersBy Material Type➤ Class A (Solid Materials)➤ Class B (Liquid & Gas Fires)➤ Class C (Electrical Fires)➤ Class D (Metal Fires)➤ Class K (Kitchen Fires)By End-Use➤ Oil & Gas➤ Chemicals & Petrochemicals➤ Aviation➤ Marine & Offshore➤ Warehouses & Storage Facilities➤ Residential & Commercial Buildings➤ Transportation (Road & Rail)➤ Military & Defense➤ Manufacturing Facilities➤ OthersRecent DevelopmentsMay 2024: Cross Plains Solutions launched SoyFoam, a sustainable PFAS-free firefighting foam made without fluorines.April 2024: Tyco Fire Products, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls, settled for US$ 750 million with U.S. public water systems over claims of contamination from toxic "forever chemicals" in their firefighting foam.May 2023: Johnson Controls introduced the NFF-331 3% x 3% Concentrate, a non-fluorinated firefighting foam. The NFF-331 concentrate shall be used as a multi-service and efficient replacement of the existing AR-AFFF concentrates in conventional foam sprinkler systems.June 2022: Perimeter Solutions introduced SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3 Multipurpose Fluorine-Free Foam Concentrate, an alcohol-resistant, fluorine-free foam for industrial emergency response and the oil and gas segment for use on Class B and deep-seated Class A fires.June 2022: Evonik launched POLYVEST eCO, a sustainable liquid polybutadiene to be used as a rubber additive in tire production, and answering the growing call for sustainable products without having to make compromises on fossil-based, like properties.In 2023, the Asia Pacific held more than a 35% market share of the global revenue. The industries driving growth in this region are chemicals, marine, automobile, and aviation, as developing countries like China and India have shown strong growth. The region is also seeing massive chemical production. However, industrial safety is poor, and fires are frequent. This has exposed many Asia-Pacific countries to an increased risk of wildfires, hence a threat to the environment, livelihoods, and economies.SNS View on Firefighting Foam MarketThe firefighting foam market has huge growth prospects due to the dual pressures of regulatory compliance and the pressing need for green solutions. The trend is toward shifting from traditional PFAS-based foams to fluorine-free foams given environmental considerations and regulatory compulsions. Those companies investing in research and development for effective and green fire extinguishers are likely to win an advantageous position over their peers in the marketplace. Advanced foam technology and increasing cases of fire hazards create the need for robust fire suppression systems across industries. With regulatory frameworks tightening, the market will further evolve and continue to open up opportunities for innovation and growth. Sustainability and safety concerns will, therefore, be at the top and act as guiding principles for the future trajectory of the firefighting foam market. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategyinfo@snsinsider.comPhone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

