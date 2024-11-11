Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Forecast To Reach $2.02Billion By 2028 With 5.9% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The laboratory centrifuge market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.53 billion in 2023 to $1.61 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to its contributions to scientific discoveries, its use in academic and educational settings, the historical expansion of healthcare infrastructure, its role in blood banking and transfusion medicine, as well as its applications in industrial and pharmaceutical sectors.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The laboratory centrifuge market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $2.02 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of data analytics, the adoption of point-of-care testing, increased investments in life sciences, a focus on bioprocessing and biopharmaceuticals, and a shift toward personalized medicine.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Laboratory Centrifuge Market?

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the laboratory centrifuge market in the future. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions characterized by persistent and often progressive symptoms that necessitate continuous management and care. Laboratory centrifuges play a crucial role in separating blood components for diagnostic testing, thereby assisting in disease identification and management.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Laboratory Centrifuge Market?

Key players in the laboratory centrifuge market include Panasonic Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Corning Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hettich Holding GmbH & Co KG Eppendorf AG, Haier Biomedical Co Ltd., Heal Force Bio-Medical Engineering Co Ltd., Nuaire Limited, Harvard Bioscience Inc., REMI GROUP, Narang Medical Limited, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co KG, VISION Scientific Co Ltd., LW Scientific, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Benchmark Scientific Inc., Neuation Technologies Pvt Ltd., Laby Instruments Industry, HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH, Antylia Scientific Instrument Co Ltd., Meditech Technologies India Private Limited

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Laboratory Centrifuge Market?

Leading companies in the laboratory centrifuge market are concentrating on creating versatile centrifuge models, including refrigerated benchtop centrifuges, to address the changing needs of laboratories and gain a competitive advantage. A refrigerated benchtop centrifuge is a compact laboratory device that employs centrifugal force and features built-in cooling capabilities to separate and process samples at regulated temperatures.

How Is the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Equipment, Accessories

2) By Model Type: Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-Standing Centrifuges

3) By Rotor Design: Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-Bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Other Rotors

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Laboratory Centrifuge Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Laboratory Centrifuge Market?

A laboratory centrifuge is a device used to separate the components of a solution based on their density through centrifugal force. These centrifuge systems are commonly employed in research laboratories, hospitals, and any facility that needs to segregate materials from liquid sample preparations.

The Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies in the laboratory centrifuge market.

