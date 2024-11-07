TAIWAN, November 7 - President Lai congratulates Surangel Whipps Jr. and Raynold Oilouch on election as Palauan president and vice president

In response to preliminary results released today (November 7) following the presidential and vice presidential election of the Republic of Palau, one of Taiwan’s Pacific allies, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te offers sincere congratulations to Palau on a successful election and to Surangel Whipps Jr. and Raynold “Arnold” Oilouch on their election as president and vice president. President Lai also expressed his hope that going forward, Taiwan and Palau will further expand and deepen our partnership on the foundation of our already close ties.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Palau have enjoyed deep and enduring ties since establishing diplomatic relations 25 years ago. She said that our loyal friendship is based on close cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, agricultural technology, information and communications technology, clean energy, and climate change, adding that our countries have also faced various international challenges together. Going forward, she stated, our government will continue to work closely with Palau’s new administration to jointly maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and further advance the friendly diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Palau.