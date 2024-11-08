Ausable Funds to Support and Participate in the Lake Placid Film Festival

Veteran-owned mutual fund firm sponsors the premiere film venue in the Adirondacks

LAKE PLACID, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of and participation in the 23rd annual Lake Placid Film Festival, a four-day event starting on Thursday, November 7, 2024 for the second year in a row.“This is a wonderful venue to support creative professionals of the arts in New York’s magnificent Adirondack Mountains – home of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, and the current site of numerous Olympic training facilities. We are fans of Hollywood and the silver screen, and love escaping for a few hours into great works focused on comedy, romance, dramas, action movies, and spy thrillers,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) and a former emerging markets investment banker, think tank scholar, actor, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“The Adirondacks are a great location for film shoots such as Miracle, Top of the Hill, Succession, and BILLIONS , along with being a source of inspiration for writers, like the late Russell Banks,” he added.Ausable Funds will meet with media executives, actors, actresses, producers, directors, financiers, and most important, the customers and fans that make movies what they are at the Lake Placid Film Festival 2024.“We are excited to participate in the Lake Placid Film Festival 2024 and look forward to connecting with creative professionals in the media, film, and entertainment industry,” he commented.We will see you on the Red Carpet!About Lake Placid Film FestivalThe Lake Placid Film Festival, a program of the nonprofit Adirondack Film , is the pre-eminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives in New York’s Olympic Region of the Adirondacks. Since 1997, thousands have attended film screenings and other events focused on supporting the creative arts.The event is composed of fiction and nonfiction features and short films, series and episodic content, emerging media, and performances, as well as conversations, informational meetings, financings, and other discussions.Follow us on social media:About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a female and Hispanic, and service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking a different type of diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, actor, and US Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Mr. Luzine has a unique background in the arts, both as a consultant and avid collector, and in minor roles in commercial advertising, and serving as an Executive Producer and Military Technical Advisor for Benchmade Films, LLC of Hollywood, CA. He completed shooting as part of the cast on the set of Showtime’s BILLIONS on the campus of Paul Smiths College last year in episode #8, season 7, titled “The Owl” and in the movie - “A Jar Full of Christmas”.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

