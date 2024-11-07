Chief of staff to transition out of role, supporting new leadership transition

CANADA, November 7 - After two years of dedicated service, Matt Smith, chief of staff to the Premier of British Columbia, will transition out of his role and support incoming leadership.

In consultation with Premier David Eby, his last day will be Dec. 20, 2024.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to Matt, who has been a central factor in my work as Premier taking action to improve the lives of British Columbians,” said Premier Eby. “Matt has helped our team navigate incredible complexity to make changes that truly matter to people. His leadership, strategic insights and perseverance have been instrumental in our government’s progress and have set a strong foundation for our team and our province.”

Smith’s departure is part of the transition process underway as a new government is about to be sworn in. During his time at the helm, Smith was responsible for significant achievements in Premier Eby’s government, including establishing a new premier, and supporting ambitious and landmark policy advancements for British Columbians and a new mandate for the B.C. government.

“I am very grateful to David for this opportunity over the last two years, as well as his unwavering confidence, support and friendship,” Smith said. “I want to thank our amazing political staff and MLAs who work diligently every day to make life better for people in B.C. This work is more important than ever and I'm excited to see and support the work ahead of this B.C. government. I'm also looking forward to spending time with my wife and kids who have supported me every step of the way.”

During his time as chief of staff, Smith has been instrumental in steering the Premier’s Office and B.C. government through a period of significant change and progress. He has led the B.C. team’s work across government, including to strengthen health care for people and significantly increase the number of people with a family doctor, to advance B.C.’s climate commitments, and to strengthen support for communities across the province.

Smith also played a pivotal role in executing the government’s ambitious housing action plan, facilitating collaboration across ministries and streamlining policy development processes. Under his leadership, the Premier’s Office successfully navigated the complexities of continued COVID-19 recovery, developed long-term economic recovery plans, and laid the groundwork for future initiatives to strengthen services for people and tackle the challenges people are facing today with health care, housing and the cost of living.

Further updates on the transition and process to select new leadership will be provided in the coming days.