Statement From AG Rosenblum: I Have Confidence Our Incoming AG Will Protect Oregonians From Federal Overreach

“Beginning in 2017, many of my AG colleagues and I successfully challenged the first Trump administration’s numerous illegal and unconstitutional efforts to undo Americans’ rights and freedoms.

“In light of the results of this week’s election, I am grateful and confident that Oregon Attorney General-elect Dan Rayfield and his state AG colleagues will continue to hold the line against any federal government overreach that harms Oregonians.

“Attorneys General will continue safeguarding our states’ environmental standards, protecting immigrant communities, and defending our reproductive rights. I hope our new AG, when he takes office in January, will take full advantage of his legal “toolkit” and the skilled professional lawyers and staff at the Oregon Department of Justice to push back against violations of law that threaten the rights and undermine the values of Oregonians.

“Together, we need to be prepared to meet the challenges and protect what matters most to Americans.”