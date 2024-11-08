Submit Release
Canoe Financial LP Announces Portfolio Management Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) announced today that PineStone Asset Management Inc. (“PineStone”) will replace Fiera Capital Corporation (“Fiera”) as sub-advisor for the following funds:

  • Canoe Defensive Global Equity Fund
  • Canoe Defensive International Equity Fund
  • Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class
  • Canoe Global Equity Fund

PineStone, which currently acts as a sub-advisor to Fiera for the funds, will assume direct sub-advisory responsibilities as a result of this change.

Canoe Financial also announced that it will appoint Nalmont Capital Inc. (“Nalmont”) as a sub-advisor, replacing Fiera, to provide risk management advisory for the following funds:

  • Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund
  • Canoe Defensive Global Equity Fund
  • Canoe Defensive International Equity Fund
  • Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Portfolio Class

These changes are anticipated to take effect no later than January 10, 2025.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing approximately $18 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Contact
Investor Relations
1–877–434–2796
info@canoefinancial.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


