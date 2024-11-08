Big Bend Sector expands high-tech border security with new autonomous surveillance towers

MARFA, Texas – The U.S. Border Patrol in the Big Bend Sector has improved border security operations with the recent deployment of two additional Autonomous Surveillance Towers (ASTs).

The latest installations, completed earlier this month, mark an expansion in monitoring capabilities. These solar-powered towers, equipped with advanced long-range sensors, including night thermal technology, offer real-time surveillance and enhance agents’ ability to respond swiftly to border activity. These towers have been instrumental in identifying and tracking border crossings, contributing significantly to successful apprehensions in the sector.

Now with 54 ASTs in place, including two newly installed towers, the Big Bend Sector is strengthening its surveillance network along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“ASTs give us complete domain awareness in remote locations, allowing us to monitor certain areas more effectively. This technology enables us to secure the border more safely and efficiently,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Marco Cervantes.

In Fiscal Year 2024 alone, ASTs in Big Bend Sector have detected 1,686 instances of border activity. Migrant encounters for Fiscal Year 2024 are down 58.4 percent compared to Fiscal Year 2023, partly due to use of ASTs in the Big Bend Sector to disrupt criminal smuggling operations.

ASTs detect and monitor movement in remote and rugged terrain. With state-of-the-art cameras and sensors, the towers can differentiate between human and vehicle traffic and relay real-time video feeds to agents in the field. Integrated with artificial intelligence, the system reduces false alarms by distinguishing between human activity and non-relevant objects such as animals.

Designed for remote operation, ASTs draw on solar energy for continuous coverage. Even in low sunlight, just one hour of exposure powers the tower for up to three days. This sustainable energy source, combined with the towers’ mobility, allows the U.S. Border Patrol to relocate them as operational needs shift.

The addition of these towers represents a major increase in the Big Bend Sector’s surveillance capacity. Since the Big Bend Sector began using ASTs in April 2021, the towers have detected 18,339 instances of border activity, resulting in 12,192 apprehensions—a testament to their effectiveness in securing the border. Each site is carefully chosen based on data from local stations, ensuring that key high-traffic areas are covered without overlap or gaps.

With continued innovation and strategic investment, the U.S. Border Patrol in the Big Bend Sector is committed to meeting the evolving challenges of border security. The expansion of the AST program underscores U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and security along the U.S.-Mexico border.