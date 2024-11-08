Governor declares emergency in response to winter storm

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued two statewide emergency declarations this week that unlocks $1.5 million in state funding to support state agencies responding to the winter storm blanketing much of New Mexico.

“This declaration gives the state more resources to continue supporting local responders as this major snowstorm persists,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I thank every single responder who has been out in the cold since Wednesday clearing roads, escorting people to safety, and doing what needs to be done to support New Mexicans challenged by this storm.”

Multiple agencies have been supporting local emergency managers and public safety personnel since Wednesday New Mexico State Police officers have responded to multiple calls to assist stranded motorists. The Department of Transportation has been working since Wednesday evening with 255 snowplows clearing roads and will continue to work through the night tonight. The New Mexico National Guard is helping to clear roads in Las Vegas. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated to coordinate resources and the multi-agency response.

Executive Orders 2024-158 and 2024-159 direct the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration to allocate $750,000 to the New Mexico National Guard and $750,000 for emergency response efforts.

As the storm continues, residents are reminded to stay off the roads as much as possible and take the necessary precautions to stay safe. Safety information for winter weather and warming center locations can be found at dhsem.nm.gov/severeweather. In the event of an emergency, including being stranded on the side of the road, call 911.