HILL FARRER NAMED 'BEST LAW FIRM' BY BEST LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2025 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the 15th edition of the publication.“Over the past decade, these awards have cemented their place as one of the most respected, utilized and comprehensive guides to legal excellence, serving as a trusted resource for both clients and legal professionals seeking distinguished representation in a diverse array of practice areas,” states the publisher.“This edition features firms that have not only achieved the highest standards of legal expertise but also have a proven track record of success across a range of complex and dynamic legal issues.”Hill Farrer has a one-hundred-year history of success in practices including business, labor and employment, real estate, and litigation. The firm’s attorneys are leaders in their fields, highly respected by both the courts and by their peers. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer provides consistent success for its clients.

