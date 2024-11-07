OhmIQ, Inc. expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – OhmIQ, Inc. (OhmIQ), a world leader in ohmic conduction technology development and licensing, today announced the expansion of its Charleston County operations. The company’s $1.1 million investment will create 21 new jobs.

With its patented ohmic heating technology, OhmIQ delivers an innovative and sustainable method for electrically heating liquids and other substances rapidly and uniformly by passing electricity through the liquid itself. The company licenses this technology to businesses in various industries including food and beverage, chemical processing, and textiles, enabling increased productivity and competitiveness.

OhmIQ’s new 10,000-square-foot facility, located at 3860 Faber Place Drive in North Charleston, will serve as the company’s global headquarters and research and development center.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the OhmIQ team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“OhmIQ couldn’t think of a better place to grow our operations than in the Charleston market. Given the high number of qualified engineers and other professionals, its ease to travel to, and its very attractive environment, North Charleston is a perfect place for our domestic and international clients to visit and support our R&D team.” -OhmIQ, Inc. CEO Frederique Pirenne

“Congratulations to OhmIQ, Inc. on its continued success in Charleston County. We are proud of the opportunities OhmIQ's expansion will provide for our people and look forward to the impact this will have in the region.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see OhmIQ, Inc. expanding and investing $1.1 million in Charleston County. This announcement is yet another testament to our state’s highly skilled workforce and business-friendly environment, which make it possible for innovative technology companies like OhmIQ to thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“OhmIQ's innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize industries and positively impact our environment through energy efficiency. We welcome the company's expansion in North Charleston and look forward to their continued growth and success.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS