GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the 3rd Quarter 2024

  • Quarter End AUM of $32.2 billion; Average AUM of $31.6 billion for the Third Quarter
  • Third Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.69 versus $0.52 in the Third Quarter of 2023
  • $261.0 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Seed Capital, and Investments and no Debt

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)      
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
U.S. GAAP              
Revenue   $ 57,546     $ 57,644     $ 59,475    
Expenses     35,917       41,994       41,954    
Operating income     21,629       15,650       17,521    
Non-operating income     1,027       2,535       303    
Net income     16,834       15,017       13,137    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.69     $ 0.61     $ 0.52    
Operating margin     37.6 %     27.1 %     29.5 %  
               


Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $80 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI’s charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation to continue our charitable giving program with an initial contribution of $5 million.

Revenue

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
Investment advisory and incentive fees          
Funds   $ 38,847   $ 37,755  
Institutional and Private Wealth Management   14,977     15,457  
SICAV     5     1,555  
Total   $ 53,829   $ 54,767  
Distribution fees and other income     3,717     4,708  
Total revenue   $ 57,546   $ 59,475  
           


The quarter over quarter increase in Funds revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management while the decrease in Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of lower beginning of the quarter equity assets under management, which are generally used to calculate the revenues. The decrease in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV, an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders, which became effective in December 2023. The change better aligns the financial arrangements with the services rendered by each party in managing the fund and did not have a material impact on the financial results. The decrease in distribution fees and other income was primarily the result of a decrease in equity mutual funds AUM that pay distribution fees.

Expenses

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
Compensation   $ 22,566   $ 28,192  
Management fee     2,517     1,980  
Distribution costs     6,033     5,992  
Other operating expenses   4,801     5,790  
Total expenses   $ 35,917   $ 41,954  
           
  • The lower compensation expense in the third quarter of 2024 reflected $5.5 million of waived compensation.
  • The $0.5 million increase in management fee is attributable to the higher pre-management fee income of $5.4 million; and,
  • Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the third quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV beginning in December 2023.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 37.6% for the third quarter of 2024 compared with 29.5% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
Gain / (loss) from investments, net $ 3,370     $ (1,952 )  
Interest and dividend income     2,947       2,542    
Interest expense     (290 )     (287 )  
Charitable giving contribution     (5,000 )     -    
Total non-operating income   $ 1,027     $ 303    
           


Non-operating income increased $0.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the higher mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter and an increase in interest and dividend income. This was offset by the $5 million contribution to the private foundation to support our ongoing charitable giving program.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 25.7% versus 26.3% for the third quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $261.0 million with no debt at September 30, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions)   As of  
    September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
               
Mutual Funds   $ 8,440   $ 8,035   $ 7,546  
Closed-end Funds     7,459     7,052     6,727  
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)     10,984     10,436     10,034  
SICAV (c)     9     9     622  
Total Equities     26,892     25,532     24,929  
               
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund     5,268     5,159     4,217  
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income     32     32     32  
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income     5,300     5,191     4,249  
Total Assets Under Management   $ 32,192   $ 30,723   $ 29,178  
               
(a) Includes $278, $297, and $401 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024,  
and September 30, 2023, respectively.              
(b) Includes $212, $223, and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at September 30, 2024, June 30,  
2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.            
(c) Includes $0, $0, and $613 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at September 30, 2024,  
June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.          
               


Assets under management on September 30, 2024 were $32.2 billion, an increase of 4.9% from the $30.7 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarter’s increase consisted of net market appreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $493 million, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $133 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on September 30, 2024 were $5.3 billion, up from $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024.

GUSTO_half3Q24b

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on September 30, 2024 were $8.4 billion, an increase of 5.0% from the $8.0 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $7 million;
  • Net outflows of $240 million; and
  • Net market appreciation of $652 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on September 30, 2024 were $7.5 billion, an increase of 5.6% from the $7.1 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million;
  • Net outflows of $7 million, including the redemption of $2 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $30 million of common stock less the issuance of $25 million common shares; and
  • Net market appreciation of $540 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Gabelli Utility Trust completed a $58 million rights offering. In October, The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust raised $150 million in Series M 4.8% puttable/callable preferred shares with a December 26, 2026 mandatory redemption.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on September 30, 2024 were $11.0 billion, an increase of 5.8% from the $10.4 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net market appreciation of $834 million; and
  • Net outflows of $286 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in the SICAV on September 30, 2024 were $9 million, the same as June 30, 2024.

Assets Under Administration

(In millions)   As of  
    September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		  
           
Teton-Keeley Funds (a)   $ 883   $ 880  
SICAV     431     468  
Total Assets Under Administration $ 1,314   $ 1,348  
           
(a) Includes $278 and $297 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc.  
at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.  
           


AUA on September 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, consistent with the $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Information

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and U.S Treasury Bills were $201.4 million and investments were $59.6 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills of $160.8 million and investments of $44.1 million as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity was $155.3 million (net of the $50.5 million $2.00 per share dividend) compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and repurchased 100,476 shares for $2.5 million at an average investment of $25.30 per share. On September 19, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share payable on November 4, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, GAMI accrued special dividends of $50.5 million to be paid on November 4, 2024. From October 1, 2024 to November 7, 2024, the Company has repurchased 23,686 shares at an average investment of $24.24 per share.

On November 7, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on December 31, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 17, 2024.

Symposiums/Conferences

  • On September 5th, we hosted the 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of eighteen companies operating in the aerospace eco-system.
  • On September 26th, GAMCO hosted its 2nd annual PFAS Symposium featuring presentations from regulators, the industry association and management from private and public companies.
  • We are hosting the following symposiums and conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024:

    • 48th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 4th and 5th
    • 6th Healthcare Symposium (November 15th)
    • 2nd Section 852(b)(6) Conference (December 5th)

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, GAMI continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder’s fees for successful opportunities.

GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
Revenue:              
Investment advisory and incentive fees   $ 53,829     $ 53,290     $ 54,767    
Distribution fees and other income     3,717       4,354       4,708    
Total revenue     57,546       57,644       59,475    
Expenses:              
Compensation     22,566       29,006       28,192    
Management fee     2,517       2,021       1,980    
Distribution costs     6,033       5,709       5,992    
Other operating expenses     4,801       5,258       5,790    
Total expenses     35,917       41,994       41,954    
Operating income     21,629       15,650       17,521    
Non-operating income:              
Gain / (loss) from investments, net     3,370       99       (1,952 )  
Interest and dividend income     2,947       2,726       2,542    
Interest expense     (290 )     (290 )     (287 )  
Charitable giving contribution     (5,000 )     -       -    
Total non-operating income     1,027       2,535       303    
Income before provision for income taxes     22,656       18,185       17,824    
Provision for income taxes     5,822       3,168       4,687    
Net income   $ 16,834     $ 15,017     $ 13,137    
               
Earnings per share attributable to common            
stockholders:              
Basic   $ 0.69     $ 0.61     $ 0.52    
Diluted   $ 0.69     $ 0.61     $ 0.52    
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic     24,263       24,442       25,224    
Diluted     24,263       24,442       25,224    
               
Shares outstanding     24,235       24,335       25,153    
               


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)        
(in thousands)              
       
    September 30,   December 31,   September 30,  
    2024   2023   2023  
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 102,296   $ 61,801   $ 125,181  
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills     99,096     99,025     49,158  
Investments in securities     31,179     19,998     22,775  
Seed capital investments     28,424     24,044     22,361  
Receivable from brokers     2,901     4,562     1,958  
Other receivables     19,541     21,178     20,218  
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable     7,801     8,927     10,844  
Other assets     10,132     9,896     9,735  
Total assets   $ 301,370   $ 249,431   $ 262,230  
               
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Income taxes payable   $ 40   $ 17   $ -  
Compensation payable     44,522     23,399     47,548  
Dividends payable     48,469     -     -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     53,023     45,036     44,560  
Total liabilities     146,054     68,452     92,108  
               
Stockholders' equity     155,316     180,979     170,122  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 301,370   $ 249,431   $ 262,230  
               
Shares outstanding     24,235     24,906     25,153  
               


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
 		 
Assets Under Management  
By investment vehicle  
(in millions)  
    Three Months Ended   % Changed From  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
      2024       2024       2023     2024   2023  
Equities:                      
Mutual Funds                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 8,035     $ 8,235     $ 8,271            
Inflows     175       189       146            
Outflows     (415 )     (359 )     (363 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (240 )     (170 )     (217 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     652       (26 )     (503 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (7 )     (4 )     (5 )          
Total increase (decrease)     405       (200 )     (725 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 8,440     $ 8,035     $ 7,546     5.0 %   11.8 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     26.2 %     26.2 %     25.9 %          
Average assets under management   $ 8,177     $ 8,095     $ 8,100     1.0 %   1.0 %  
                       
Closed-end Funds                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,052     $ 7,313     $ 7,195            
Inflows     25       3       -            
Outflows     (32 )     (48 )     (29 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (7 )     (45 )     (29 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     540       (89 )     (312 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (126 )     (127 )     (127 )          
Total increase (decrease)     407       (261 )     (468 )          
Assets under management, end of period     7,459     $ 7,052     $ 6,727     5.8 %   10.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     23.2 %     23.0 %     23.1 %          
Average assets under management   $ 7,260     $ 7,166     $ 7,124     1.3 %   1.9 %  
                       
Institutional & PWM                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 10,436     $ 11,146     $ 11,035            
Inflows     87       125       51            
Outflows     (373 )     (493 )     (513 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (286 )     (368 )     (462 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     834       (342 )     (539 )          
Total increase (decrease)     548       (710 )     (1,001 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 10,984     $ 10,436     $ 10,034     5.3 %   9.5 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     34.1 %     34.0 %     34.4 %          
Average assets under management   $ 10,905     $ 10,775     $ 10,928     1.2 %   -0.2 %  
                       
SICAV                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 9     $ 9     $ 590            
Inflows     -       -       103            
Outflows     -       -       (68 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     -       -       35            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -       (3 )          
Reclassification to AUA     -       -       -            
Total increase (decrease)     -       -       32            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 9     $ 9     $ 622     0.0 %   -98.6 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.0 %     0.0 %     2.1 %          
Average assets under management   $ 9     $ 9     $ 610     0.0 %   -98.5 %  
                       
Total Equities                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 25,532     $ 26,703     $ 27,091            
Inflows     287       317       300            
Outflows     (820 )     (900 )     (973 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (533 )     (583 )     (673 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     2,026       (457 )     (1,357 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (133 )     (131 )     (132 )          
Reclassification to AUA     -       -       -            
Total increase (decrease)     1,360       (1,171 )     (2,162 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 26,892     $ 25,532     $ 24,929     5.3 %   7.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     83.5 %     83.1 %     85.4 %          
Average assets under management   $ 26,351     $ 26,045     $ 26,762     1.2 %   -1.5 %  
                       


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
  
Assets Under Management  
By investment vehicle - continued  
(in millions)  
    Three Months Ended   % Changed From  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
      2024       2024       2023     2024    2023   
Fixed Income:                      
100% U.S. Treasury fund                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 5,159     $ 4,965     $ 3,596            
Inflows     1,245       1,290       1,297            
Outflows     (1,205 )     (1,162 )     (728 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     40       128       569            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     69       66       52            
Total increase (decrease)     109       194       621            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,268     $ 5,159     $ 4,217     2.1 %   24.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.4 %     16.0 %     14.5 %          
Average assets under management   $ 5,246     $ 5,064     $ 3,995     3.6 %   31.3 %  
                       
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32            
Inflows     -       -       -            
Outflows     -       -       -            
Net inflows (outflows)     -       -       -            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -       -            
Total increase (decrease)     -       -       -            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %          
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %  
                       
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 5,191     $ 4,997     $ 3,628            
Inflows     1,245       1,290       1,297            
Outflows     (1,205 )     (1,162 )     (728 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     40       128       569            
Market appreciation (depreciation)     69       66       52            
Total increase (decrease)     109       194       621            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,300     $ 5,191     $ 4,249     2.1 %   24.7 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.5 %     16.9 %     14.6 %          
Average assets under management   $ 5,278     $ 5,096     $ 4,027     3.6 %   31.1 %  
                       
Total AUM                      
Beginning of period assets   $ 30,723     $ 31,700     $ 30,719            
Inflows     1,532       1,607       1,597            
Outflows     (2,025 )     (2,062 )     (1,701 )          
Net inflows (outflows)     (493 )     (455 )     (104 )          
Market appreciation (depreciation)     2,095       (391 )     (1,305 )          
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (133 )     (131 )     (132 )          
Reclassification to AUA     -       -       -            
Total increase (decrease)     1,469       (977 )     (1,541 )          
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32,192     $ 30,723     $ 29,178     4.8 %   10.3 %  
Average assets under management   $ 31,629     $ 31,141     $ 30,789     1.6 %   2.7 %  
                       


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
Assets Under Management              
By investment vehicle              
(in millions)              
    Nine Months Ended    
    September 30,   September 30,      
      2024       2023     % Change  
Equities:              
Mutual Funds              
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,973     $ 8,140        
Inflows     540       556        
Outflows     (1,206 )     (1,164 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     (666 )     (608 )      
Market appreciation (depreciation)     1,149       27        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (16 )     (13 )      
Total increase (decrease)     467       (594 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 8,440     $ 7,546     11.8 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     26.2 %     25.9 %      
Average assets under management   $ 8,079     $ 8,185     -1.3 %  
               
Closed-end Funds              
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,097     $ 7,046        
Inflows     69       25        
Outflows     (183 )     (68 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     (114 )     (43 )      
Market appreciation (depreciation)     855       112        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (379 )     (388 )      
Total increase (decrease)     362       (319 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 7,459     $ 6,727     10.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     23.2 %     23.1 %      
Average assets under management   $ 7,162     $ 7,150     0.2 %  
               
Institutional & PWM              
Beginning of period assets   $ 10,738     $ 10,714        
Inflows     278       178        
Outflows     (1,294 )     (1,368 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     (1,016 )     (1,190 )      
Market appreciation (depreciation)     1,262       510        
Total increase (decrease)     246       (680 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 10,984     $ 10,034     9.5 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     34.1 %     34.4 %      
Average assets under management   $ 10,827     $ 10,893     -0.6 %  
               
SICAV              
Beginning of period assets   $ 631     $ 867        
Inflows     -       275        
Outflows     (2 )     (513 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     (2 )     (238 )      
Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       (7 )      
Reclassification to AUA     (620 )     -        
Total increase (decrease)     (622 )     (245 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 9     $ 622     -98.6 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.0 %     2.1 %      
Average assets under management   $ 9     $ 716     -98.7 %  
               
Total Equities              
Beginning of period assets   $ 26,439     $ 26,767        
Inflows     887       1,034        
Outflows     (2,685 )     (3,113 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     (1,798 )     (2,079 )      
Market appreciation (depreciation)     3,266       642        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (395 )     (401 )      
Reclassification to AUA     (620 )     -        
Total increase (decrease)     453       (1,838 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 26,892     $ 24,929     7.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     83.5 %     85.4 %      
Average assets under management   $ 26,077     $ 26,944     -3.2 %  
               


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
  
Assets Under Management  
By investment vehicle - continued  
(in millions)              
    Nine Months Ended    
    September 30,   September 30,      
      2024       2023     % Change  
Fixed Income:              
100% U.S. Treasury fund              
Beginning of period assets   $ 4,615     $ 2,462        
Inflows     4,140       4,073        
Outflows     (3,682 )     (2,448 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     458       1,625        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     195       130        
Total increase (decrease)     653       1,755        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,268     $ 4,217     24.9 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.4 %     14.5 %      
Average assets under management   $ 5,048     $ 3,622     39.4 %  
               
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income              
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32        
Inflows     -       -        
Outflows     -       -        
Net inflows (outflows)     -       -        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -        
Total increase (decrease)     -       -        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %      
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %  
               
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income              
Beginning of period assets   $ 4,647     $ 2,494        
Inflows     4,140       4,073        
Outflows     (3,682 )     (2,448 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     458       1,625        
Market appreciation (depreciation)     195       130        
Total increase (decrease)     653       1,755        
Assets under management, end of period   $ 5,300     $ 4,249     24.7 %  
Percentage of total assets under management     16.5 %     14.6 %      
Average assets under management   $ 5,080     $ 3,654     39.0 %  
               
Total AUM              
Beginning of period assets   $ 31,086     $ 29,261        
Inflows     5,027       5,107        
Outflows     (6,367 )     (5,561 )      
Net inflows (outflows)     (1,340 )     (454 )      
Market appreciation (depreciation)     3,461       772        
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (395 )     (401 )      
Reclassification to AUA     (620 )     -        
Total increase (decrease)     1,106       (83 )      
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32,192     $ 29,178     10.3 %  
Average assets under management   $ 31,157     $ 30,598     1.8 %  
               


Contact: Kieran Caterina
  Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149
   
  For further information please visit
  www.gabelli.com

