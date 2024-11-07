FormFactor and Advantest Partner on Silicon Photonics Wafer-Level Test Cell to Enable High-Volume Manufacturing

LIVERMORE, California and TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) and Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announced today a strategic partnership to develop a novel test cell and measurement system designed for high-volume production of silicon photonics (SiPh) and co-packaged optics (CPO) devices. This collaboration is driven by the revolution in AI data center architectures, which require ever-increasing bandwidth while reducing power consumption. Silicon photonics is rapidly gaining traction in data centers for its ability to enable fast data transmission through optical signals, surpassing traditional electrical methods. This new test cell integrates the latest innovations from both companies, equipping photonics device developers with the tools they need to scale up volume production.

Key Features of the Test Cell Include:

The world’s fastest automated photonic alignment with nine-axis nano-precision, delivering significantly higher throughput compared to other technologies.

Full integration of FormFactor’s Velox™ probe station control and wafer-level measurement with Advantest’s V93000 test system.

Wafer-level low-loss edge and surface coupling for photonic devices, with single-click automated calibration using FormFactor’s OptoVue™ and OptoVue™ Pro, enabling the fastest tool setup time.

FormFactor’s Pharos™ optical probe technology achieves lowest coupling loss from the fiber to the device.

Combines with FormFactor’s Apollo probe architecture for production proven volume test of optical and electrical devices.

Superior instrumentation set for HPC/AI/data center devices within a proven manufacturing environment, using the leading ATE platform with Advantest’s V93000 test system.

Tight integration of optical instrumentation into Advantest’s SmarTest 8 software platform.



Together, these capabilities significantly shorten the time for opto-electrical testing and provide accurate, reliable measurements. The platform now also facilitates optical measurements through seamless integration with essential equipment, such as laser sources, power meters, and optical signal routing and control instruments.



“The close collaboration between FormFactor and Advantest has resulted in one of the most automated, full-featured test and measurement systems available today for silicon photonics devices,” said Jens Klattenhoff, VP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “By leveraging our expertise in calibration, motion technology, and rapid optical alignment, along with our joint advanced control software, we deliver high-precision, verifiable measurements immediately after system installation. FormFactor’s extensive experience in silicon photonics, including wafer and die-level probing, allows us to support our customers at every stage—from initial development to full-scale production.”



“As a global leader in automated test equipment for AI and high-performance computing, Advantest continues to drive innovation with the V93000 platform, now extending its capabilities to support silicon photonics and co-packaged optics devices,” said Juergen Serrer, Senior Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Advantest. “Innovations such as those featured in this new test system will deliver significant benefits to our customers.”



FormFactor’s silicon photonics systems are used by over 100 of the world’s leading SiPh device manufacturers. With over 13,000 installations worldwide, Advantest’s V93000 platform solidifies its status as the leading test solution for advanced technologies.

To request a demonstration of the system or its components, visit the companies’ websites at www.formfactor.com or www.advantest.com.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About Advantest

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of this new test system. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

