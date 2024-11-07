Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Storage Capacity Installed of 336 Megawatt hours in Q3, exceeding high-end of guidance range and representing 92% year-over-year growth, as storage attachment rates reach 60%



Solar Energy Capacity Installed of 230 Megawatts in Q3, at the high-end of prior guidance range, reaching 7.3 Gigawatts of Networked Solar Energy Capacity

Cash Generation of $2.5 million in Q3, second consecutive quarter of positive Cash Generation

Reiterating Cash Generation guidance of $350 million to $600 million in 2025

Net Earning Assets increases to $6.2 billion, including over $1 billion of Total Cash

Sunrun becomes the first clean energy company to surpass 1 million residential solar customers

“Sunrun’s focus on providing customers with the best experience and differentiated offerings is delivering strong operating and financial results. In the third quarter, we again set new records for both storage installation attachment rates and delivered solid quarter-over-quarter growth for solar installations while reporting higher Net Subscriber Values,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s Chief Executive Officer. “The team delivered the second consecutive quarter of positive Cash Generation. Our primary focus continues to be expanding our differentiation for customers and remaining a disciplined, margin-focused leader that drives meaningful Cash Generation.”

“In the third quarter, we delivered on our commitments for solar and storage installations, margin expansion and Cash Generation. Net Subscriber Value was the highest level the company has ever reported, a testament to our margin-focused and disciplined growth strategy,” said Danny Abajian, Sunrun’s Chief Financial Officer. “We have a strong balance sheet with no near-term corporate debt maturities, having extended our recourse working capital facility maturity to March 2027, and as of today, we have reduced parent debt by over $100 million since March. As we increase our Cash Generation, we will continue to allocate excess unrestricted cash to further reduce parent recourse debt and are committed to a capital allocation strategy beyond this initial de-leveraging period that drives significant shareholder value.”

Third Quarter Updates

Storage Attachment Rates Reach 60%: Storage attachment rates on installations reached 60% in Q3, up from 33% in the prior-year period, with 336 Megawatt hours installed during the quarter. Sunrun has installed more than 135,000 solar and storage systems, representing over 2.1 Gigawatt hours of stored energy capacity.

Continued Momentum in New Homes Business: Sunrun is seeing strong traction in its new homes division. Sunrun is working with 9 of the top 10 new home builders in California, and over half of the top 20 home builders in the US. In September, Sunrun signed a multi-year exclusive agreement with Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) in California. While this division represents less than 5% of our volumes currently, we expect this division to grow at least 50% next year. Home builders appreciate our leading subscription offerings, service commitments, and long track record. Our subscription offering can provide new home buyers with immediate value, including savings on energy and resiliency from backup storage systems, without increasing the cost of purchasing the home.

Improving Grid Stability with Virtual Power Plants: In Q3, Sunrun introduced several new virtual power plant programs to help meet peak demand and enhance grid stability. In New York, Sunrun activated the state’s largest residential virtual power plant in collaboration with Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc., a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED). Over 300 solar-plus-storage systems provided stored solar energy during multiple peak demand events this summer, strengthening grid reliability. Participating customers received a free or heavily discounted home battery in exchange for their commitment to the 10-year program, while Sunrun received upfront payments from O&R based on installed battery capacity. In Maryland, Sunrun launched the nation’s first vehicle-to-home virtual power plant, partnering with Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), to utilize a small group of customer-owned Ford F-150 Lightnings. BGE was awarded grant funding from the Department of Energy to create the program, and Sunrun helped develop and administer it. Participating customers can earn several hundred dollars by sharing energy from their F-150 Lightning trucks. In Texas, Sunrun partnered with Tesla Electric and Vistra on two virtual power plants. Still growing, the Tesla Electric program has already enrolled more than 150 Sunrun customers, leveraging home batteries to provide reserves during peak consumption. Customers will receive an annual payment, currently set at $400 per Powerwall for 2024, while Sunrun earns recurring revenue through the program. The Vistra partnership also offers customers financial incentives and credits for sharing stored energy with the grid when demand is highest.

Continued Strong Capital Markets Execution: In September, Sunrun closed a $365 million securitization of residential solar and battery systems, its fourth securitization placed in 2024. The transaction was structured with two separate classes of publicly placed A+ rated notes. The weighted average spread was 235 basis points and the weighted average yield was 5.87%. The initial balance of the Class A notes represents a 73.8% advance rate on the Securitization Share of ADSAB (present value using a 6% discount rate). Similar to prior transactions, Sunrun raised additional capital in a subordinated non-recourse financing, which increased the cumulative advance rate to above 80% as measured against the initial Contracted Subscriber Value of the portfolio. Also, in July, Sunrun expanded its non-recourse warehouse lending facility by $280 million to $2,630 million in commitments, matching the growing scale of Sunrun’s business.

Extended Maturity of Recourse Working Capital Facility and Reduced Parent Leverage Through Continued 2026 Convertible Note Repurchases: We extended the maturity of our recourse Working Capital Facility to March 2027 (from November 2025) as we were in compliance with the provisions in the agreement, which calls for having funds in a restricted reserve account equal to the amount of our outstanding 2026 Convertible Notes. We continue to reduce parent leverage with continued repurchasing of our 2026 Convertible Notes. To date, we have repurchased $317 million of these notes, leaving $83 million of the notes outstanding as of today. As of September 30, 2024 the outstanding balance on the 2026 Convertible Notes was $133.2 million.



Key Operating Metrics

In the third quarter of 2024, Customer Additions were 31,910 including 30,348 Subscriber Additions. As of September 30, 2024, Sunrun had 1,015,910 Customers, including 858,477 Subscribers. Customers grew 12% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Annual Recurring Revenue from Subscribers was approximately $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2024. The Average Contract Life Remaining of Subscribers was 17.6 years as of September 30, 2024.

Subscriber Value was $51,223 in the third quarter of 2024, a 9% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. Creation Cost was $36,591 in the third quarter of 2024, a 2% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net Subscriber Value was $14,632 in the third quarter of 2024. Total Value Generated was $444 million in the third quarter of 2024. On a pro-forma basis assuming a 7.1% discount rate, consistent with capital costs observed in the quarter, Subscriber Value was $47,335 and Net Subscriber Value was $10,744 in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross Earning Assets as of September 30, 2024, were $16.8 billion. Net Earning Assets were $6.2 billion, which included $1,011 million in Total Cash, as of September 30, 2024.

Cash Generation was $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, the second consecutive quarter of positive Cash Generation.

Storage Capacity Installed was 336.3 Megawatt hours in the third quarter of 2024, a 92% increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Solar Energy Capacity Installed was 229.7 Megawatts in the third quarter of 2024, an 11% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2023. Included in this figure is 220.7 Megawatts of Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, a 4% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Networked Solar Energy Capacity was 7,288 Megawatts as of September 30, 2024. Included in this figure is 6,204 Megawatts of Networked Solar Energy Capacity for Subscribers as of September 30, 2024.

Networked Storage Capacity was 2.1 Gigawatt hours as of September 30, 2024.

The solar energy systems we deployed in Q3 are expected to offset the emission of 4.7 million metric tons of CO2 over the next thirty years. Over the last twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Sunrun’s systems are estimated to have offset 4.1 million metric tons of CO2.

Outlook

Management is reiterating Cash Generation guidance of $350 million to $600 million for the full-year 2025.

Management is reiterating guidance for Cash Generation of $50 million to $125 million in Q4.

Storage Capacity Installed is expected to be in a range of 320 to 350 Megawatt hours in Q4, reflecting 52% growth at the midpoint compared to the prior year. For the full-year 2024, this implies 100% growth at the midpoint compared to 2023.

Solar Energy Capacity Installed is expected to be in a range of 240 to 250 Megawatts in Q4, reflecting 8% growth at the midpoint compared to the prior year, and 7% growth at the midpoint compared to Q3. For the full-year 2024, this implies a decline of 17% at the midpoint compared to 2023.

Net Subscriber Value is expected to increase in Q4 compared to Q3.

Third Quarter 2024 GAAP Results

Total revenue was $537.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, down $26.0 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023. Customer agreements and incentives revenue was $405.9 million, an increase of $89.3 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Solar energy systems and product sales revenue was $131.3 million, a decrease of $115.3 million, or 47%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increasing mix of Subscribers results in less upfront revenue recognition, as revenue is recognized over the life of the Customer Agreement, which is typically 20 or 25 years.

Total cost of revenue was $433.7 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were $665.0 million, a decrease of 111% year-over-year, on a pro-forma basis to exclude a non-cash goodwill impairment and amortization of intangible assets, which were incurred in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $83.8 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Financing Activities

As of November 7, 2024, closed transactions and executed term sheets provide us with expected tax equity to fund approximately 272 Megawatts of Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers beyond what was deployed through September 30, 2024. Sunrun also had $907 million available in its non-recourse senior revolving warehouse facility at the end of Q3 to fund over 318 Megawatts of Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)



September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 533,863 $ 678,821 Restricted cash 476,606 308,869 Accounts receivable, net 182,513 172,001 Inventories 342,348 459,746 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,132 262,822 Total current assets 1,602,462 1,882,259 Restricted cash 148 148 Solar energy systems, net 14,427,903 13,028,871 Property and equipment, net 134,613 149,139 Goodwill 3,122,168 3,122,168 Other assets 2,817,029 2,267,652 Total assets $ 22,104,323 $ 20,450,237 Liabilities and total equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 244,184 $ 230,723 Distributions payable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 43,871 35,180 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 410,488 499,225 Deferred revenue, current portion 120,991 128,600 Deferred grants, current portion 8,165 8,199 Finance lease obligations, current portion 26,532 22,053 Non-recourse debt, current portion 236,227 547,870 Pass-through financing obligation, current portion 1,050 16,309 Total current liabilities 1,091,508 1,488,159 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,171,925 1,067,461 Deferred grants, net of current portion 188,589 195,724 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 74,627 68,753 Convertible senior notes 603,510 392,867 Line of credit 392,524 539,502 Non-recourse debt, net of current portion 11,219,898 9,191,689 Pass-through financing obligation, net of current portion — 278,333 Other liabilities 212,091 190,866 Deferred tax liabilities 115,258 122,870 Total liabilities 15,069,930 13,536,224 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 633,817 676,177 Total stockholders’ equity 5,278,033 5,230,228 Noncontrolling interests 1,122,543 1,007,608 Total equity 6,400,576 6,237,836 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and total equity $ 22,104,323 $ 20,450,237





Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Customer agreements and incentives $ 405,861 $ 316,528 $ 1,116,653 $ 865,151 Solar energy systems and product sales 131,312 246,653 402,574 878,072 Total revenue 537,173 563,181 1,519,227 1,743,223 Operating expenses: Cost of customer agreements and incentives 308,382 283,742 876,581 789,334 Cost of solar energy systems and product sales 125,312 234,274 411,591 824,830 Sales and marketing 162,490 176,349 466,411 574,061 Research and development 8,180 5,039 30,510 14,153 General and administrative 60,587 53,254 173,082 163,957 Goodwill impairment — 1,158,000 — 1,158,000 Total operating expenses 664,951 1,910,658 1,958,175 3,524,335 Loss from operations (127,778 ) (1,347,477 ) (438,948 ) (1,781,112 ) Interest expense, net (215,615 ) (171,288 ) (614,981 ) (471,163 ) Other (expense) income, net (82,598 ) 77,673 71,710 93,744 Loss before income taxes (425,991 ) (1,441,092 ) (982,219 ) (2,158,531 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (13,803 ) 29,846 (26,953 ) (11,096 ) Net loss (412,188 ) (1,470,938 ) (955,266 ) (2,147,435 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (328,422 ) (401,479 ) (922,756 ) (893,062 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (83,766 ) $ (1,069,459 ) $ (32,510 ) $ (1,254,373 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.37 ) $ (4.92 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (5.81 ) Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (4.92 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (5.81 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 223,695 217,344 222,078 216,029 Diluted 223,695 217,344 222,078 216,029





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (412,188 ) $ (1,470,938 ) $ (955,266 ) $ (2,147,435 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, net of amortization of deferred grants 155,528 138,756 458,533 388,645 Goodwill impairment — 1,158,000 — 1,158,000 Deferred income taxes (13,803 ) 29,844 (26,953 ) (11,093 ) Stock-based compensation expense 26,992 27,723 83,956 84,226 Interest on pass-through financing obligations — 4,886 8,837 14,642 Reduction in pass-through financing obligations (1,599 ) (10,485 ) (20,787 ) (30,532 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives 73,870 (74,390 ) 2,311 (80,121 ) Other noncash items 65,436 63,750 105,259 142,434 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,113 ) 22,688 (20,715 ) 9,986 Inventories 10,777 129,939 117,398 122,103 Prepaid expenses and other assets (199,993 ) (83,510 ) (470,617 ) (334,190 ) Accounts payable 45,217 (36,439 ) 36,379 (56,271 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,707 24,023 76,406 (24,487 ) Deferred revenue 32,013 12,913 97,465 59,360 Net cash used in operating activities (156,156 ) (63,240 ) (507,794 ) (704,733 ) Investing activities: Payments for the costs of solar energy systems (764,161 ) (736,781 ) (1,907,667 ) (1,935,721 ) Purchases of property and equipment, net (202 ) (4,666 ) (945 ) (16,298 ) Net cash used in investing activities (764,363 ) (741,447 ) (1,908,612 ) (1,952,019 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from state tax credits, net of recapture — — 5,203 4,033 Proceeds from line of credit 161,824 295,014 305,556 651,398 Repayment of line of credit (160,229 ) (359,572 ) (452,534 ) (639,308 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of capped call transaction — — 444,822 — Repurchase of convertible senior notes (45,562 ) — (229,346 ) — Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse debt 749,700 1,724,370 3,364,956 3,189,480 Repayment of non-recourse debt (238,489 ) (1,061,809 ) (1,692,214 ) (1,399,799 ) Payment of debt fees (10,723 ) (29,809 ) (93,747 ) (46,930 ) Proceeds from pass-through financing and other obligations, net 1,192 2,392 4,795 6,712 Early repayment of pass-through financing obligation — — (240,288 ) — Payment of finance lease obligations (6,884 ) (6,035 ) (20,635 ) (16,795 ) Contributions received from noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 494,569 355,002 1,290,486 1,112,541 Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (55,985 ) (52,192 ) (238,388 ) (173,536 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests (1,501 ) (32,090 ) (21,434 ) (46,274 ) Proceeds from transfer of investment tax credits 222,891 — 557,111 — Payments to redeemable noncontrolling interests and noncontrolling interests of investment tax credits (222,891 ) — (557,111 ) — Net proceeds related to stock-based award activities 976 283 11,953 14,152 Net cash provided by financing activities 888,888 835,554 2,439,185 2,655,674 Net change in cash and restricted cash (31,631 ) 30,867 22,779 (1,078 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,042,248 921,078 987,838 953,023 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,010,617 $ 951,945 $ 1,010,617 $ 951,945





Key Operating and Financial Metrics

The following operating metrics are used by management to evaluate the performance of the business. Management believes these metrics, when taken together with other information contained in our filings with the SEC and within this press release, provide investors with helpful information to determine the economic performance of the business activities in a period that would otherwise not be observable from historic GAAP measures. Management believes that it is helpful to investors to evaluate the present value of cash flows expected from subscribers over the full expected relationship with such subscribers (“Subscriber Value”, more fully defined in the definitions appendix below) in comparison to the costs associated with adding these customers, regardless of whether or not the costs are expensed or capitalized in the period (“Creation Cost”, more fully defined in the definitions appendix below). The Company also believes that Subscriber Value, Creation Costs, and Total Value Generated are useful metrics for investors because they present an unlevered view of all of the costs associated with new customers in a period compared to the expected future cash flows from these customers over a 30-year period, based on contracted pricing terms with its customers, which is not observable in any current or historic GAAP-derived metric. Management believes it is useful for investors to also evaluate the future expected cash flows from all customers that have been deployed through the respective measurement date, less estimated costs to maintain such systems and estimated distributions to tax equity partners in consolidated joint venture partnership flip structures, and distributions to project equity investors (“Gross Earning Assets”, more fully defined in the definitions appendix below). The Company also believes Gross Earning Assets is useful for management and investors because it represents the remaining future expected cash flows from existing customers, which is not a current or historic GAAP-derived measure.

Various assumptions are made when calculating these metrics. Both Subscriber Value and Gross Earning Assets utilize a 6% rate to discount future cash flows to the present period. Furthermore, these metrics assume that customers renew after the initial contract period at a rate equal to 90% of the rate in effect at the end of the initial contract term. For Customer Agreements with 25-year initial contract terms, a 5-year renewal period is assumed. For a 20-year initial contract term, a 10-year renewal period is assumed. In all instances, we assume a 30-year customer relationship, although the customer may renew for additional years, or purchase the system. Estimated cost of servicing assets has been deducted and is estimated based on the service agreements underlying each fund.

In-period volume metrics: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Customer Additions 31,910 Subscriber Additions (included within Customer Additions) 30,348 Solar Energy Capacity Installed (in Megawatts) 229.7 Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers (in Megawatts) 220.7 Storage Capacity Installed (in Megawatt hours) 336.3 In-period value creation metrics: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Subscriber Value Contracted Period $ 47,557 Subscriber Value Renewal Period $ 3,666 Subscriber Value $ 51,223 Creation Cost $ 36,591 Net Subscriber Value $ 14,632 Total Value Generated (in millions) $ 444.1 In-period environmental impact metrics: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Positive Environmental Impact from Customers (over trailing twelve months, in millions of metric tons of CO2 avoidance) 4.1 Positive Expected Lifetime Environmental Impact from Customer Additions (in millions of metric tons of CO2 avoidance) 4.7 Period-end metrics: September 30, 2024 Customers 1,015,910 Subscribers (subset of Customers) 858,477 Households Served in Low-Income Multifamily Properties 19,321 Networked Solar Energy Capacity (in Megawatts) 7,288 Networked Solar Energy Capacity for Subscribers (in Megawatts) 6,204 Networked Storage Capacity (in Megawatt hours) 2,133 Annual Recurring Revenue (in millions) $ 1,517 Average Contract Life Remaining (in years) 17.6 Gross Earning Assets Contracted Period (in millions) $ 12,964 Gross Earning Assets Renewal Period (in millions) $ 3,815 Gross Earning Assets (in millions) $ 16,780 Net Earning Assets (in millions) $ 6,231

Figures presented above may not sum due to rounding. For adjustments related to Subscriber Value and Creation Cost, please see the supplemental Creation Cost and Net Subscriber Value calculation memo for each applicable period, which is available on investors.sunrun.com.

Definitions

Deployments represent solar or storage systems, whether sold directly to customers or subject to executed Customer Agreements (i) for which we have confirmation that the systems are installed, subject to final inspection, or (ii) in the case of certain system installations by our partners, for which we have accrued at least 80% of the expected project cost (inclusive of acquisitions of installed systems).

Customer Agreements refer to, collectively, solar or storage power purchase agreements and leases.

Subscriber Additions represent the number of Deployments in the period that are subject to executed Customer Agreements.

Customer Additions represent the number of Deployments in the period.

Solar Energy Capacity Installed represents the aggregate megawatt production capacity of our solar energy systems that were recognized as Deployments in the period.

Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers represents the aggregate megawatt production capacity of our solar energy systems that were recognized as Deployments in the period that are subject to executed Customer Agreements.

Storage Capacity Installed represents the aggregate megawatt hour capacity of storage systems that were recognized as Deployments in the period.

Creation Cost represents the sum of certain operating expenses and capital expenditures incurred divided by applicable Customer Additions and Subscriber Additions in the period. Creation Cost is comprised of (i) installation costs, which includes the increase in gross solar energy system assets and the cost of customer agreement revenue, excluding depreciation expense of fixed solar assets, and operating and maintenance expenses associated with existing Subscribers, plus (ii) sales and marketing costs, including increases to the gross capitalized costs to obtain contracts, net of the amortization expense of the costs to obtain contracts, plus (iii) general and administrative costs, and less (iv) the gross profit derived from selling systems to customers under sale agreements and Sunrun’s product distribution and lead generation businesses. Creation Cost excludes stock based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and research and development expenses, along with other items the company deems to be non-recurring or extraordinary in nature. The gross margin derived from solar energy systems and product sales is included as an offset to Creation Cost since these sales are ancillary to the overall business model and lowers our overall cost of business. The sales, marketing, general and administrative costs in Creation Costs is inclusive of sales, marketing, general and administrative activities related to the entire business, including solar energy system and product sales. As such, by including the gross margin on solar energy system and product sales as a contra cost, the value of all activities of the Company’s segment are represented in the Net Subscriber Value.

Subscriber Value represents the per subscriber value of upfront and future cash flows (discounted at 6%) from Subscriber Additions in the period, including expected payments from customers as set forth in Customer Agreements, net proceeds from tax equity finance partners, payments from utility incentive and state rebate programs, contracted net grid service program cash flows, projected future cash flows from solar energy renewable energy credit sales, less estimated operating and maintenance costs to service the systems and replace equipment, consistent with estimates by independent engineers, over the initial term of the Customer Agreements and estimated renewal period. For Customer Agreements with 25 year initial contract terms, a 5 year renewal period is assumed. For a 20 year initial contract term, a 10 year renewal period is assumed. In all instances, we assume a 30-year customer relationship, although the customer may renew for additional years, or purchase the system.

Net Subscriber Value represents Subscriber Value less Creation Cost.

Total Value Generated represents Net Subscriber Value multiplied by Subscriber Additions.

Customers represent the cumulative number of Deployments, from the company’s inception through the measurement date.

Subscribers represent the cumulative number of Customer Agreements for systems that have been recognized as Deployments through the measurement date.

Networked Solar Energy Capacity represents the aggregate megawatt production capacity of our solar energy systems that have been recognized as Deployments, from the company’s inception through the measurement date.

Networked Solar Energy Capacity for Subscribers represents the aggregate megawatt production capacity of our solar energy systems that have been recognized as Deployments, from the company’s inception through the measurement date, that have been subject to executed Customer Agreements.

Networked Storage Capacity represents the aggregate megawatt hour capacity of our storage systems that have been recognized as Deployments, from the company’s inception through the measurement date.

Gross Earning Assets is calculated as Gross Earning Assets Contracted Period plus Gross Earning Assets Renewal Period.

Gross Earning Assets Contracted Period represents the present value of the remaining net cash flows (discounted at 6%) during the initial term of our Customer Agreements as of the measurement date. It is calculated as the present value of cash flows (discounted at 6%) that we would receive from Subscribers in future periods as set forth in Customer Agreements, after deducting expected operating and maintenance costs, equipment replacements costs, distributions to tax equity partners in consolidated joint venture partnership flip structures, and distributions to project equity investors. We include cash flows we expect to receive in future periods from tax equity partners, government incentive and rebate programs, contracted sales of solar renewable energy credits, and awarded net cash flows from grid service programs with utilities or grid operators.

Gross Earning Assets Renewal Period is the forecasted net present value we would receive upon or following the expiration of the initial Customer Agreement term but before the 30th anniversary of the system’s activation (either in the form of cash payments during any applicable renewal period or a system purchase at the end of the initial term), for Subscribers as of the measurement date. We calculate the Gross Earning Assets Renewal Period amount at the expiration of the initial contract term assuming either a system purchase or a renewal, forecasting only a 30-year customer relationship (although the customer may renew for additional years, or purchase the system), at a contract rate equal to 90% of the customer’s contractual rate in effect at the end of the initial contract term. After the initial contract term, our Customer Agreements typically automatically renew on an annual basis and the rate is initially set at up to a 10% discount to then-prevailing utility power prices.

Net Earning Assets represents Gross Earning Assets, plus total cash, less adjusted debt and less pass-through financing obligations, as of the same measurement date. Debt is adjusted to exclude a pro-rata share of non-recourse debt associated with funds with project equity structures along with debt associated with the company’s ITC safe harboring facility. Because estimated cash distributions to our project equity partners are deducted from Gross Earning Assets, a proportional share of the corresponding project level non-recourse debt is deducted from Net Earning Assets, as such debt would be serviced from cash flows already excluded from Gross Earning Assets.

Cash Generation is calculated using the change in our unrestricted cash balance from our consolidated balance sheet, less net proceeds (or plus net repayments) from all recourse debt (inclusive of convertible debt), and less any primary equity issuances or net proceeds derived from employee stock award activity (or plus any stock buybacks or dividends paid to common stockholders) as presented on the Company’s consolidated statement of cash flows. The Company expects to continue to raise tax equity and asset-level non-recourse debt to fund growth, and as such, these sources of cash are included in the definition of Cash Generation. Cash Generation also excludes long-term asset or business divestitures and equity investments in external non-consolidated businesses (or less dividends or distributions received in connection with such equity investments). Restricted cash in a reserve account with a balance equal to the amount outstanding of 2026 convertible notes is considered unrestricted cash for the purposes of calculating Cash Generation.

Annual Recurring Revenue represents revenue arising from Customer Agreements over the following twelve months for Subscribers that have met initial revenue recognition criteria as of the measurement date.

Average Contract Life Remaining represents the average number of years remaining in the initial term of Customer Agreements for Subscribers that have met revenue recognition criteria as of the measurement date.

Households Served in Low-Income Multifamily Properties represent the number of individual rental units served in low-income multi-family properties from shared solar energy systems deployed by Sunrun. Households are counted when the solar energy system has interconnected with the grid, which may differ from Deployment recognition criteria.

Positive Environmental Impact from Customers represents the estimated reduction in carbon emissions as a result of energy produced from our Networked Solar Energy Capacity over the trailing twelve months. The figure is presented in millions of metric tons of avoided carbon emissions and is calculated using the Environmental Protection Agency’s AVERT tool. The figure is calculated using the most recent published tool from the EPA, using the current-year avoided emission factor for distributed resources on a state by state basis. The environmental impact is estimated based on the system, regardless of whether or not Sunrun continues to own the system or any associated renewable energy credits.

Positive Expected Lifetime Environmental Impact from Customer Additions represents the estimated reduction in carbon emissions over thirty years as a result of energy produced from solar energy systems that were recognized as Deployments in the period. The figure is presented in millions of metric tons of avoided carbon emissions and is calculated using the Environmental Protection Agency’s AVERT tool. The figure is calculated using the most recent published tool from the EPA, using the current-year avoided emission factor for distributed resources on a state by state basis, leveraging our estimated production figures for such systems, which degrade over time, and is extrapolated for 30 years. The environmental impact is estimated based on the system, regardless of whether or not Sunrun continues to own the system or any associated renewable energy credits.

Total Cash represents the total of the restricted cash balance and unrestricted cash balance from our consolidated balance sheet.

