Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter (adjusted to reflect the reclassification of the Precision Sport segment as discontinued operations)

Sales of $67.1 million compared to $81.3 million.

Gross margin was 35.0% compared to 33.6%; adjusted gross margin of 37.8% compared to 33.6%.

Net loss, which includes the impact of discontinued operations, of $3.2 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share.

Loss from continuing operations of $3.2 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $2.2 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $2.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.6% compared to $3.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.5%.



Management Commentary

“While macroeconomic headwinds have continued to limit consumer demand in the near-term, our focus in the third quarter was on advancing our strategic plan to position Clarus for long-term profitable growth,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “Specifically, in the Outdoor segment we continued to improve the quality and composition of our inventory to focus on the best and most profitable styles across categories. In line with our stated strategic objective, inventory was down 4% year-over-year. Our Adventure business performed in line with expectations for the first two months of the quarter, but results were ultimately affected by market softness in September in both North America and Australia/New Zealand.”

Mr. Kanders added, “There remains significant work outstanding to execute our multi-year growth initiatives, but we believe we are on track at Outdoor as we continue to simplify the business operationally and drive SKU rationalization, despite the challenging global market conditions. Our objective to scale the Adventure segment to a global footprint has not yet come to fruition. We have established a strategic roadmap that we are executing on and remain confident that the significant investments we have made in 2024 will enable our Adventure businesses to accelerate traction, particularly in the US and international markets, and strengthen our global OEM initiatives. All of this is supported by a debt-free balance sheet, to take the next steps in our turnaround.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sales in the third quarter were $67.1 million compared to $81.3 million in the same year‐ago quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by softness across all selling channels in Outdoor, as well as the effect from the product line simplification strategy. The decrease was further driven by lower Adventure segment sales, specifically in the OEM channel and challenging wholesale markets globally, partially offset by the benefit from the TRED Outdoors acquisition.

Sales in the Outdoor segment were $49.3 million, compared to $61.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the Adventure segment decreased 11.9% to $17.8 million, or $17.5 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $20.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin in the third quarter was 35.0% compared to 33.6% in the year‐ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to favorable product mix at the Outdoor segment as a result of product simplification and SKU rationalization efforts, as well as a favorable channel mix due to lower OEM sales and higher MAXTRAX revenue at the Adventure segment. This was partially offset by an increase in polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) related inventory reserve expenses at the Outdoor segment, as well as sales return reserve and rebate expenses at the Adventure segment. Adjusted gross margin reflecting the PFAS related inventory reserve was 37.8% for the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $27.9 million compared to $28.4 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of lower retail expenses due to store closures and other expense reduction initiatives to manage costs at the Outdoor segment. These decreases were partially offset by investments in global marketing and e-commerce initiatives to accelerate growth at the Adventure segment and incremental SG&A from the TRED Outdoors acquisition.

The loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $2.2 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter included $0.4 million of charges relating to legal cost and regulatory matter expenses and $1.9 million of PFAS inventory reserves.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted income from continuing operations excludes legal cost and regulatory matters expenses, PFAS inventory reserves, restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items for intangible amortization and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the third quarter was $2.4 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.6%, compared to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $3.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.5%, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $8.3 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.1 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2024 were $1.1 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2024 was an outflow of $9.4 million compared to an outflow of $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity at September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.4 million compared to $11.3 million.

Total debt of $0.0 million compared to $119.8 million.

2024 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 sales to range between $260 million to $266 million. Due to softer global revenue and the continued investments in the Adventure segment to scale the business, the Company now expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7 million to $9 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0% at the mid-point of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, the Company now expects capital expenditures to range between $5.0 million to $6.0 million, of which $0.9 million related to Precision Sport prior to disposal, and free cash flow to range between $(6) million to $(8) million for the full year 2024, which includes approximately $7.0 of cash outflow related to the Precision Sport disposal.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company has net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes of $7.7 million which we expect to fully utilize in 2024.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share , (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. We do not provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the fiscal year 2024 to net income for the fiscal year 2024, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, without unreasonable effort, which affect net income but not Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash $ 36,399 $ 11,324 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,569 and $1,412 54,337 53,971 Inventories 93,147 91,409 Prepaid and other current assets 6,707 4,865 Income tax receivable 983 892 Assets held for sale - 137,284 Total current assets 191,573 299,745 Property and equipment, net 17,171 16,587 Other intangible assets, net 34,366 41,466 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 59,040 58,527 Goodwill 39,632 39,320 Deferred income taxes 19,192 22,869 Other long-term assets 14,364 16,824 Total assets $ 375,338 $ 495,338 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,677 $ 20,015 Accrued liabilities 23,325 24,580 Income tax payable - 805 Current portion of long-term debt - 119,790 Liabilities held for sale - 5,744 Total current liabilities 36,002 170,934 Deferred income taxes 18,221 18,124 Other long-term liabilities 12,641 14,160 Total liabilities 66,864 203,218 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 43,004 and 42,761 issued and 38,362 and 38,149 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 696,021 691,198 Accumulated deficit (340,377 ) (350,739 ) Treasury stock, at cost (33,114 ) (32,929 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,060 ) (15,414 ) Total stockholders’ equity 308,474 292,120 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 375,338 $ 495,338







CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales Domestic sales $ 24,365 $ 30,423 International sales 42,750 50,879 Total sales 67,115 81,302 Cost of goods sold 43,618 54,018 Gross profit 23,497 27,284 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 27,880 28,404 Restructuring charges 478 1,076 Transaction costs 103 400 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 394 579 Total operating expenses 28,855 30,459 Operating loss (5,358 ) (3,175 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 373 19 Other, net 1,164 (445 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,537 (426 ) Loss before income tax (3,821 ) (3,601 ) Income tax benefit (664 ) (1,395 ) Loss from continuing operations (3,157 ) (2,206 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax - 942 Net loss $ (3,157 ) $ (1,264 ) Loss from continuing operations per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.06 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,352 37,470 Diluted 38,352 37,470







CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales Domestic sales $ 75,583 $ 80,545 International sales 117,327 128,972 Total sales 192,910 209,517 Cost of goods sold 124,156 134,148 Gross profit 68,754 75,369 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 84,176 84,640 Restructuring charges 1,009 1,812 Transaction costs 168 459 Contingent consideration benefit (125 ) (1,565 ) Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 3,795 1,062 Total operating expenses 89,023 86,408 Operating loss (20,269 ) (11,039 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 1,198 32 Other, net 669 (143 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,867 (111 ) Loss before income tax (18,402 ) (11,150 ) Income tax benefit (3,290 ) (2,591 ) Loss from continuing operations (15,112 ) (8,559 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax 28,346 6,802 Net income (loss) $ 13,234 $ (1,757 ) Loss from continuing operations per share: Basic $ (0.39 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted (0.39 ) (0.23 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ (0.05 ) Diluted 0.35 (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,286 37,267 Diluted 38,286 37,267







CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales $ 67,115 Sales $ 81,302 Gross profit as reported $ 23,497 Gross profit as reported $ 27,284 Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve 1,878 Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve - Adjusted gross profit $ 25,375 Adjusted gross profit $ 27,284 Gross margin as reported 35.0 % Gross margin as reported 33.6 % Adjusted gross margin 37.8 % Adjusted gross margin 33.6 % NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales $ 192,910 Sales $ 209,517 Gross profit as reported $ 68,754 Gross profit as reported $ 75,369 Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve 3,323 Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve - Adjusted gross profit $ 72,077 Adjusted gross profit $ 75,369 Gross margin as reported 35.6 % Gross margin as reported 36.0 % Adjusted gross margin 37.4 % Adjusted gross margin 36.0 %







CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax (Loss) income from Diluted sales profit expenses (benefit) expense rate continuing operations EPS (1) As reported $ 67,115 $ 23,497 $ 28,855 $ (664 ) (17.4 ) % $ (3,157 ) $ (0.08 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,416 ) 629 1,787 Restructuring charges - - (478 ) 112 366 Transaction costs - - (103 ) 23 80 PFAS inventory reserve - 1,878 - 427 1,451 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (394 ) 171 223 Stock-based compensation - - (1,547 ) 392 1,155 As adjusted $ 67,115 $ 25,375 $ 23,917 $ 1,102 36.8 % $ 1,893 $ 0.05 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,352 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,455 diluted shares of common stock. Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax (Loss) income from Diluted sales profit expenses (benefit) expense rate continuing operations EPS (1) As reported $ 81,302 $ 27,284 $ 30,459 $ (1,395 ) (38.7 ) % $ (2,206 ) $ (0.06 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,553 ) 866 1,687 Restructuring charges - - (1,076 ) 334 742 Transaction costs - - (400 ) 92 308 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (579 ) 155 424 Stock-based compensation - - (1,151 ) 284 867 As adjusted $ 81,302 $ 27,284 $ 24,700 $ 336 15.6 % $ 1,822 $ 0.05 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,470 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,871 diluted shares of common stock.







CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax (Loss) income from Diluted sales profit expenses (benefit) expense rate continuing operations EPS (1) As reported $ 192,910 $ 68,754 $ 89,023 $ (3,290 ) (17.9 ) % $ (15,112 ) $ (0.39 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (7,316 ) 1,511 5,805 Restructuring charges - - (1,009 ) 208 801 Transaction costs - - (168 ) 35 133 Contingent consideration benefit - - 125 (26 ) (99 ) PFAS inventory reserve - 3,323 - 687 2,636 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (3,795 ) 784 3,011 Stock-based compensation - - (4,253 ) 879 3,374 As adjusted $ 192,910 $ 72,077 $ 72,607 $ 788 58.9 % $ 549 $ 0.01 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,286 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,426 diluted shares of common stock. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax (Loss) income from Diluted sales profit expenses (benefit) expense rate continuing operations EPS (1) As reported $ 209,517 $ 75,369 $ 86,408 $ (2,591 ) (23.2 ) % $ (8,559 ) $ (0.23 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (8,035 ) 1,757 6,278 Restructuring charges - - (1,812 ) 408 1,404 Transaction costs - - (459 ) 100 359 Contingent consideration benefit - - 1,565 (335 ) (1,230 ) Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (1,062 ) 226 836 Stock-based compensation - - (3,923 ) 856 3,067 As adjusted $ 209,517 $ 75,369 $ 72,682 $ 421 16.3 % $ 2,155 $ 0.06 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,267 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,015 diluted shares of common stock.







CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Loss from continuing operations $ (3,157 ) $ (2,206 ) Income tax benefit (664 ) (1,395 ) Other, net (1,164 ) 445 Interest income, net (373 ) (19 ) Operating loss (5,358 ) (3,175 ) Depreciation 980 1,045 Amortization of intangibles 2,416 2,553 EBITDA (1,962 ) 423 Restructuring charges 478 1,076 Transaction costs 103 400 PFAS inventory reserve 1,878 - Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 394 579 Stock-based compensation 1,547 1,151 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,438 $ 3,629 Sales $ 67,115 $ 81,302 EBITDA margin -2.9 % 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.6 % 4.5 %







CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Loss from continuing operations $ (15,112 ) $ (8,559 ) Income tax benefit (3,290 ) (2,591 ) Other, net (669 ) 143 Interest income, net (1,198 ) (32 ) Operating loss (20,269 ) (11,039 ) Depreciation 3,051 3,064 Amortization of intangibles 7,316 8,035 EBITDA (9,902 ) 60 Restructuring charges 1,009 1,812 Transaction costs 168 459 Contingent consideration benefit (125 ) (1,565 ) PFAS inventory reserve 3,323 - Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 3,795 1,062 Stock-based compensation 4,253 3,923 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,521 $ 5,751 Sales $ 192,910 $ 209,517 EBITDA margin -5.1 % 0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.3 % 2.7 %











