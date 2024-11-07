ARRAY Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024 – Delivers exceptional gross margin growth and continued operational momentum

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue of $231.4 million

Gross Margin of 33.8%

Adjusted gross margin of 35.4% (1)

Net loss to common shareholders of $(155.4) million Net loss to common shareholders inclusive of $162 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge associated with the 2022 STI acquisition

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $46.7 million

of $46.7 million Basic and diluted net loss per share of $(1.02)

Adjusted diluted net income per share(1) of $0.17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“ARRAY had another impressive quarter of operational execution, achieving revenue within our guidance range and strong profitability, as evidenced by our adjusted gross margin of 35.4%. Our orderbook remains healthy at $2 billion, with over 20% of our global orderbook now representing orders of OmniTrack™, which demonstrates the rapid expansion of solar projects utilizing land with diverse terrain. Additionally, a significant portion of orders in our domestic orderbook include customers evaluating domestic content, and we remain confident in our ability to provide 100% domestic trackers. Our high-probability pipeline remains robust, and we are greatly encouraged by the overall momentum in the business,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hostetler.

Mr. Hostetler continued, “As we look to 2025 and beyond, we will continue to work with our customers to understand their challenges and expected timing of projects. While there are likely some persistent headwinds that will continue to impact the U.S. market, such as interconnection and permitting delays, shortages of long lead-time electrical equipment, and labor constraints, we also believe there are dynamics that will facilitate incremental improvement in 2025. These factors include the financing environment, clarity around AD/CVD tariffs for imported modules, and additional transparency on IRA incentives for utility-scale solar. As we assess these dynamics, we feel optimistic about strong double-digit top-line growth in 2025, but we will continue to do our due diligence within this environment. As always, ARRAY will remain steadfast and focused on the key elements within our control – excellent customer engagement and support, operational execution, and product enhancements and innovation.”

Executed Contracts and Awarded Orders

Total executed contracts and awarded orders at September 30, 2024 were $2.0 billion.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $900 million to $920 million

Adjusted EBITDA (2) to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million

to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million Adjusted net income per share(2) to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.65

The narrowing of our top-line guidance is reflective of continued softness in the Brazil market, which was anticipated within the range of scenarios in our guide. We expect U.S. and international volumes to be down with declining ASP when compared to 2023. We now anticipate adjusted gross margin of approximately 34% for the year, driven by the realization of torque tube and structural fastener 45X benefits and strong operational execution. Our expected Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share ranges have moved slightly lower when compared to prior guidance as a result of project mix within the narrowed top-line guide combined with increased strategic investments and additional non-recurring expenses. Finally, we now expect increased free cash flow of $100 million to $115 million given our focus on working capital enhancements.

Conference Call Information

ARRAY management will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853, or for international callers, (201)-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13748999. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 21, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com . The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website immediately following the call.

To learn more about ARRAY Technologies, please visit the Company's website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com .

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our projected future results of operations, project timing, sales volume, and industry and regulatory environment. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” "seek," “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

ARRAY’s actual results and the timing of events could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation: changes in growth or rate of growth in demand for solar energy projects; competitive pressures within our industry; a loss of one or more of our significant customers, their inability to perform under their contracts, or their default in payment; a drop in the price of electricity derived from the utility grid or from alternative energy sources; a failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; a further increase in interest rates, or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets, which could make it difficult for customers to finance the cost of a solar energy system; electric utility industry policies and regulations, and any subsequent changes, may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar energy systems, which may significantly reduce demand for our products or harm our ability to compete; the interruption of the flow of materials from international vendors, which could disrupt our supply chain, including as a result of the imposition of additional duties, tariffs and other charges or restrictions on imports and exports; geopolitical, macroeconomic and other market conditions unrelated to our operating performance including the military conflict in Ukraine and Russia, the Israel-Hamas war, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and rising inflation and interest rates; changes in the global trade environment, including the imposition of import tariffs or other import restrictions; our ability to convert our orders in backlog into revenue; fluctuations in our results of operations across fiscal periods, which could make our future performance difficult to predict and could cause our results of operations for a particular period to fall below expectations; the reduction, elimination or expiration, or our failure to optimize the benefits of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy and solar energy, particularly in relation to our competitors; failure to, or incurrence of significant costs in order to, obtain, maintain, protect, defend or enforce, our intellectual property and other proprietary right; significant changes in the cost of raw materials; defects or performance problems in our products, which could result in loss of customers, reputational damage and decreased revenue; delays, disruptions or quality control problems in our product development operations; our ability to obtain key personnel or failure to attract additional qualified personnel; additional business, financial, regulatory and competitive risks due to our continued planned expansion into new markets; cybersecurity or other data incidents, including unauthorized disclosure of personal or sensitive data or theft of confidential information; failure to implement and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; risks related to actual or threatened public health epidemics, pandemics, outbreaks or crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have a material and adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition; changes to tax laws and regulations that are applied adversely to us or our customers, which could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, including our ability to optimize those changes brought about by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act; and the other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website, www.arraytechinc.com.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Free cash flow. We define Adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus (i) developed technology amortization and (ii) other costs if applicable. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) other (income) expense, (ii) foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, (iii) preferred dividends and accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) income tax (benefit) expense, (vi) depreciation expense, (vii) amortization of intangibles, (viii) amortization of developed technology, (ix) equity-based compensation, (x) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (xi) goodwill impairment, (xii) certain legal expenses, (xiii) certain acquisition related costs if applicable, and (xiv) other costs. We define Adjusted net income as net income to common shareholders plus (i) amortization of intangibles, (ii) amortization of developed technology, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (iv) preferred accretion, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) change in fair value of derivative assets, (vii) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (viii) goodwill impairment, (ix) certain legal expenses, (x) certain acquisition related costs if applicable, (xi) other costs, and (xii) income tax (benefit) expense of adjustments. We define Free cash flow as Cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding special items (“non-GAAP”) is included within this presentation. We calculate net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) to common shareholders divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period and we define Adjusted net income per share as Adjusted net income (as detailed above) divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the applicable period.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Among other limitations, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; do not reflect income tax expense or benefit; and other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted gross profit and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

(1) A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its Non-GAAP measure is included below.

(2) A reconciliation of projected Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, which are forward-looking measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, revaluation of the fair-value of our contingent consideration, and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. As such, for our 2024 outlook, we have not included estimates for these items and are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,372 $ 249,080 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,614 and $3,824, respectively 282,117 332,152 Inventories 195,697 161,964 Prepaid expenses and other 92,096 89,085 Total current assets 902,282 832,281 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,629 27,893 Goodwill 250,873 435,591 Other intangible assets, net 301,599 354,389 Deferred income tax assets 15,716 15,870 Other assets 65,005 40,717 Total assets $ 1,563,104 $ 1,706,741 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 149,202 $ 119,498 Accrued expenses and other 48,952 70,211 Accrued warranty reserve 1,503 2,790 Income tax payable 1,437 5,754 Deferred revenue 112,618 66,488 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,873 1,427 Current portion of debt 28,055 21,472 Other current liabilities 31,248 48,051 Total current liabilities 374,888 335,691 Deferred income tax liabilities 55,253 66,858 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 6,792 8,936 Other long-term liabilities 16,885 20,428 Long-term warranty 3,889 3,372 Long-term debt, net of current portion 648,318 660,948 Total liabilities 1,106,025 1,096,233 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.001 par value; 500,000 authorized; 453,674 and 432,759 shares issued as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; liquidation preference of $493.1 million at both dates 392,592 351,260 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock of $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates — — Common stock of $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 151,934,046 and 151,242,120 shares issued at respective dates 151 151 Additional paid-in capital 308,347 344,517 Accumulated deficit (243,721 ) (130,230 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (290 ) 44,810 Total stockholders’ equity 64,487 259,248 Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 1,563,104 $ 1,706,741





ARRAY Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 231,406 $ 350,438 $ 640,575 $ 1,234,936 Cost of revenue Cost of product and service revenue 149,452 259,419 410,299 892,696 Amortization of developed technology 3,639 3,640 10,918 10,918 Total cost of revenue 153,091 263,059 421,217 903,614 Gross profit 78,315 87,379 219,358 331,322 Operating expenses General and administrative 40,149 37,432 114,904 115,825 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (39 ) 190 (271 ) 2,232 Depreciation and amortization 8,880 9,552 27,384 29,361 Goodwill impairment 162,000 — 162,000 — Total operating expenses 210,990 47,174 304,017 147,418 (Loss) income from operations (132,675 ) 40,205 (84,659 ) 183,904 Other loss, net (682 ) (446 ) (1,662 ) (127 ) Interest income 4,223 3,425 12,685 6,124 Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (106 ) 207 (1,073 ) 273 Interest expense (8,264 ) (13,064 ) (25,818 ) (35,372 ) Total other expense, net (4,829 ) (9,878 ) (15,868 ) (29,102 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (137,504 ) 30,327 (100,527 ) 154,802 Income tax expense 3,850 7,229 12,964 36,904 Net (loss) income (141,354 ) 23,098 (113,491 ) 117,898 Preferred dividends and accretion 14,080 13,091 41,332 38,359 Net (loss) income to common shareholders $ (155,434 ) $ 10,007 $ (154,823 ) $ 79,539 (Loss) income per common share Basic $ (1.02 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.02 ) $ 0.52 Diluted $ (1.02 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.02 ) $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 151,923 151,068 151,691 150,865 Diluted 151,923 152,323 151,691 152,083





ARRAY Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (141,354 ) $ 23,098 $ (113,491 ) $ 117,898 Adjustments to net income: Goodwill impairment 162,000 — 162,000 — Provision for bad debts 1,719 24 3,415 (117 ) Deferred tax benefit (3,778 ) (532 ) (7,279 ) (2,328 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,559 9,904 29,015 30,318 Amortization of developed technology 3,639 3,640 10,918 10,918 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,551 4,125 4,652 9,123 Equity-based compensation 2,015 3,384 6,851 11,695 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (39 ) 189 (271 ) 2,232 Warranty provision 97 (28 ) 36 451 Write-down of inventories 1,254 1,129 2,481 4,587 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Accounts receivable 43,244 74,675 41,865 (6,364 ) Inventories (22,757 ) (10,290 ) (29,964 ) 12,554 Income tax receivables (2,832 ) (55 ) (4,145 ) 3,165 Prepaid expenses and other (41,750 ) 1,152 (45,203 ) (2,140 ) Accounts payable 36,637 (16,099 ) 33,705 14,443 Accrued expenses and other (19,756 ) 11,387 (34,928 ) 18,484 Income tax payable (1,969 ) (10,568 ) (4,653 ) (730 ) Lease liabilities (2,595 ) (9,464 ) (5,730 ) (8,050 ) Deferred revenue 20,050 (14,053 ) 47,120 (78,165 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,935 71,618 96,394 137,974 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,077 ) (2,191 ) (5,604 ) (11,615 ) Retirement/disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) — 38 — Sale of equity investment 11,975 — 11,975 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,897 (2,191 ) 6,409 (11,615 ) Financing activities Series A equity issuance costs — (1 ) — (1,509 ) Tax withholding related to vesting of equity-based compensation (1,154 ) — (1,734 ) — Proceeds from issuance of other debt 6,340 36,715 19,024 60,516 Principal payments on other debt (12,208 ) (30,767 ) (24,879 ) (69,024 ) Principal payments on term loan facility (1,075 ) (51,075 ) (3,225 ) (73,225 ) Contingent consideration payments — — (1,427 ) (1,200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,097 ) (45,128 ) (12,241 ) (84,442 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances 2,317 (6,255 ) (7,270 ) (1,808 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 50,052 18,044 83,292 40,109 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of 282,320 155,966 249,080 133,901 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 332,372 $ 174,010 $ 332,372 $ 174,010 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 11,847 $ 20,256 $ 29,666 $ 36,136 Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 8,219 $ 18,313 $ 25,220 $ 36,797 Non-cash investing and financing Dividends accrued on Series A $ 7,132 $ 6,696 $ 20,914 $ 19,567

The following table reconciles Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 231,406 350,438 640,575 1,234,936 Cost of revenue 153,091 263,059 421,217 903,614 Gross profit 78,315 87,379 219,358 331,322 Gross margin 33.8 % 24.9 % 34.2 % 26.8 % Amortization of developed technology 3,639 3,640 10,918 10,918 Adjusted gross profit 81,954 91,019 230,276 342,240 Adjusted gross margin 35.4 % 26.0 % 35.9 % 27.7 %

The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (141,354 ) $ 23,098 $ (113,491 ) $ 117,898 Preferred dividends and accretion 14,080 13,091 41,332 38,359 Net (loss) income to common shareholders $ (155,434 ) $ 10,007 $ (154,823 ) $ 79,539 Other expense, net (3,541 ) (2,979 ) (11,023 ) (5,997 ) Foreign currency loss (gain), net 106 (207 ) 1,073 (273 ) Preferred dividends and accretion 14,080 13,091 41,332 38,359 Interest expense 8,264 13,064 25,818 35,372 Income tax expense 3,850 7,229 12,964 36,904 Depreciation expense 1,232 709 3,270 1,897 Amortization of intangibles 8,274 9,196 25,669 28,420 Amortization of developed technology 3,639 3,640 10,918 10,918 Equity-based compensation 2,023 3,350 6,851 11,930 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (39 ) 190 (271 ) 2,232 Goodwill impairment 162,000 — 162,000 — Certain legal expenses (a) 2,270 103 4,533 654 Other costs (b) — — 42 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,724 $ 57,393 $ 128,353 $ 239,955

(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(b) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.

The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (141,354 ) $ 23,098 $ (113,491 ) $ 117,898 Preferred dividends and accretion 14,080 13,091 41,332 38,359 Net (loss) income to common shareholders $ (155,434 ) $ 10,007 $ (154,823 ) $ 79,539 Amortization of intangibles 8,274 9,196 25,669 28,420 Amortization of developed technology 3,639 3,640 10,918 10,918 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,551 4,125 4,652 9,123 Preferred accretion 6,947 6,394 20,417 18,792 Equity based compensation 2,023 3,350 6,851 11,930 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (39 ) 190 (271 ) 2,232 Goodwill impairment 162,000 — 162,000 — Certain legal expenses (a) 2,270 103 4,533 654 Other costs(b) — — 42 — Income tax expense of adjustments(c) (4,771 ) (5,354 ) (13,908 ) (16,106 ) Adjusted net income $ 26,460 $ 31,651 $ 66,080 $ 145,502 (Loss) income per common share Basic $ (1.02 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.02 ) $ 0.52 Diluted $ (1.02 ) $ 0.07 $ (1.02 ) $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 151,923 151,068 151,691 150,865 Diluted 151,923 152,323 151,691 152,083 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.44 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.96 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 151,923 151,068 151,691 150,865 Diluted 152,135 152,323 152,186 152,083

(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) Actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Acts of 1934 and 1933, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.

(b) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call accounting treatment evaluation.

(c) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.

The following table reconciles new cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,935 71,618 96,394 137,974 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,077 ) (2,191 ) (5,604 ) (11,615 ) Free cash flow 43,858 69,427 90,790 126,359

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.