LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and KYLE Launch and Live Stream his New Album

Event to Showcase 4 Pillars of Growth for LVO: Streaming, Music Publishing, Music Production and Celebrity Products

LiveOne Subsidiary Splitmind Executive Produced the Album

LiveOne Entered $100B Coffee Market Acquiring Smyle Coffee in Partnership with KYLE in 2024

Music Fans Can Live Stream “LVL 1: At Least It Was Fun” Album Listening Party on Thursday, November 7th at 10pm PT on LiveOne.com



KYLE has 4.5M Monthly Spotify Listeners, 6+M Social Media Followers

Splitmind Music Collective has Over 2B Streams across 100+ Major Label Releases and Increased Revenues 300% YOY

LiveOne is Dominating Live Streaming with Impressive Milestones:

200+ Million Viewers Reached

5 Billion Engagements with Fans Across 220 Countries

Streamed Over 360 Events



LiveOne has Streamed 3200 Artists, including:

Taylor Swift

Adele

Justin Beiber

Bruce Springsteen

Drake

Post Malone

Olivia Rodrigo



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne Brands, a division of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), a leader in the entertainment landscape, is thrilled to announce its subsidiary Splitmind has executive produced rapper KYLE’s new album “LVL 1: At Least It Was Fun.” Executive produced by Steven Shaeffer & KYLE, the project is a collaborative effort between Grammy Winning Producer Steven Shaeffer and Global Billboard charting artist KYLE. The album releases on November 8th, 2024.

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

About KYLE

Kyle Thomas Harvey, known mononymously as Kyle and SuperDuperKyle, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Ventura, California. He is best known for his 2016 breakout single "iSpy", which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 2 million+ subscribers on Youtube and 1.8M Instagram Followers, 1.5M followers on TikTok.

About Splitmind

Founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a Los Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, including Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Jakik. Splitmind’s catalog includes 40,000 copyrights and 2 billion streams. Splitmind provides an infrastructure that allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights. Splitmind is a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and was acquired by LiveOne in 2023.

