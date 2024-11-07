WatchGuard Earns Top Awards from TrustRadius for Network and Endpoint Security, and Multi-Factor Authentication

TrustRadius accolades across product categories add to broad recognition for WatchGuard’s comprehensive cybersecurity platform

SEATTLE, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, has received the TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice and Top Rated Awards across several cybersecurity product categories. WatchGuard’s high ratings from users and leading analysts demonstrate its robust capabilities to help companies of all sizes deliver advanced cybersecurity protection across their organizations.

The awards join a long list of recent recognition issued by independent analysts and the most trusted and prestigious rating platforms for business technology, like TrustRadius, G2, and Gartner Peer Insights. Their evaluations, and the assessment of WatchGuard’s community of partners and end users, highlight the best solutions in various product categories.

WatchGuard’s comprehensive suite of products such as WatchGuard Firebox, EPDR, and AuthPoint have been consistently rated #1 by users on review platforms and earned TrustRadius’s 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award. The “Buyer’s Choice” (formerly “Best of”) award from TrustRadius recognizes products in which 75% of their reviewers, during the specified period, have rated them as having the best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship. This recognition certifies that WatchGuard products meet all these criteria with the highest quality standards.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards recognize today’s best products based exclusively on user feedback and satisfaction scores. Earning a Top Rated Award means that WatchGuard has provided excellent customer satisfaction, proving its credibility and ability to help buyers make confident technology decisions.

“At WatchGuard, we’re focused on providing our customers with products they can depend on to simplify enterprise-grade security while protecting against today’s most advanced cyberattacks,” said Andrew Young, chief product officer and senior vice president of product management at WatchGuard. “We appreciate the trust and confidence our partners have in our team to stay ahead of the latest threats and are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius.”

In addition to accolades from TrustRadius, WatchGuard was recently named Leader in the latest G2 Grid Report across the UTM and Encryption, Antivirus, and MFA categories. G2’s Reports are based on authentic reviews from real users and data aggregated from company profiles to calculate real-time customer satisfaction and market presence scores. Through the high score and evaluation by users, WatchGuard also earned G2’s coveted “Users Love Us” badge for all products in all categories.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.



For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter (@WatchGuard), on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies, Inc chris.warfield@watchguard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.