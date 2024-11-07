Gevo Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Gevo to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) (“Gevo”, the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2024 and recent corporate highlights.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Net-Zero 1 (“NZ1”): Gevo has received a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee with borrowing capacity of $1.6 billion (including capitalized interest during construction) from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) Loan Programs Office (“LPO”) for the NZ1 project in South Dakota. We believe this significant milestone signals the strength of the project to finance the world’s first large-scale, net-zero-emissions alcohol-to-jet production facility.

Gevo has received a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee with borrowing capacity of $1.6 billion (including capitalized interest during construction) from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) Loan Programs Office (“LPO”) for the NZ1 project in South Dakota. We believe this significant milestone signals the strength of the project to finance the world’s first large-scale, net-zero-emissions alcohol-to-jet production facility. Red Trail Asset Acquisition: Gevo has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the ethanol production and carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) assets of Red Trail Energy, LLC (“Red Trail Energy”). The Adjusted EBITDA 1 from the Red Trail Energy assets, when combined with Adjusted EBITDA 1 from Gevo’s renewable natural gas (“RNG”), Verity and other businesses, is expected to make Gevo’s Adjusted EBITDA 1 positive in 2025.

Gevo has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the ethanol production and carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) assets of Red Trail Energy, LLC (“Red Trail Energy”). The Adjusted EBITDA from the Red Trail Energy assets, when combined with Adjusted EBITDA from Gevo’s renewable natural gas (“RNG”), Verity and other businesses, is expected to make Gevo’s Adjusted EBITDA positive in 2025. CultivateAI Acquisition: Gevo acquired Cultivate Agricultural Intelligence, LLC (“CultivateAI”), which leverages drone and satellite-based imaging and GIS mapping to generate digital inventories for agriculture and land use, for its Verity business unit. We believe the integration of CultivateAI into the Verity platform will provide comprehensive, highest quality, data-driven solutions for carbon abatement in food, feed, fuels, and industrial markets, while simultaneously helping farmers improve their operations, sustainability, and profitability.

Gevo acquired Cultivate Agricultural Intelligence, LLC (“CultivateAI”), which leverages drone and satellite-based imaging and GIS mapping to generate digital inventories for agriculture and land use, for its Verity business unit. We believe the integration of CultivateAI into the Verity platform will provide comprehensive, highest quality, data-driven solutions for carbon abatement in food, feed, fuels, and industrial markets, while simultaneously helping farmers improve their operations, sustainability, and profitability. Ethanol to Olefins (“ETO”) Patent: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted to Gevo two patents for its ETO process. This process is designed to improve the cost and yields of drop-in, bio-based hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals from ethanol, and adds to Gevo’s global portfolio of more than 300 patents, as well as proprietary processes and know-how concerning processes to convert carbohydrates to hydrocarbons.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted to Gevo two patents for its ETO process. This process is designed to improve the cost and yields of drop-in, bio-based hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals from ethanol, and adds to Gevo’s global portfolio of more than 300 patents, as well as proprietary processes and know-how concerning processes to convert carbohydrates to hydrocarbons. Sale of Investment Tax Credits: Gevo announced the sale of Investment Tax Credits, monetizing Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) credits generated from the commercialization of its renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facility.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, inclusive of the value of monetizable tax credits such as 45-Q and 45-Z and excluding project development costs.

2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $292.9 million.

Combined revenue and interest and investment income was $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, combined revenue and interest and investment income was $23.8 million.

On a standalone basis, our RNG subsidiary generated revenue of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, consisting of RNG sales of 101,101 MMBtu for $0.2 million and $1.8 million of net proceeds from sales of environmental attributes. This revenue decreased relative to the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower sales of environmental attributes as a result of a buildup of environmental attribute inventory. The buildup of inventory is in anticipation of receiving the final pathway approval under the LCFS Program, which we expect to result in a lower carbon intensity (“CI”) score and result in a potentially higher value when the inventory is released and sold. This CI pathway approval is anticipated during the first quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations of $24.0 million for the third quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss 2 of $16.7 million for the third quarter.

of $16.7 million for the third quarter. Investment Tax Credit sale proceeds of $15.3 million are reflected in the Statement of Cash Flows, Investing Activities, as a capital-related items, net of adjustments.

On a standalone basis, our RNG subsidiary generated standalone GAAP loss from operations of $2.8 million, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss 2 of $1.2 million for the third quarter.

of $1.2 million for the third quarter. Net loss per share of $0.09 for the third quarter.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, and non-cash stock-based compensation to GAAP loss from operations. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP loss from operations is provided in the financial statement tables following this release. Adjusted EBITDA was referred to as “cash EBITDA” in previous periods.

Management Comment

Lynn Smull, Gevo’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Securing the DOE's $1.6 billion loan guarantee conditional commitment is a transformative milestone for Gevo and our Net-Zero 1 project. Reaching the DOE commitment illustrates Gevo’s pioneering ability to develop and reduce the risk of a financially attractive, large-scale, net-zero SAF production facility. Additionally, given the acquisition of the Red Trail Energy assets combined with Verity and expected near term RNG growth, we believe that we are well-positioned to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2025. The investments we’re making are strategically positioning us for long-term growth in new industries that need low-carbon products, while managing our cash and capital expenditures to execute from a position of financial strength.”

Dr. Patrick Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “Everything we do is tied together by the concept of carbon abatement as a means to create value in the clean energy market sector, profit for the company, and value for our shareholders. The progress on Net-Zero business systems, which include NZ1 and the Red Trail Energy asset acquisition, underscores our commitment to developing our businesses to abate carbon and serving enormous, growing markets. Our advancements in areas like Verity, with our CultivateAI acquisition, reflect our commitment to creating resilient value chains that support carbon abatement from field to flight, in the case of SAF, but also for other fuels, chemicals and food chains. In the Net-Zero business system, it is all about making products that people value, and doing it profitably, just like any other business. There is more, though. It’s also about rural economic development, energy security, creation of jobs, and rewarding farmers. Overall, it’s all about carbon abatement across the whole of the supply chain, while everyone in the supply chain benefits economically.”

2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Operating revenue. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, operating revenue decreased $2.6 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to lower sales of environmental attributes from our RNG project. This is due to a buildup of environmental attribute inventory in anticipation of receiving the final pathway approval under the LCFS Program, which we expect to result in a lower CI score. Said approval is anticipated during the first quarter of 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, we sold 101,101 MMBtu of RNG from our RNG project, resulting in RNG sales of $0.2 million and environmental attribute sales of $1.8 million.

Cost of production. Cost of production remained flat during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Depreciation and amortization. Depreciation and amortization decreased $1.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, due to the timing of sales of environmental attribute inventory, which includes allocated depreciation and amortization.

Research and development expense. Research and development expenses decreased $0.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to decreased consulting expenses and professional fees.

General and administrative expense. General and administrative expense increased $1.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in personnel costs related to the hiring of highly qualified and skilled professionals, and professional consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. On an annual basis, we assess our corporate cost allocation estimates across all segments to reflect the use of centralized administrative functions as well as the allocation of personnel costs related to our project development efforts.

Project development costs. Project development costs are primarily related to our Net-Zero Projects and Verity, which consist primarily of employee expenses, preliminary engineering costs, and technical consulting costs. Project development costs increased $1.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in personnel costs, consulting fees, and costs related to our USDA Grant, which have not yet been reimbursed.

Facility idling costs. Facility idling costs are related to the care and maintenance of our Luverne Facility. Facility idling costs decreased $0.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Loss from operations. The Company’s loss from operations increased $3.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the increase in costs for our Net-Zero and Verity projects.

Interest expense. Interest expense increased $0.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, and was primarily comprised of interest on the Remarketed Bonds.

Interest and investment income. Interest and investment income decreased $1.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the usage of cash for our capital projects and operating costs, resulting in a lower balance of cash equivalent investments during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Other income (expense), net. Other income (expense), net remained flat for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Hosting today’s conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET will be Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, L. Lynn Smull, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Eric Frey, Vice President of Finance. They will review Gevo’s financial results and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId0c13b561f9d442ba7211ad0cbc56dbc. After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

To listen to the conference call (audio only), please register through the following event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggx3po5y.

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the conference call ends on November 7, 2024. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo’s website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo

Gevo's mission is to convert renewable energy and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net-zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based RNG facilities in the United States. It also owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of its business systems through its Verity subsidiary.

Learn more at Gevo’s website: www.gevo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the financing and the timing of our NZ1 project, the agreement with LG Chem, the DOE loan guarantee process, the Red Trail Energy acquisition and timing of its closing, the successful integration of the CultivateAI acquisition, the success and revenue of Verity, the success of our ETO business, our financial condition, our results of operation and liquidity, our business plans, our business development activities, our Net-Zero Projects, financial projections related to our business, our RNG project, our fuel sales agreements, our plans to develop our business, our ability to successfully develop, construct and finance our operations and growth projects, our ability to achieve cash flow from our planned projects, the ability of our products to contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions, particulate and sulfur pollution, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains a financial measure that does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions, and non-cash stock-based compensation from GAAP loss from operations. Management believes this measure is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management’s internal comparisons to Gevo’s historical performance as well as comparisons to the operating results of other companies. In addition, Gevo believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it allows for greater transparency into the indicators used by management as a basis for its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under U.S. GAAP when understanding Gevo’s operating performance. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided below.

Gevo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,227 $ 298,349 Restricted cash 1,489 77,248 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,411 2,623 Inventories 5,846 3,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,659 4,353 Total current assets 236,632 386,382 Property, plant and equipment, net 219,804 211,563 Restricted cash 68,155 — Operating right-of-use assets 1,149 1,324 Finance right-of-use assets 2,236 210 Intangible assets, net 8,548 6,524 Goodwill 3,742 — Deposits and other assets 63,524 44,319 Total assets $ 603,790 $ 650,322 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,396 $ 22,752 Operating lease liabilities 351 532 Finance lease liabilities 1,873 45 Loans payable 53 130 2021 Bonds payable, net — 67,967 Total current liabilities 28,673 91,426 Remarketed Bonds payable, net 66,902 — Loans payable — 21 Operating lease liabilities 1,051 1,299 Finance lease liabilities 613 187 Other long-term liabilities 1,830 — Total liabilities 99,069 92,933 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 239,407,448 and 240,499,833 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. 2,394 2,405 Additional paid-in capital 1,284,957 1,276,581 Accumulated deficit (782,630 ) (721,597 ) Total stockholders' equity 504,721 557,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 603,790 $ 650,322





Gevo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total operating revenues $ 1,965 $ 4,528 $ 11,215 $ 12,826 Operating expenses: Cost of production 2,544 2,480 8,554 8,836 Depreciation and amortization 3,494 4,994 12,222 14,323 Research and development expense 1,113 1,558 4,302 4,716 General and administrative expense 11,679 10,522 35,342 31,891 Project development costs 6,593 4,789 19,648 10,635 Facility idling costs 550 911 2,325 2,923 Total operating expenses 25,973 25,254 82,393 73,324 Loss from operations (24,008 ) (20,726 ) (71,178 ) (60,498 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,107 ) (540 ) (2,762 ) (1,615 ) Interest and investment income 3,843 5,261 12,579 14,083 Other income, net 116 305 328 292 Total other income, net 2,852 5,026 10,145 12,760 Net loss $ (21,156 ) $ (15,700 ) $ (61,033 ) $ (47,738 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 239,445,900 239,537,811 239,767,047 238,100,986





Gevo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (21,156 ) $ (15,700 ) $ (61,033 ) $ (47,738 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities — — — 1,040 Comprehensive loss $ (21,156 ) $ (15,700 ) $ (61,033 ) $ (46,698 )





Gevo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Common Stock Accumulated Other Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Comprehensive Loss Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 240,499,833 $ 2,405 $ 1,276,581 $ — $ (721,597 ) $ 557,389 Non-cash stock-based compensation — — 12,485 — — 12,485 Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 6,015,823 60 481 — — 541 Repurchase of common stock (7,190,006 ) (72 ) (4,638 ) — — (4,710 ) Issuance of common stock upon exercise of warrants 81,798 1 48 — — 49 Net loss — — — — (61,033 ) (61,033 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 239,407,448 $ 2,394 $ 1,284,957 $ — $ (782,630 ) $ 504,721 Balance, December 31, 2022 237,166,625 $ 2,372 $ 1,259,527 $ (1,040 ) $ (655,382 ) $ 605,477 Non-cash stock-based compensation — — 12,752 — — 12,752 Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net 3,086,082 31 (31 ) — — — Other comprehensive income — — — 1,040 — 1,040 Net loss — — — — (47,738 ) (47,738 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 240,252,707 $ 2,403 $ 1,272,248 $ — $ (703,120 ) $ 571,531





Gevo, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net loss $ (61,033 ) $ (47,738 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 12,485 12,752 Depreciation and amortization 12,222 14,323 Amortization of marketable securities discount — (102 ) Other noncash expense 1,847 655 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Accounts receivable 1,417 (1,766 ) Inventories (1,542 ) 1,137 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, deposits and other assets (10,750 ) (816 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and non-current liabilities 6,814 427 Net cash used in operating activities (38,540 ) (21,128 ) Investing Activities Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (36,459 ) (61,413 ) Proceeds from sale of investment tax credit 15,336 — Payment of earnest money deposit (10,000 ) — Acquisition of CultivateAI, net (6,070 ) — Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities — 168,550 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 34 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,193 ) 107,171 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of Remarketed Bonds, net 68,155 — Extinguishment of 2021 Bonds, net (68,155 ) — Payment of debt offering costs (1,665 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 49 — Payment of loans payable (89 ) (128 ) Payment of finance lease liabilities (578 ) (22 ) Repurchases of common stock (4,710 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (6,993 ) (150 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (82,726 ) 85,893 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 375,597 315,376 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 292,871 $ 401,269





Gevo, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated): Loss from operations $ (24,008 ) $ (20,726 ) $ (71,178 ) $ (60,498 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,494 4,994 12,222 14,323 Stock-based compensation 3,786 4,132 12,485 12,752 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (loss) (Consolidated) $ (16,728 ) $ (11,600 ) $ (46,471 ) $ (33,423 )





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Gevo NW Iowa RNG): Loss from operations $ (2,832 ) $ (1,120 ) $ (5,263 ) $ (6,382 ) Depreciation and amortization 672 1,914 3,347 5,099 Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions 890 890 2,671 2,671 Stock-based compensation 48 18 125 59 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (loss) (Gevo NW Iowa RNG) $ (1,222 ) $ 1,702 $ 880 $ 1,447

