Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2024.

“I am pleased to report that in the third quarter of 2024, we were near or above the high end of our guidance for certified loans, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, excluding the negative change in estimate associated with our profit share,” said Chuck Jehl, Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer of Open Lending. "We continue to be encouraged that market conditions are trending positive in the automotive industry, specifically improvement in inventory levels, retail sales volumes and ultimately affordability. Our team remains focused on taking prudent steps to maximize the opportunity ahead to ensure we are well positioned for when the market inevitably recovers."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Highlights

The Company facilitated 27,435 certified loans during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 29,959 certified loans in the third quarter of 2023.

Total revenue was $23.5 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $26.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The third quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by a $7.0 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $8.1 million reduction in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $17.3 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

Based on trends into the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company is issuing its fourth quarter 2024 guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 20,000 - 24,000 Total Revenue $22 - $26 million Adjusted EBITDA $7 - $10 million



The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,233 $ 240,206 Restricted cash 10,714 6,463 Accounts receivable, net 4,566 4,616 Current contract assets, net 17,810 28,704 Income tax receivable 8,041 7,035 Other current assets 3,364 2,852 Total current assets 294,728 289,876 Fixed assets, net 5,534 3,913 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 4,071 3,990 Contract assets 22,098 610 Deferred tax asset, net 65,614 70,113 Other assets 3,662 5,535 Total assets $ 395,707 $ 374,037 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 282 $ 375 Accrued expenses 10,303 8,131 Current portion of debt 7,500 4,688 Third-party claims administration liability 10,750 6,464 Other current liabilities 2,445 932 Total current liabilities 31,280 20,590 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 134,002 139,357 Operating lease liabilities 3,463 3,450 Other liabilities 6,499 5,060 Total liabilities $ 175,244 $ 168,457 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,255,709 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 118,819,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 501,918 502,032 Accumulated deficit (184,323 ) (193,749 ) Treasury stock at cost, 8,942,476 shares at September 30, 2024 and 9,378,390 at December 31, 2023 (98,414 ) (103,985 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 220,463 $ 205,580 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 395,707 $ 374,037





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Program fees $ 14,161 $ 15,416 $ 43,306 $ 50,610 Profit share 6,822 8,022 30,037 44,433 Claims administration and other service fees 2,493 2,568 7,605 7,478 Total revenue 23,476 26,006 80,948 102,521 Cost of services 6,127 5,369 17,590 16,917 Gross profit 17,349 20,637 63,358 85,604 Operating expenses General and administrative 9,594 9,875 33,318 31,041 Selling and marketing 4,897 4,509 13,260 13,136 Research and development 992 1,717 3,601 4,075 Total operating expenses 15,483 16,101 50,179 48,252 Operating income 1,866 4,536 13,179 37,352 Interest expense (2,962 ) (2,799 ) (8,468 ) (7,841 ) Interest income 3,221 2,801 9,278 7,317 Other expense, net — (3 ) — (9 ) Income before income taxes 2,125 4,535 13,989 36,819 Income tax expense 688 1,532 4,563 9,907 Net income $ 1,437 $ 3,003 $ 9,426 $ 26,912 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 119,252,503 120,217,857 119,128,801 121,318,872 Diluted 119,480,577 121,298,880 119,427,952 122,065,718





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,426 $ 26,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 6,408 6,826 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 1,281 824 Amortization of debt issuance costs 321 319 Non-cash operating lease cost 511 461 Deferred income taxes 4,499 386 Other 37 10 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 50 455 Contract assets, net (10,594 ) 26,199 Other current and non-current assets (576 ) (789 ) Accounts payable (92 ) (67 ) Accrued expenses 2,164 2,299 Income tax receivable, net 881 513 Operating lease liabilities (464 ) (412 ) Third-party claims administration liability 4,286 1,749 Other current and non-current liabilities 2,838 218 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,976 65,903 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (161 ) (103 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,577 ) (1,485 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,738 ) (1,588 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on term loans (2,813 ) (2,813 ) Shares repurchased — (31,322 ) Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (1,147 ) (288 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,960 ) (34,423 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,278 29,892 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 246,669 208,519 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 260,947 $ 238,411 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 7,981 $ 7,593 Income tax paid (refunded), net $ (817 ) $ 9,008 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 592 $ — Non-cash investing and financing: Fixed assets accrued but not paid $ — $ 2 Share-based compensation for capitalized software development $ 196 $ 63 Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid $ 244 $ 230 Accrued excise tax associated with share repurchases $ — $ 290





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,437 $ 3,003 $ 9,426 $ 26,912 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 2,962 2,799 8,468 7,841 Income tax expense 688 1,532 4,563 9,907 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 494 328 1,281 824 Share-based compensation 2,186 2,663 6,408 6,826 Total adjustments 6,330 7,322 20,720 25,398 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,767 $ 10,325 $ 30,146 $ 52,310 Total revenue $ 23,476 $ 26,006 $ 80,948 $ 102,521 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33 % 40 % 37 % 51 %

