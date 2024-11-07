Submit Release
Teknova Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third quarter 2024 total revenue was $9.6 million, up 17% over the same quarter prior year
Company lowers 2024 total free cash outflow outlook to less than $16 million
Company reaffirms 2024 revenue guidance of $35-38 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Our year-on-year double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter gives us confidence that we have put Teknova on track for long-term success,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “We believe the difficult decisions we made to reduce expenses and raise modest amounts of capital, while retaining our core strategy, are now beginning to bear fruit. We remain confident that we’ll finish the back half of 2024 with double-digit revenue growth and look to build on this momentum as we enter 2025.”

“During the third quarter of 2024, we continued to deliver improved results on several key metrics over the second quarter of 2024, as we again managed our operating expenses and capital expenditures to plan. We typically see revenue soften in the fourth quarter, primarily due to fewer business days, and are thus maintaining our full-year outlook of $35-38 million of revenue while lowering our free cash outflow outlook from less than $18 million to less than $16 million,” explained Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer.

Corporate and Financial Updates

  • Third quarter 2024 total revenue of $9.6 million was up 17% compared to $8.2 million in the third quarter 2023
  • Total cash and short-term investments were $31.7 million and gross debt was $12.1 million at the end of the third quarter 2024
  • Recorded $2.8 million in non-recurring, non-cash charges related to the disposal of expired inventory and write down of excess inventory created in the second half of 2022 when we increased production in anticipation of persistent high demand. Excluding this $2.8 million charge, gross margin would have been 29.8% in the third quarter 2024

Revenue for the Third Quarter and Year-to-Date

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
Lab Essentials   $ 7,161     $ 7,274     $ 22,065     $ 22,112  
Clinical Solutions     1,964       597       5,247       5,859  
Other     451       298       1,168       846  
Total revenue   $ 9,576     $ 8,169     $ 28,480     $ 28,817  


Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter 2024 was $9.6 million, up 17% compared to $8.2 million in the third quarter 2023. Lab Essentials revenue was $7.2 million in the third quarter 2024, largely unchanged from $7.3 million in the third quarter 2023. Clinical Solutions revenue was $2.0 million in the third quarter 2024, up 229% compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter 2023.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2024 was $0.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter 2023. Gross margin for the third quarter 2024 was 0.9%, compared to 18.0% in the third quarter 2023. The decrease in gross profit percentage was attributable to a $2.8 million in non-recurring, non-cash charges related to the disposal of expired inventory and write down of excess inventory created in the second half of 2022 when we increased production in anticipation of persistent high demand. Excluding this $2.8 million charge, gross margin would have been 29.8% in the third quarter 2024, resulting in an increase in the gross profit percentage primarily driven by higher Clinical Solutions revenue coupled with reduced headcount.

Operating expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $7.5 million, compared to $10.2 million in the third quarter 2023. Excluding the non-recurring charges of $0.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023 and related to the write-off of at-the-market facility costs, operating expenses were down $2.3 million. The decrease was driven primarily by reduced headcount and spending, in particular on professional fees.

Net loss for the third quarter 2024 was $7.6 million, or negative $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or negative $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2024 was negative $5.0 million, compared to negative $5.5 million for the third quarter 2023. Excluding the $2.8 million charge, Adjusted EBITDA would have been negative $2.2 million. Free Cash Flow was negative $2.4 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to negative $5.4 million for the third quarter 2023. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Reiterates 2024 Outlook

Teknova is reiterating its fiscal 2024 outlook for revenue while lowering its anticipated free cash outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $35 million to $38 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“2024”), which now assumes roughly 2% growth in Lab Essentials. The Company lowers anticipated free cash outflow from less than $18 million to less than $16 million for 2024.

Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance

Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website or by using this link. If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast here to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers, reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities plus purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including our expectations for 2024 revenue and free cash outflow guidance, expected growth in Lab Essentials and Clinical Solutions, and other statements about Teknova’s business prospects, including about the Company’s profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay to or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of Teknova’s revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Teknova on its website or otherwise. Teknova does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact
Jennifer Henry
Senior Vice President, Marketing
jenn.henry@teknova.com
+1 831-313-1259


ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue   $ 9,576     $ 8,169     $ 28,480     $ 28,817  
Cost of sales     9,486       6,697       23,377       19,856  
Gross profit     90       1,472       5,103       8,961  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     627       1,397       2,165       4,256  
Sales and marketing     1,640       2,412       4,763       6,929  
General and administrative     4,968       6,138       17,832       19,426  
Amortization of intangible assets     287       287       861       860  
Long-lived assets impairment                       2,195  
Total operating expenses     7,522       10,234       25,621       33,666  
Loss from operations     (7,432 )     (8,762 )     (20,518 )     (24,705 )
Other expenses, net                        
Interest expense, net     (141 )     (791 )     (558 )     (1,006 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (824 )           (824 )
Other income, net           233             417  
Total other expenses, net     (141 )     (1,382 )     (558 )     (1,413 )
Loss before income taxes     (7,573 )     (10,144 )     (21,076 )     (26,118 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (8 )     9       (50 )     6  
Net loss   $ (7,565 )   $ (10,153 )   $ (21,026 )   $ (26,124 )
Net loss per share—basic and diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.91 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted     51,821,395       29,956,930       44,520,132       28,810,068  



ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    As of September 30,     As of December 31,  
    2024     2023  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,145     $ 28,484  
Short-term investments, held -to-maturity     25,546        
Accounts receivable, net     4,605       3,948  
Inventories, net     7,674       11,594  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,960       1,634  
Total current assets     45,930       45,660  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     46,715       50,364  
Operating right-of-use lease assets     16,558       16,472  
Intangible assets, net     13,378       14,239  
Other non-current assets     1,518       1,852  
Total assets   $ 124,099     $ 128,587  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 975     $ 1,493  
Accrued liabilities     4,373       5,579  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     1,843       1,803  
Current portion of long-term debt     2,528        
Total current liabilities     9,719       8,875  
Deferred tax liabilities     867       919  
Other accrued liabilities     30       102  
Long-term debt, net     10,857       13,251  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     15,358       15,404  
Total liabilities     36,831       38,551  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock            
Common stock     1        
Additional paid-in capital     200,079       181,822  
Accumulated deficit     (112,812 )     (91,786 )
Total stockholders’ equity     87,268       90,036  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 124,099     $ 128,587  



ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating activities:                        
Net loss   $ (7,565 )   $ (10,153 )   $ (21,026 )   $ (26,124 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                        
Bad debt expense     5       13       61       21  
Inventory reserve     3,339       97       4,235       130  
Depreciation and amortization     1,671       1,622       4,933       4,049  
Stock-based compensation     760       1,035       2,900       3,115  
Deferred taxes     (8 )     9       (52 )     5  
Accrued interest income on short-term investments     (118 )           (118 )      
Amortization of debt financing costs     103       205       291       415  
Non-cash lease expense     46       55       140       86  
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment           5       49       5  
Long-lived assets impairment                       2,195  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           824             824  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (13 )     (402 )     (718 )     (721 )
Contract assets           1,050              
Inventories     (26 )     453       (315 )     649  
Income taxes receivable           22             22  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,356 )     (1,736 )     (943 )     (694 )
Other non-current assets     128       78       334       300  
Accounts payable     (41 )     414       (430 )     (948 )
Accrued liabilities     1,040       2,049       (724 )     815  
Other     (24 )     (22 )     (72 )     (66 )
Cash used in operating activities     (2,059 )     (4,382 )     (11,455 )     (15,922 )
Investing activities:                        
Purchases of short-term investments     (25,428 )           (25,428 )      
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment                 125        
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (331 )     (972 )     (558 )     (7,622 )
Cash used in investing activities     (25,759 )     (972 )     (25,861 )     (7,622 )
Financing activities:                        
Proceeds from equity financing, net     15,141       22,915       15,104       22,915  
Repayment of long-term debt           (10,000 )           (10,000 )
Proceeds from financed insurance premiums     385       1,004       385       1,004  
Repayment of financed insurance premiums     (163 )     (294 )     (572 )     (294 )
Payment of debt issuance costs                 (25 )     (24 )
Payment of at-the-market facility costs                       (395 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     4             4       76  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan                 81       138  
Cash used in financing activities     15,367       13,625       14,977       13,420  
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (12,451 )     8,271       (22,339 )     (10,124 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period     18,596       23,841       28,484       42,236  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 6,145     $ 32,112     $ 6,145     $ 32,112  



ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net loss – as reported   $ (7,565 )   $ (10,153 )   $ (21,026 )   $ (26,124 )
Add back:                        
Interest expense, net     (141 )     (791 )     (558 )     (1,006 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (8 )     9       (50 )     6  
Depreciation expense     1,384       1,335       4,072       3,189  
Amortization of intangible assets     287       287       861       860  
EBITDA   $ (5,761 )   $ (7,731 )   $ (15,585 )   $ (21,063 )
Other and non-recurring expenses:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     760       1,035       2,900       3,115  
Severance pay and other termination benefits                 1,287       725  
Long-lived assets impairment                       2,195  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           824             824  
Write-off of at-the-market facility costs           395             395  
Loss contingency                 73        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (5,001 )   $ (5,477 )   $ (11,325 )   $ (13,809 )


    For the Three Months Ended September 30,     For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Cash used in operating activities   $ (2,059 )   $ (4,382 )   $ (11,455 )   $ (15,922 )
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (331 )     (972 )     (558 )     (7,622 )
Free Cash Flow   $ (2,390 )   $ (5,354 )   $ (12,013 )   $ (23,544 )

