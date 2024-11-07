Submit Release
CarGurus Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Q3'24 Marketplace revenue further accelerated to 15% YoY

Consolidated GAAP Net Income of $22.5 million1, up 19% YoY; Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $64.9 million, up 33% YoY

CarGurus' Board of Directors authorized $200.0 million share repurchase program for fiscal year 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles*, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are proud of our third quarter results as our Marketplace revenue growth further accelerated, and we leveraged our cost base to drive operating efficiencies," said Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer at CarGurus. "Our customer-centric focus has enabled us to capture greater wallet share, as we strive to continuously enhance the value proposition we offer to our dealer partners, delivering actionable insights, tools, and functionalities that will over time drive adoption, engagement, and retention across our platform."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024     September 30, 2024  
    Results
(in millions) 		    Variance from Prior Year     Results
(in millions) 		    Variance from Prior Year  
Revenue                        
Marketplace Revenue   $ 204.0       15 %   $ 586.4       14 %
Wholesale Revenue     12.1       (44 )%     41.4       (48 )%
Product Revenue     15.2       (23 )%     38.1       (60 )%
Total Revenue   $ 231.4       5 %   $ 665.8       (4 )%
                         
Gross Profit (2)   $ 182.6       11 %   $ 540.0       12 %
% Margin     79 %   403 bps       81 %   1,115 bps  
                         
Operating Expenses (3)   $ 155.1       10 %   $ 579.8       35 %
                         
GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) (1)   $ 22.5       19 %   $ (24.9 )     (156 )%
% Margin     10 %   108 bps       (4 )%   (1,020) bps  
                         
Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (4)   $ 64.9       33 %   $ 170.8       27 %
% Margin (4)     28 %   589 bps       26 %   618 bps  
                         
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments at period end (5)   $ 246.7       (21 )%   $ 246.7       (21 )%

(1) Inclusive of $16.8 million and $144.4 million of impairment-related charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Inclusive of $9.8 million and $9.9 million of impairment-related charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
(3) Inclusive of $7.0 million and $134.5 million of impairment-related charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
(4) For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.
(5) Variance represents the change from December 31, 2023.

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2024     September 30, 2024  
    Results     Variance from Prior Year     Results     Variance from Prior Year  
Key Performance Indicators (1)                        
U.S. Paying Dealers (2)     24,561       1 %     24,561       1 %
International Paying Dealers (2)     7,123       4 %     7,123       4 %
Total Paying Dealers (2)     31,684       2 %     31,684       2 %
                         
U.S. QARSD (2)   $ 7,177       13 %   $ 7,177       13 %
International QARSD (2)   $ 2,057       20 %   $ 2,057       20 %
Consolidated QARSD (2)   $ 6,038       14 %   $ 6,038       14 %
                         
Transactions     8,249       (39 )%     27,329       (47 )%
                         
U.S. Average Monthly Unique Users (in millions) (3)     32.3     N/A(5)     N/A(5)     N/A(5)  
U.S. Average Monthly Sessions (in millions) (3)     80.4     N/A(5)     N/A(5)     N/A(5)  
                         
International Average Monthly Unique Users (in millions) (3)     9.9     N/A(5)     N/A(5)     N/A(5)  
International Average Monthly Sessions (in millions) (3)     20.4     N/A(5)     N/A(5)     N/A(5)  
                         
Segment Reporting (in millions)                        
U.S. Marketplace Segment Revenue   $ 187.3       14 %   $ 540.3       13 %
U.S. Marketplace Segment Operating Income   $ 50.4       51 %   $ 126.7       50 %
Digital Wholesale Segment Revenue   $ 27.3       (34 )%   $ 79.4       (55 )%
Digital Wholesale Segment Operating Loss (4)   $ (25.3 )     (117 )%   $ (173.8 )     (496 )%

(1) For more information regarding our use of Key Performance Indicators, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.
(2) Metrics presented as of September 30, 2024.
(3) CarOffer website is excluded from the metrics presented for users and sessions.
(4) Inclusive of $16.8 million and $144.4 million of impairment-related charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
(5) As a result of the change from Google Universal Analytics ("Google Analytics") to Google Analytics 4 ("GA4") on July 1, 2024, we are unable to provide comparable monthly unique users or monthly sessions information for this period. For more information regarding the change in methodology for monthly unique users or monthly sessions, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics” below.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance

The table below provides CarGurus’ guidance, which is based on recent market trends, industry conditions, and management’s expectations and assumptions as of today.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance Metrics Values
Total Revenue $219 million to $239 million
Marketplace Revenue $208 million to $213 million
Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $72 million to $80 million
Non-GAAP EPS $0.50 to $0.55


Full-Year 2024 Guidance Metrics Values
Total Revenue $885 million to $905 million
Marketplace Revenue $794 million to $799 million
Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $243 million to $251 million
Non-GAAP EPS $1.67 to $1.73

The fourth quarter and full-year 2024 non-GAAP EPS calculations assume 106.0 million diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

The assumptions that are built into guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 regarding our pace of paid dealer acquisition, churn, and expansion activity for the relevant period are based on recent market trends and industry conditions. Guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 excludes macro-level industry issues that result in dealers and consumers materially changing their recent market trends or that cause us to enact measures to assist dealers. Guidance also excludes any potential impact of foreign currency exchange gains or losses.

CarGurus has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to GAAP consolidated net loss or non-GAAP EPS to GAAP EPS because reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which include, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and other asset impairment, depreciation expenses, non-intangible amortization, transaction-related expenses, other income, net, the provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and income tax effects, cannot be reasonably predicted due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation, and number of future employee equity awards, and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, and therefore cannot be determined without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 7, 2024. To access the conference call, dial (844) 834-0648 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 542-4103 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 7, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for callers in the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 10192482. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of CarGurus’ website at https://investors.cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.*

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

*Source: Similarweb: Traffic Report, Q3 2024, U.S.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2024 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial and operating results; our fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 financial and business performance, including guidance; our business and growth strategy and our plans to execute on our growth strategy; our ability to grow our business profitably and efficiently; our capital allocation and investment strategy; the attractiveness and value proposition of our current offerings and other product opportunities; our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers; addressable opportunities; our expectation that we will continue to invest in growth initiatives; our ability to quickly make transformations necessary for our business to achieve long-term goals; and the impact of macro-level issues on our industry, business, and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guide,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including risks related to our growth and our ability to grow our revenue; our relationships with dealers; competition in the markets in which we operate; market growth; our ability to innovate; our ability to realize benefits from our acquisitions and successfully implement the integration strategies in connection therewith; impairment of the carrying value of our goodwill, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, or other assets; increased inflation and interest rates, global supply chain challenges, and other macroeconomic issues; the material weakness identified in our internal controls over financial reporting; changes in our key personnel; natural disasters, epidemics, or pandemics; and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com

Media Contact:
Maggie Meluzio
Director, Public Relations and External Communications
pr@cargurus.com

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    As of
September 30,
2024 		    As of
December 31,
2023 		 
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 246,748     $ 291,363  
Short-term investments           20,724  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $826
  and $610, respectively		     44,542       39,963  
Inventory     345       331  
Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes and other current assets     19,085       25,152  
Deferred contract costs     11,924       11,095  
Restricted cash     3,993       2,563  
Total current assets     326,637       391,191  
Property and equipment, net     126,612       83,370  
Intangible assets, net     12,389       23,056  
Goodwill     47,220       157,898  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     127,125       169,682  
Deferred tax assets     120,642       73,356  
Deferred contract costs, net of current portion     13,274       12,998  
Other non-current assets     4,262       7,376  
Total assets   $ 778,161     $ 918,927  
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 47,238     $ 47,854  
Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes and other current liabilities     31,582       33,718  
Deferred revenue     21,882       21,322  
Operating lease liabilities     9,886       12,284  
Total current liabilities     110,588       115,178  
Operating lease liabilities     178,909       182,106  
Deferred tax liabilities           58  
Other non–current liabilities     5,191       4,733  
Total liabilities     294,688       302,075  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
  no shares issued and outstanding		            
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares
  authorized; 87,582,147 and 92,175,243 shares issued and outstanding
  at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		     88       92  
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares
  authorized; 15,757,238 and 15,999,173 shares issued and outstanding
  at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		     16       16  
Additional paid-in capital     154,452       263,498  
Retained earnings     329,238       354,147  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (321 )     (901 )
Total stockholders’ equity     483,473       616,852  
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity   $ 778,161     $ 918,927  


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenue                        
Marketplace   $ 204,019     $ 177,909     $ 586,405     $ 515,986  
Wholesale     12,107       21,735       41,351       78,873  
Product     15,232       19,775       38,090       96,260  
Total revenue     231,358       219,419       665,846       691,119  
Cost of revenue (1)                        
Marketplace     13,521       14,823       41,051       45,830  
Wholesale (2)     20,415       21,284       47,272       67,780  
Product     14,871       19,014       37,567       94,090  
Total cost of revenue     48,807       55,121       125,890       207,700  
Gross profit     182,551       164,298       539,956       483,419  
Operating expenses                        
Sales and marketing     81,216       76,828       245,801       230,243  
Product, technology, and development     36,359       35,434       108,484       109,432  
General and administrative     28,187       24,904       83,682       77,090  
Goodwill and other asset impairment     7,026             134,501        
Depreciation and amortization     2,329       4,037       7,354       11,762  
Total operating expenses     155,117       141,203       579,822       428,527  
Income (loss) from operations     27,434       23,095       (39,866 )     54,892  
Other income, net                        
Interest income     2,717       5,261       9,063       13,337  
Other (expense) income, net     (94 )     (1,094 )     122       (152 )
Total other income, net     2,623       4,167       9,185       13,185  
Income (loss) before income taxes     30,057       27,262       (30,681 )     68,077  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     7,546       8,289       (5,772 )     23,421  
Consolidated net income (loss)     22,511       18,973       (24,909 )     44,656  
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest           (3,329 )           (10,191 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders     22,511       22,302       (24,909 )     54,847  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:                        
Basic   $ 0.22     $ 0.20     $ (0.24 )   $ 0.48  
Diluted   $ 0.21     $ 0.17     $ (0.24 )   $ 0.39  
Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in
  computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:		                        
Basic     103,321,988       113,223,711       104,769,518       113,998,928  
Diluted     105,059,283       114,322,279       104,769,518       114,901,736  

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 of $2,849, $8,433, $10,968, and $23,951, respectively.
(2) Includes impairment of other assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 of $9,750, $9,930, and $184, respectively. There was no impairment of other assets for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Unaudited Segment Revenue
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Segment Revenue:                        
U.S. Marketplace   $ 187,253     $ 164,323     $ 540,293     $ 478,387  
Digital Wholesale     27,339       41,510       79,441       175,133  
Other     16,766       13,586       46,112       37,599  
Total   $ 231,358     $ 219,419     $ 665,846     $ 691,119  


Unaudited Segment Income (Loss) from Operations
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Segment Income (Loss) from Operations:                        
U.S. Marketplace   $ 50,410     $ 33,285     $ 126,670     $ 84,443  
Digital Wholesale     (25,317 )     (11,652 )     (173,815 )     (29,184 )
Other     2,341       1,462       7,279       (367 )
Total   $ 27,434     $ 23,095     $ (39,866 )   $ 54,892  


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Activities                        
Consolidated net income (loss)   $ 22,511     $ 18,973     $ (24,909 )   $ 44,656  
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     5,178       12,470       18,322       35,713  
Gain on sale of property and equipment                       (460 )
Currency (gain) loss on foreign denominated transactions     (741 )     385       (234 )     249  
Other non-cash expense (income), net           152       (816 )     168  
Deferred taxes     (3,180 )     (15,718 )     (47,344 )     (32,129 )
Provision for doubtful accounts     736       418       1,534       247  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,455       14,262       46,614       43,769  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     129       129       387       387  
Amortization of deferred contract costs     3,608       3,026       10,241       8,629  
Goodwill and other asset impairment     16,776             144,431       184  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (5,636 )     (12,904 )     (5,393 )     337  
Inventory     863       219       149       4,959  
Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets     (332 )     2,573       7,093       6,027  
Deferred contract costs     (3,859 )     (3,950 )     (11,307 )     (13,688 )
Accounts payable     1,469       (2,963 )     10,770       1,177  
Accrued expenses, accrued income taxes, and other liabilities     (1,706 )     5,107       (2,568 )     1,016  
Deferred revenue     79       (219 )     555       8,797  
Lease obligations     4,846       4,390       32,232       11,993  
Net cash provided by operating activities     56,196       26,350       179,757       122,031  
Investing Activities                        
Purchases of property and equipment     (10,288 )     (4,793 )     (64,937 )     (9,048 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment                       460  
Capitalization of website development costs     (4,607 )     (4,341 )     (15,314 )     (11,773 )
Purchases of short-term investments           (1,242 )     (494 )     (96,748 )
Sale of short-term investments                 21,218       5,000  
Advance payments to customers, net of collections           (307 )     259       (2,908 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (14,895 )     (10,683 )     (59,268 )     (115,017 )
Financing Activities                        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options     49       45       75       74  
Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements of restricted stock units     (5,986 )     (4,844 )     (17,391 )     (11,738 )
Repurchases of common stock     (3,701 )     (15,951 )     (146,180 )     (107,409 )
Payment of finance lease obligations     (19 )     (18 )     (56 )     (52 )
Payment of tax distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holders                       (38 )
Change in gross advance payments received from third-party transaction processor     (624 )     (1,849 )     (704 )     (4,523 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (10,281 )     (22,617 )     (164,256 )     (123,686 )
Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     1,356       (717 )     582       (506 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     32,376       (7,667 )     (43,185 )     (117,178 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period     218,365       374,621       293,926       484,132  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 250,741     $ 366,954     $ 250,741     $ 366,954  


Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023 (2)     2024     2023 (2)  
GAAP consolidated net income (loss)   $ 22,511     $ 18,973     $ (24,909 )   $ 44,656  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,455       14,263       46,834       43,842  
Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units           (1,225 )            
Amortization of intangible assets     509       7,508       3,148       22,549  
Goodwill and other asset impairment (1)     16,776             144,431       184  
Transaction-related expenses     39             1,115        
Income tax effects and adjustments     (8,232 )     (2,004 )     (46,031 )     (10,682 )
Non-GAAP consolidated net income   $ 47,058     $ 37,515     $ 124,588     $ 100,549  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest           (812 )           (1,230 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 47,058     $ 38,327     $ 124,588     $ 101,779  
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders:                        
Basic   $ 0.46     $ 0.34     $ 1.19     $ 0.89  
Diluted   $ 0.45     $ 0.34     $ 1.19     $ 0.89  
Shares used in Non-GAAP per share calculations                        
Basic     103,322       113,224       104,770       113,999  
Diluted     105,059       114,322       104,770       114,902  

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table to disclose goodwill and other asset impairment in Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.
(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we updated the table to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CO Incentive Units, Subject Units (each as defined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as of December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024), and payments made to noncontrolling interest holder (collectively, the "CarOffer, LLC Units"); the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023 (2)     2024     2023 (2)  
GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   $     $ (3,329 )   $     $ (10,191 )
Stock-based compensation expense(1)           210             639  
Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units (1)           (467 )            
Amortization of intangible assets(1)           2,774             8,322  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   $     $ (812 )   $     $ (1,230 )

(1) These exclusions are adjusted to reflect the noncontrolling interest of 38% for the period prior to our acquisition of the remaining minority equity interests in CarOffer, LLC in December 2023 (the "2023 CarOffer Transaction").
(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we updated the table to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) Margin to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023 (1)     2024     2023 (1)  
GAAP consolidated net income (loss)   $ 22,511     $ 18,973     $ (24,909 )   $ 44,656  
Depreciation and amortization     5,178       12,470       18,322       35,713  
Goodwill and other asset impairment (2)     16,776             144,431       184  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,455       14,263       46,834       43,842  
Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units           (1,225 )            
Transaction-related expenses     39             1,115        
Other income, net     (2,623 )     (4,167 )     (9,185 )     (13,185 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     7,546       8,289       (5,772 )     23,421  
Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA     64,882       48,603       170,836       134,631  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest           (527 )           386  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA   $ 64,882     $ 49,130     $ 170,836     $ 134,245  
                         
GAAP consolidated net income (loss) margin     10 %     9 %     (4 )%     6 %
Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin     28 %     22 %     26 %     19 %

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we updated the table to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.
(2) During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $127.5 million and presented it with other asset impairments. The remaining charges related to other asset impairments. During the three months ended September 30, 2024 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we did not have a goodwill impairment.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023 (2)     2024     2023 (2)  
GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   $     $ (3,329 )   $     $ (10,191 )
Depreciation and amortization (1)           2,975             8,874  
Other long-lived asset impairment (1)                       67  
Stock-based compensation expense (1)           210             639  
Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units (1)           (467 )            
Other expense, net (1)           84             972  
Provision for income taxes (1)                       25  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   $     $ (527 )   $     $ 386  

(1) These exclusions are adjusted to reflect the noncontrolling interest of 38% for the period prior to the 2023 CarOffer Transaction.
(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Profit Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin
(in thousands, except percentages)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023 (2)     2024     2023 (2)  
Revenue   $ 231,358     $ 219,419     $ 665,846     $ 691,119  
Cost of revenue     48,807       55,121       125,890       207,700  
GAAP gross profit     182,551       164,298       539,956       483,419  
Stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of revenue     96       186       387       513  
Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units included in Cost of revenue           (1 )            
Amortization of intangible assets included in Cost of revenue           5,250       875       15,766  
Transaction-related expenses included in Cost of revenue                 92        
Other asset impairment included in Cost of revenue (1)     9,750             9,930       184  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 192,397     $ 169,733     $ 551,240     $ 499,882  
                         
GAAP gross profit margin     79 %     75 %     81 %     70 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin     83 %     77 %     83 %     72 %

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table to disclose other asset impairment in Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.
(2) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we updated the table to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Expense to Non-GAAP Expense
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2024  
    GAAP expense     Stock-based
compensation
expense 		    Stock-Based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units     Amortization of
intangible assets 		    Goodwill and other asset impairment (2)     Transaction-related expenses     Non-GAAP
expense 		 
Cost of revenue   $ 48,807     $ (96 )   $     $     $ (9,750 )   $     $ 38,961  
Sales and marketing     81,216       (3,017 )                       (6 )     78,193  
Product, technology, and development     36,359       (6,164 )                             30,195  
General and administrative     28,187       (6,178 )                       (33 )     21,976  
Goodwill and other asset impairment     7,026                         (7,026 )            
Depreciation & amortization     2,329                   (509 )                 1,820  
Operating expenses(1)   $ 155,117     $ (15,359 )   $     $ (509 )   $ (7,026 )   $ (39 )   $ 132,184  
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses   $ 203,924     $ (15,455 )   $     $ (509 )   $ (16,776 )   $ (39 )   $ 171,145  
                                           
    Three Months Ended September 30, 2023  
    GAAP expense     Stock-based
compensation
expense 		    Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units (3)     Amortization of
intangible assets 		    Goodwill and other asset impairment (2)     Transaction-related expenses     Non-GAAP
expense 		 
Cost of revenue   $ 55,121     $ (186 )   $ 1     $ (5,250 )   $     $     $ 49,686  
Sales and marketing     76,828       (2,781 )     1                         74,048  
Product, technology, and development     35,434       (5,746 )     1                         29,689  
General and administrative     24,904       (5,550 )     1,222                         20,576  
Goodwill and other asset impairment                                          
Depreciation & amortization     4,037                   (2,258 )                 1,779  
Operating expenses(1)   $ 141,203     $ (14,077 )   $ 1,224     $ (2,258 )   $     $     $ 126,092  
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses   $ 196,324     $ (14,263 )   $ 1,225     $ (7,508 )   $     $     $ 175,778  
                                           
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024  
    GAAP expense     Stock-based
compensation
expense 		    Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units     Amortization of
intangible assets 		    Goodwill and other asset impairment (2)     Transaction-related expenses     Non-GAAP
expense 		 
Cost of revenue   $ 125,890     $ (387 )   $     $ (875 )   $ (9,930 )   $ (92 )   $ 114,606  
Sales and marketing     245,801       (9,141 )                       (570 )     236,090  
Product, technology, and development     108,484       (18,165 )                       (63 )     90,256  
General and administrative     83,682       (19,141 )                       (390 )     64,151  
Goodwill and other asset impairment     134,501                         (134,501 )            
Depreciation & amortization     7,354                   (2,273 )                 5,081  
Operating expenses(1)   $ 579,822     $ (46,447 )   $     $ (2,273 )   $ (134,501 )   $ (1,023 )   $ 395,578  
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses   $ 705,712     $ (46,834 )   $     $ (3,148 )   $ (144,431 )   $ (1,115 )   $ 510,184  
                                           
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023  
    GAAP expense     Stock-based
compensation
expense 		    Stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units (3)     Amortization of
intangible assets 		    Goodwill and other asset impairment (2)     Transaction-related expenses     Non-GAAP
expense 		 
Cost of revenue   $ 207,700     $ (513 )   $     $ (15,766 )   $ (184 )   $     $ 191,237  
Sales and marketing     230,243       (8,736 )                             221,507  
Product, technology, and development     109,432       (18,068 )                             91,364  
General and administrative     77,090       (16,525 )                             60,565  
Goodwill and other asset impairment                                          
Depreciation & amortization     11,762                   (6,783 )                 4,979  
Operating expenses(1)   $ 428,527     $ (43,329 )   $     $ (6,783 )   $     $     $ 378,415  
Total cost of revenue and operating expenses   $ 636,227     $ (43,842 )   $     $ (22,549 )   $ (184 )   $     $ 569,652  

(1) Operating expenses include sales and marketing, product, technology, and development, general and administrative, goodwill and other asset impairment, and depreciation & amortization.
(2) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated the table above to disclose goodwill and other asset impairment in Non-GAAP Expense; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.
(3) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we updated the table above to separately disclose the stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units; the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 have been updated for comparison purposes.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash and Cash Equivalents Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities   $ 56,196     $ 26,350     $ 179,757     $ 122,031  
Purchases of property and equipment     (10,288 )     (4,793 )     (64,937 )     (9,048 )
Capitalization of website development costs     (4,607 )     (4,341 )     (15,314 )     (11,773 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow   $ 41,301     $ 17,216     $ 99,506     $ 101,210  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Business Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation, and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We monitor operating measures of certain non-GAAP items including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP expense, non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and other asset impairment, and transaction related-expenses. Non-GAAP consolidated net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude certain income tax effects and adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders also exclude non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. We define non-GAAP net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest as net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, adjusted to exclude: stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, and amortization of intangible assets. These exclusions are adjusted for redeemable noncontrolling interest, as applicable. Our calculations of non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders utilize applicable GAAP share counts as included in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release. In addition, we evaluate our non-GAAP gross profit in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as non-GAAP gross profit margin and define it as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We define Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, goodwill and other asset impairment, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, transaction-related expenses, other income, net, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest.

We define Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest as net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, other long-lived asset impairment, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation expense for CarOffer, LLC Units, other expense, net, and provision for income taxes. These exclusions are adjusted for redeemable noncontrolling interest of 38% by taking the noncontrolling interest's full financial results and multiplying each line item in the reconciliation by 38%. We note that we use 38%, versus 49%, to allocate the share of loss because it represents the portion attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interest. The 38% is exclusive of CO Incentive Units, Subject Units, and 2021 Incentive Units (as each term is defined in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024), which are liability-classified awards that do not participate in the share of loss. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest is reflective of the 2023 CarOffer Transaction. Following the 2023 CarOffer Transaction there was no redeemable noncontrolling interest as of December 1, 2023, and as a result, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

In addition, we evaluate our Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in relation to our revenue. We refer to this as Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin and define it as Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

We have presented Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest because it is used by our management to reconcile Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA. It represents the portion of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to our redeemable noncontrolling interest. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest is not intended to be reviewed on its own.

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations, adjusted to include purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of website development costs. We have presented Free Cash Flow because it is a measure of our financial performance that represents the cash that we are able to generate after expenditures required to maintain or expand our asset base.

We define a paying dealer as a dealer account with an active, paid marketplace subscription at the end of a defined period. The number of paying dealers we have is important to us and we believe it provides valuable information to investors because it is indicative of the value proposition of our marketplace products, as well as our sales and marketing success and opportunity, including our ability to retain paying dealers and develop new dealer relationships.

We define Quarterly Average Revenue per Subscribing Dealer ("QARSD"), which is measured at the end of a fiscal quarter, as the marketplace revenue primarily from subscriptions to our Listings packages and Real-time Performance Marketing, our digital advertising suite, and other digital add-on products during that trailing quarter divided by the average number of paying dealers in that marketplace during the quarter. We calculate the average number of paying dealers for a period by adding the number of paying dealers at the end of such period and the end of the prior period and dividing by two. This information is important to us, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because we believe that our ability to grow QARSD is an indicator of the value proposition of our products and the return on investment that our paying dealers realize from our products. In addition, increases in QARSD, which we believe reflect the value of exposure to our engaged audience in relation to subscription cost, are driven in part by our ability to grow the volume of connections to our users and the quality of those connections, which result in increased opportunity to upsell package levels and cross-sell additional products to our paying dealers.

We define Transactions within the Digital Wholesale segment as the number of vehicles processed from car dealers, consumers, and other marketplaces through the CarOffer website within the applicable period. Transactions consists of each unique vehicle (based on vehicle identification number) that reaches "sold and invoiced" status on the CarOffer website within the applicable period, including vehicles sold to car dealers, vehicles sold at third-party auctions, vehicles ultimately sold to a different buyer, and vehicles that are returned to their owners without completion of a sale transaction. We exclude vehicles processed within CarOffer's intra-group trading solution (Group Trade) from the definition of Transactions, and we only count any unique vehicle once even if it reaches sold status multiple times. Digital Wholesale includes the purchase and sale of vehicles between dealers, or Dealer-to-Dealer transactions, and Sell My Car - Instant Max Cash Offer transactions. We view Transactions as a key business metric, and we believe it provides useful information to investors, because it provides insight into growth and revenue for the Digital Wholesale segment. Transactions drive a significant portion of Digital Wholesale segment revenue. We believe growth in Transactions demonstrates consumer and dealer utilization and our market share penetration in the Digital Wholesale segment.

Historically, we have used data from Google Analytics to measure two of our key business metrics: monthly unique users and monthly sessions. Effective July 1, 2024, GA4 replaced Google Analytics. The methodologies used in GA4 are different and not comparable to the methodologies used in Google Analytics. As discussed below, we also make certain adjustments to the GA4 data in order to improve the accuracy of the reported monthly unique users and monthly sessions. Due to this change in methodology, we are unable to provide comparable monthly unique user and monthly session information for prior periods, including any periods prior to June 30, 2024.

For each of our websites (excluding the CarOffer website), we define a monthly unique user as an individual who has visited any such website and taken a visitor action (as defined below) within a calendar month, based on data as measured by GA4. We calculate average monthly unique users as the sum of the monthly unique users of each of our websites in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. Effective July 1, 2024, we count a unique user the first time a computer or mobile device with a unique device identifier accesses any of our websites or application during a calendar month and takes an action on such website or in such application, such as performing a search, visiting vehicle detail pages, and connecting with a dealer (a "visitor action"). If an individual accesses a website or application using a different device within a given month, the first visitor action taken by each such device is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual uses multiple browsers on a single device and/or clears their cookies and returns to our website or application and takes a visitor action within a calendar month, each such visitor action is counted as a separate unique user. We eliminate any duplicate unique users that may arise when users visit a webview within our native application. We view our average monthly unique users as a key indicator of the quality of our user experience, the effectiveness of our advertising and traffic acquisition, and the strength of our brand awareness. Measuring unique users is important to us and we believe it provides useful information to our investors because our marketplace revenue depends, in part, on our ability to provide dealers with connections to our users and exposure to our marketplace audience. We define connections as interactions between consumers and dealers on our marketplace through phone calls, email, managed text and chat, and clicks to access the dealer’s website or map directions to the dealership.

We define monthly sessions as the number of distinct visits to our websites (excluding the CarOffer website) that include a visitor action that take place each month within a given time frame, as measured and defined by GA4. We calculate average monthly sessions as the sum of the monthly sessions in a given period, divided by the number of months in that period. Effective July 1, 2024, a session is defined as beginning with the first visitor action from a computer or mobile device and ending at the earliest of when a user closes their browser window or after 30 minutes of inactivity. We eliminate any duplicate monthly sessions that may arise when users visit a webview within our native application. We believe that measuring the volume of sessions in a time period, when considered in conjunction with the number of unique users in that time period, is an important indicator to us of consumer satisfaction and engagement with our marketplace, and we believe it provides useful information to our investors because the more satisfied and engaged consumers we have, the more valuable our service is to dealers.


