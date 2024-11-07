Submit Release
LifeMD Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Total revenues increased 38% year-over-year to $53.4 million with telehealth revenue up 65%
  • Record gross margin of 90.6%, up 300 basis points from the year-ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $3.7 million
  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million, a 200% sequential increase versus the second quarter
  • Cash of $37.6 million as of September 30, 2024
  • Generated $6.2 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter and positive net cash flow in each of the last four quarters

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

“LifeMD’s core telehealth business had another very strong quarter, led by outperformance in both our Rex® MD and virtual primary care verticals. We not only are very pleased with our tremendous growth rate, but also with the exponential increase in sequential profitability of our telehealth business,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “As we pursue our vision to become the leading provider of direct-to-consumer virtual healthcare services, we continue to make significant investments in our technology platform, affiliated medical group and differentiated products that help patients live healthier and happier lives. In the third quarter, we launched in-home laboratory services, a safe and efficacious non-GLP-1 weight management therapy, and our men’s hormonal therapy offering under our Rex MD brand. We also made progress with our 6S Framework wellness program, including the launch of a 50-state nutrition counseling program. I am particularly excited about the recent opening of our national, vertically integrated pharmacy, which will be accretive in 2025 and enables LifeMD to become a fully integrated, end-to-end provider of virtual healthcare services. These advancements continue to underscore our commitment to virtual healthcare market leadership across a range of categories and capabilities.”

“LifeMD had a strong quarter with top- and bottom-line growth led by our core telehealth business. Not only did this business achieve 65% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis and patient subscriber base grew to approximately 269,000 at quarter-end, but telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 200% sequentially to $2.5 million. Although WorkSimpli’s financial results continued to be pressured, the business returned to sequential subscriber growth and is still forecasted to reach peak monthly profitability by year-end,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “Cash flow continued to increase and remained exceptionally strong. For the third quarter, LifeMD generated over $6 million of operating cash flow and bolstered its cash balance by approximately $2 million to $37.6 million as of September 30th. Our strong unit economics, consistent cash flow generation and strengthened balance sheet continue to support our ability to optimize our corporate investment needs.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2023.

  • Total revenues increased 38% to $53.4 million with telehealth revenue up 65%.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 30% to approximately 269,000 at quarter-end.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers decreased 6% to approximately 161,000 at quarter-end but grew sequentially by approximately 2,000 subscribers.
  • Gross margin expanded to 90.6%, up from 87.6%.
  • GAAP net loss was $5.9 million or $0.14 per share, compared with $6.9 million or $0.20 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million compared with $2.8 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability of $2.5 million compared with a loss of $2.3 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.09 compared with $0.08 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $37.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Sept 30,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics 2024 2023   % Growth
Revenue              
Telehealth $ 40,276   $ 24,343   65%
WorkSimpli $ 13,118   $ 14,271   -8%
Total Revenue $ 53,393   $ 38,614   38%
               
Active Subscribers              
Telehealth Active Subscribers   268,739     206,536   30%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers   160,864     170,388   -6%
Total Active Subscribers   429,603     376,924   14%
               

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues in the range of $57 million to $58 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $43 million to $44 million and WorkSimpli revenue of approximately $14 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6.5 million to $7.0 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.0 million to $4.5 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of at least $205 million, unchanged from previous guidance, with telehealth revenue guidance increased to a range of $151 million to $152 million, from $150 million previously, and WorkSimpli revenue guidance decreased to $54 million, from $55 million previously.
  • Adjusted EBITDA narrowed to a range of $13 million to $14 million, from $13 million to $15 million previously, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to a range of $6 million to $7 million, from $3 million to $4 million previously.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-717-1738
International dial-in number: 646-307-1865
Conference ID: 73461
   

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com

Tables to Follow

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
               
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)        
ASSETS
               
Current Assets              
Cash $ 37,587,253     $ 33,146,725  
Accounts receivable, net   6,049,501       5,277,250  
Product deposit   136,755       485,850  
Inventory, net   2,645,443       2,759,932  
Other current assets   2,238,005       934,510  
Total Current Assets   48,656,957       42,604,267  
               
Non-current Assets              
Equipment, net   1,420,052       476,303  
Right of use assets   6,750,256       594,897  
Capitalized software, net   13,457,432       11,795,979  
Intangible assets, net   2,275,225       3,009,263  
Total Non-current Assets   23,902,965       15,876,442  
               
Total Assets $ 72,559,922     $ 58,480,709  
               
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)              
               
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 15,867,469     $ 11,084,855  
Accrued expenses   21,013,174       13,937,494  
Notes payable, net   -       327,597  
Current operating lease liabilities   403,319       603,180  
Current portion of long-term debt   5,277,778       -  
Deferred revenue   16,390,541       8,828,598  
Total Current Liabilities   58,952,281       34,781,724  
               
Long-term Liabilities              
Long-term debt, net   12,951,280       17,927,727  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   6,511,425       73,849  
Contingent consideration   100,000       131,250  
Total Liabilities   78,514,986       52,914,550  
               
Commitments and Contingencies              
Mezzanine Equity              
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   -       -  
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)              
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,909,572 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 41,806,532 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   419,096       383,586  
Additional paid-in capital   227,394,727       217,550,583  
Accumulated deficit   (235,370,384 )     (214,265,236 )
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (163,701 )     (163,701 )
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (7,720,122 )     3,505,372  
Non-controlling interest   1,765,058       2,060,787  
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (5,955,064 )     5,566,159  
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 72,559,922     $ 58,480,709  
               


LIFEMD, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
                               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues                              
Telehealth revenue, net $           40,275,546     $           24,342,789     $         108,549,257     $           66,896,719  
WorkSimpli revenue, net             13,117,611                 14,271,122                 39,650,009                 40,790,439  
Total revenues, net             53,393,157                 38,613,911               148,199,266               107,687,158  
                               
Cost of revenues                              
Cost of telehealth revenue               4,300,877                   4,479,760                 13,049,315                 12,525,887  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue                  712,664                      301,746                   1,589,318                   1,019,018  
Total cost of revenues               5,013,541                   4,781,506                 14,638,633                 13,544,905  
                               
Gross profit             48,379,616                 33,832,405               133,560,633                 94,142,253  
                               
Expenses                               
Selling and marketing expenses             26,611,672                 19,776,797                 77,164,480                 56,062,345  
General and administrative expenses             18,925,844                 13,398,387                 52,752,961                 36,120,723  
Customer service expenses               2,804,210                   2,106,252                   7,385,669                   5,573,734  
Other operating expenses               2,112,169                   1,622,137                   6,318,791                   4,640,690  
Development costs               2,611,833                   1,498,213                   7,101,655                   4,062,498  
Total expenses             53,065,728                 38,401,786               150,723,556               106,459,990  
                               
Operating loss             (4,686,112 )               (4,569,381 )             (17,162,923 )             (12,317,737 )
                               
Other expenses                              
Interest expense, net                (558,597 )                  (713,766 )               (1,567,743 )               (1,973,901 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                           -                                 -                                 -                      (325,198 )
                               
Net loss before income taxes             (5,244,709 )               (5,283,147 )             (18,730,666 )             (14,616,836 )
                               
Income tax expense                (232,523 )                             -                      (232,523 )                             -    
                               
Net loss             (5,477,232 )               (5,283,147 )             (18,963,189 )             (14,616,836 )
                               
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests                (345,767 )                    839,288                    (187,729 )                 2,247,055  
                               
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.             (5,131,465 )               (6,122,435 )             (18,775,460 )             (16,863,891 )
                               
Preferred stock dividends                (776,563 )                  (776,563 )               (2,329,688 )               (2,329,688 )
                               
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $           (5,908,028 )   $           (6,898,998 )   $         (21,105,148 )   $         (19,193,579 )
                               
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $                    (0.14 )   $                    (0.20 )   $                    (0.52 )   $                    (0.58 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $                    (0.14 )   $                    (0.20 )   $                    (0.52 )   $                    (0.58 )
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                              
Basic             42,020,965                 34,472,904                 40,857,344                 32,959,665  
Diluted             42,020,965                 34,472,904                 40,857,344                 32,959,665  
                               


LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
                               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                              
Net loss $ (5,477,232 )   $ (5,283,147 )   $ (18,963,189 )   $ (14,616,836 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Amortization of debt discount   100,443       79,653       301,331       233,495  
Amortization of capitalized software   2,159,781       1,439,049       5,884,893       3,787,716  
Amortization of intangibles   245,804       245,968       737,836       725,496  
Accretion of consideration payable   -       34,265       13,644       148,481  
Depreciation of fixed assets   151,332       49,852       321,698       146,286  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       325,198  
Operating lease payments   137,641       191,645       529,038       562,073  
Stock issued for legal settlement   -       532,000       -       532,000  
Stock compensation expense   2,394,235       3,318,253       9,129,841       8,843,736  
                               
Changes in Assets and Liabilities                              
Accounts receivable   (381,559 )     (750,039 )     (772,251 )     (1,583,832 )
Product deposit   (20,621 )     150,347       349,095       42,497  
Inventory   (584,724 )     (92,344 )     114,489       (87,283 )
Other current assets   (716,585 )     (631,765 )     (1,303,495 )     (616,938 )
Operating lease liabilities   (111,892 )     (201,667 )     (446,682 )     (589,744 )
Deferred revenue   1,228,882       571,144       7,561,943       691,848  
Accounts payable   815,740       44,011       4,782,614       (469,403 )
Accrued expenses   6,261,674       1,378,992       7,704,036       5,611,131  
Other operating activity   -       -       -       (579,319 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   6,202,919       1,076,217       15,944,841       3,106,602  
                               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                              
Cash paid for capitalized software costs   (3,043,634 )     (2,373,443 )     (7,546,346 )     (6,273,295 )
Purchase of equipment   (447,802 )     (30,263 )     (1,265,447 )     (94,482 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (1,862 )     -       (3,798 )     (148,868 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,493,298 )     (2,403,706 )     (8,815,591 )     (6,516,645 )
                               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                              
Proceeds from long-term debt, net                                  -                           4,993,885                                      -                         19,466,887  
Proceeds from notes payable                                  -                              347,691                                      -                           2,347,691  
Sale of common stock under ATM, net                                  -                              899,567                                      -                              899,567  
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty   (13,020 )     (657,002 )     (327,597 )     (5,043,916)  
Cash proceeds from exercise of options   -       -       107,813       -  
Preferred stock dividends   (776,563 )     (776,563 )     (2,329,688 )     (2,329,688 )
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild   -       (62,500 )     (31,250 )     (187,500 )
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli   -       -       -       (305,625 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest   (36,000 )     (36,000 )     (108,000 )     (108,000 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (825,583 )     4,709,078       (2,688,722 )     14,739,416  
                               
Net increase in cash   1,884,038       3,381,589       4,440,528       11,329,373  
                               
Cash at beginning of period   35,703,215       11,906,741       33,146,725       3,958,957  
                               
Cash at end of period $ 37,587,253     $ 15,288,330     $ 37,587,253     $ 15,288,330  
                               
Cash paid for interest                              
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 630,342     $ 717,054     $ 1,913,049     $ 1,485,242  
                               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                              
Cashless exercise of options $ -     $ 579     $ 5,127     $ 744  
Cashless exercise of warrants $ -     $ -     $ 16,305     $ -  
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $ -     $ 642,000     $ 642,000     $ 1,926,000  
Series B Preferred Stock conversion $ -     $ 5,072,814     $ -       5,072,814  
Warrants issued for debt instruments $ -     $ (215,243 )   $ -     $ 873,100  
Right of use asset $ 4,353,166     $ 62,053     $ 6,684,397     $ 155,168  
Right of use lease liability $ 4,353,166     $ 62,053     $ 6,684,397     $ 155,168  
                               

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA for the telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We have provided below a reconciliation of telehealth adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders solely related to the Company’s core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli, LifeMD’s majority owned subsidiary. WorkSimpli does not have any overlap of revenues nor expenses with LifeMD’s telehealth business.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA                      
(in whole numbers, unaudited)                              
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $         (5,908,028 )   $            (6,898,998 )   $         (21,105,148 )   $         (19,193,579 )
                               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   458,154       594,229       1,266,412       1,233,415  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   2,556,917       1,769,134       6,958,071       4,807,979  
Amortization of debt discount   100,443       79,653       301,331       233,495  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       325,198  
Financing transactions expense   -       305,424       323,372       735,501  
Litigation costs (a)   644,170       420,404       1,322,501       1,426,330  
Inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products   85,000       -       651,142       232,630  
Severance costs   621,391       7,692       1,142,068       7,692  
Acquisitions expenses   -       86,942       -       127,138  
Insurance acceptance readiness   391,803       8,094       1,361,637       66,634  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   203,342       48,576       386,470       48,576  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       39,884       -       506,991  
Foreign exchange loss   429,695       272,899       908,416       796,619  
Taxes   1,258,553       70,378       1,261,553       70,378  
Dividends   799,929       1,813,130       2,920,102       3,971,890  
Stock-based compensation expense   2,394,235       3,318,253       9,129,841       8,843,736  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (345,767 )     839,288       (187,729 )     2,247,055  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA $           3,689,838     $              2,774,982     $              6,640,039     $              6,487,678  
                               
(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the William Blair LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the Harborside Advisors LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.
 


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS                              
(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.14 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.52 )   $ (0.58 )
                               
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS                              
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   0.01       0.02       0.03       0.04  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   0.06       0.05       0.17       0.15  
Amortization of debt discount   -       -       0.01       0.01  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       0.01  
Financing transactions expense   -       0.01       0.01       0.02  
Litigation costs   0.02       0.01       0.03       0.04  
Inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products   -       -       0.02       0.01  
Severance costs   0.01       -       0.03       -  
Acquisitions expenses   -       -       -       -  
Insurance acceptance readiness   0.01       -       0.03       -  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   -       -       0.01       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       -       -       0.02  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   0.01       0.01       0.02       0.02  
Taxes   0.03       -       0.03       -  
Dividends   0.02       0.05       0.07       0.12  
Stock-based compensation expense   0.06       0.10       0.22       0.27  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   -       0.03       -       0.07  
                               
Adjusted EPS $ 0.09     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.20  
                               


Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Net Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA                        
(in whole numbers, unaudited)                              
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
2024
 		 
2023
 		 
2024
 		 
2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,612,049 )   $ (10,044,756 )   $ (20,401,514 )   $ (27,731,584 )
                               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   456,151       593,013       1,263,120       1,229,576  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   1,707,151       1,150,718       4,555,921       3,176,361  
Amortization of debt discount   100,443       79,653       301,331       233,495  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       325,198  
Financing transactions expense   -       305,424       323,372       735,501  
Litigation costs (a)   644,170       420,404       1,322,501       1,426,330  
Inventory and reserve adjustments on discontinued products   85,000       -       651,142       232,630  
Severance costs   621,391       7,692       1,142,068       7,692  
Acquisitions expenses   -       86,942       -       127,138  
Insurance acceptance readiness   391,803       8,094       1,361,637       66,634  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   203,342       48,576       386,470       48,576  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       39,884       -       506,991  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   -       -       -       -  
Taxes   -       -       -       -  
Dividends   812,562       812,563       2,437,687       2,437,688  
Stock-based compensation expense   2,394,235       3,318,253       9,129,841       8,843,736  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (345,767 )     839,288       (187,729 )     2,247,055  
                               
Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,458,433     $ (2,334,252 )   $ 2,285,847     $ (6,086,983 )
                               
(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the William Blair LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the Harborside Advisors LLC v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.

