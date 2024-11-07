Submit Release
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $60.4 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 4.0% compared to $58.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $17.8 million for the current quarter, a 3.2% increase compared to $17.3 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $3.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $5.6 million for the current quarter, a 9.5% increase compared to $5.1 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.44 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.50 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $201.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024 (the current period), an increase of 4.8% compared to $192.2 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $58.2 million for the current period, a 5.7% increase compared to $55.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $11.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $19.6 million for the current period, a 10.5% increase compared to $17.7 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced $1.54 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $1.41 for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Third-quarter growth was led by Healthcare and Engineering, as both businesses continue to ramp in their respective end markets.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “Growth remains consistent, while we anticipate enhanced cash conversion in coming quarters.”

Conference Call
On Friday, November 8, 2024, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

 
 
Tables to Follow
 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  September 28,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		 
Revenue   $60,365     $58,049  
Cost of services   42,524     40,768  
Gross profit   17,841     17,281  
Selling, general and administrative   13,018     12,662  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   393     243  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   45     45  
Operating income   4,385     4,331  
Other expense, net   619     141  
Income before income taxes   3,766     4,190  
Income tax expense   1,020     434  
Net income   $2,746     $3,756  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data   $0.35     $0.46  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,789,446     8,196,330  


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 28,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		 
Revenue   $201,468     $192,209  
Cost of services   143,259     137,144  
Gross profit   58,209     55,065  
Selling, general and administrative   40,762     38,782  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   1,012     756  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   136     136  
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   259     -  
Gain on sale of assets   -     (395 )
Operating income   16,040     15,786  
Other expense, net   1,619     965  
Income before income taxes   14,421     14,821  
Income tax expense   3,961     3,245  
Net income   $10,460     $11,576  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data   $1.31     $1.33  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,990,238     8,730,998  
 
 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)


The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                 
GAAP operating income   $4,385     $4,331     $16,040     $15,786  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -     (395 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   -     -     259     -  
Equity compensation   767     484     2,154     1,451  
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   $5,152     $4,815     $18,453     $16,842  
                 
GAAP net income   $2,746     $3,756     $10,460     $11,576  
Income tax expense   1,020     434     3,961     3,245  
Interest expense, net   492     185     1,551     970  
Depreciation of property and equipment   393     243     1,012     756  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   45     45     136     136  
EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $4,696     $4,663     $17,120     $16,683  
                 
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -     (395 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   -     -     259     -  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   127     (44 )   68     (5 )
Equity compensation   767     484     2,154     1,451  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $5,590     $5,103     $19,601     $17,734  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                 
GAAP net income   $2,746     $3,756     $10,460     $11,576  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -     (395 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   -     -     259     -  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   127     (44 )   68     (5 )
Equity compensation   767     484     2,154     1,451  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (190 )   (138 )   (674 )   (295 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $3,450     $4,058     $12,267     $12,332  
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings per share   $0.35     $0.46     $1.31     $1.33  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets               ($0.04 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   -     -     $0.03     -  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   $0.01     -     $0.01     -  
Equity compensation   $0.10     $0.06     $0.27     $0.16  
Tax impact from normalized rate   ($0.02 )   ($0.02 )   ($0.08 )   ($0.04 )
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $0.44     $0.50     $1.54     $1.41  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended September 28, 2024  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue   $26,554     $24,167     $9,644     $60,365  
Cost of services   18,271     18,273     5,980     42,524  
Gross profit   8,283     5,894     3,664     17,841  
Gross profit margin   31.2 %   24.4 %   38.0 %   29.6 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue   $24,895     $22,452     $10,702     $58,049  
Cost of services   17,438     16,846     6,484     40,768  
Gross profit   $7,457     $5,606     $4,218     $17,281  
Gross profit margin   30.0 %   25.0 %   39.4 %   29.8 %


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28, 2024  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue   $101,668     $70,180     $29,620     $201,468  
Cost of services   71,672     52,818     18,769     143,259  
Gross profit   29,996     17,362     10,851     58,209  
Gross profit margin   29.5 %   24.7 %   36.6 %   28.9 %


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue   $99,553     $61,956     $30,700     $192,209  
Cost of services   70,623     47,482     19,039     137,144  
Gross profit   $28,930     $14,474     $11,661     $55,065  
Gross profit margin   29.1 %   23.4 %   38.0 %   28.6 %


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
 
  September 28,   December 30,  
  2024   2023  
  (Unaudited)      
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $3,156     $6,284  
Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,600 at September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023   75,913     70,690  
Transit accounts receivable   6,315     8,891  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,112     4,637  
Total current assets   90,496     90,502  
         
Property and equipment, net   6,793     4,005  
         
Deposits   215     313  
Deferred income taxes, foreign   55     55  
Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
Operating right of use asset   5,292     2,779  
Intangible assets, net   547     683  
Total other assets   28,256     25,977  
         
Total assets   $125,545     $120,484  


Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $11,525     $12,454  
Transit accounts payable   28,215     31,102  
Accrued payroll and related costs   11,634     11,203  
Finance lease payable   689     233  
Income taxes payable   220     330  
Operating right of use liability   1,019     693  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions   300     300  
Deferred revenue   2,042     1,881  
Total current liabilities   55,644     58,196  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign   185     187  
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   1,719     1,568  
Finance lease payable, net of current position   1,290     -  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position   1,671     1,671  
Operating right of use liability, net of current position   4,519     2,268  
Borrowings under line of credit   30,477     30,804  
Total liabilities   95,505     94,694  
         
Contingencies (note 15)   -     -  
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,833,287 shares issued and 7,597,028 shares outstanding at September 28, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares outstanding at December 30, 2023   890     882  
Additional paid-in capital   118,136     116,579  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,787 )   (2,813 )
Accumulated deficit   (8,805 )   (19,265 )
Treasury stock, 10,236,259 shares at September 28, 2024 and 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023, at cost   (77,394 )   (69,593 )
Total stockholders’ equity   30,040     25,790  
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $125,545     $120,484  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  September 28,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		 
Net income   $2,746     $3,756  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,508     1,049  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (9,033 )   4,143  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   321     (987 )
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   435     1,556  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (1,445 )   (785 )
Accrued payroll and related costs   1,919     2,790  
Right of use liabilities   (228 )   (333 )
Income taxes payable   81     15  
Deferred revenue   (636 )   (169 )
Deposits   (12 )   2  
Total adjustments   (7,090 )   7,281  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   ($4,344 )   $11,037  
         
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (522 )   79  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   4,375     (11,343 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   167     (392 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   ($324 )   ($619 )
         
Common stock repurchase   ($2,410 )   ($3,389 )


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 28,
2024 		  September 30,
2023 		 
Net income   $10,460     $11,576  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   4,200     2,795  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (5,207 )   (6,696 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (475 )   (675 )
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (311 )   22,384  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (760 )   (1,798 )
Accrued payroll and related costs   433     1,596  
Right of use liabilities   (686 )   (1,016 )
Income taxes payable   (106 )   162  
Deferred revenue   161     (784 )
Deposits   98     4  
Total adjustments   (2,653 )   15,972  
Net cash provided by operating activities   7,807     27,548  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,589 )   (480 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (9,135 )   (26,558 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (211 )   (195 )
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   ($3,128 )   $315  
         
Common stock repurchase   ($7,801 )   ($24,449 )


     
RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue info@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman
    Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer
     

