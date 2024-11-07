Submit Release
ARKO Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Highlights (vs. Year-Ago Quarter)1,2

  • Net income for the quarter was $9.7 million compared to $21.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $78.8 million, as compared to $87.3 million for the prior year period; performance for the quarter was at the midpoint of the Company’s previously issued guidance of $70 million to $86 million.
  • Retail fuel margin for the quarter was 41.3 cents per gallon, as compared to 40.3 cents for the prior year period.
  • Merchandise margin rate for the quarter was 32.8%, as compared to 31.7% for the prior year period.
  • Merchandise contribution for the quarter was $154.0 million, as compared to $160.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Retail fuel contribution for the quarter was $117.1 million, as compared to $121.3 million for the prior year period.

___________________
1 See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.
2 All figures for fuel contribution and fuel margin per gallon exclude the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”) for the cost of fuel (intercompany charges by GPMP).


Other Key Highlights

  • As part of the Company’s developing transformation plan, the Company converted 51 retail stores to dealer sites in the nine months ended on September 30, 2024. The Company expects to convert another approximately 100 retail stores by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, which together with the initial 51 stores is expected to represent a cumulative annualized benefit to combined wholesale segment and retail segment Operating Income of approximately $8.5 million. Such conversions are part of our channel optimization strategy, which is expected to yield a cumulative annualized benefit to combined wholesale segment and retail segment Operating Income of approximately $15 million to $20 million.
  • The Company has expanded its pipeline to eight NTI (new to industry) stores, including two Dunkin’ locations. During the quarter, the Company opened a NTI Handy Mart store in Newport, North Carolina. The Company expects to open three more NTI stores later this year, with the balance over the course of 2025.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on December 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2024.

“As our customers continue to face macroeconomic pressure related to inflation and elevated prices for everyday goods, we continue to focus on delivering essential value to our customers,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARKO.

Mr. Kotler continued: “Our focus on operational excellence, improving customer offerings, and strengthening store-level performance remains a top priority. We believe that we are well-positioned to manage near-term macroeconomic challenges, and we remain confident in ARKO’s long-term potential for sustained growth. We believe the improvements in our operations and investments in our stores will guide us through the current environment and build the foundation for our multi-year transformation.”

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights

Retail

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold   283,189       300,796       822,134       843,286  
Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%) 1   (6.6 %)     (5.3 %)     (6.6 %)     (4.5 %)
Fuel contribution 2 $ 117,090     $ 121,266     $ 328,004     $ 325,986  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 3   41.3       40.3       39.9       38.7  
Same store fuel contribution 1,2 $ 113,192     $ 118,250     $ 306,673     $ 317,828  
Same store merchandise sales (decrease) increase (%) 1   (7.7 %)     0.1 %     (5.7 %)     1.4 %
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes (decrease) increase (%) 1   (5.7 %)     1.0 %     (4.3 %)     3.9 %
Merchandise revenue $ 469,616     $ 506,425     $ 1,358,519     $ 1,391,274  
Merchandise contribution 4 $ 154,019     $ 160,726     $ 444,696     $ 438,349  
Merchandise margin 5   32.8 %     31.7 %     32.7 %     31.5 %
Same store merchandise contribution 1,4 $ 147,223     $ 154,719     $ 413,992     $ 424,789  
Same store site operating expenses 1 $ 192,548     $ 195,334     $ 557,425     $ 555,631  
                       
1 Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
3 Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
                       
4 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
                       
5 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  


Total merchandise contribution for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $6.7 million, or 4.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in same store merchandise contribution of approximately $7.5 million and a decrease from underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers, which was partially offset by approximately $2.7 million in incremental merchandise contribution from recent acquisitions. Same store merchandise contribution decreased primarily due to lower same store sales caused by a decline in customer transactions reflecting the challenging macro-economic environment. The impact of the same store sales decline was partially offset by an increase in same store merchandise margin rate, which increased 100 basis points as compared to the year-ago period.

For the third quarter of 2024, retail fuel contribution decreased $4.2 million to $117.1 million compared to the prior year period, with gallon demand declines reflecting the challenging macro-economic environment. The impact of the gallon demand decline was partially offset by resilient fuel margin capture of 41.3 cents per gallon, which was up 1.0 cent per gallon compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decline in retail fuel contribution was caused by a reduction in same store fuel contribution of $5.1 million and a decrease from underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers, which was partially offset by incremental fuel contribution from recent acquisitions of approximately $2.2 million.

Wholesale

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations   203,187       205,836       593,479       601,399  
Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations   39,155       45,365       115,997       127,861  
Fuel contribution 1 – fuel supply locations $ 12,077     $ 13,222     $ 35,926     $ 36,896  
Fuel contribution 1 – consignment locations $ 11,283     $ 13,107     $ 32,150     $ 34,412  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – fuel supply locations   5.9       6.4       6.1       6.1  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – consignment agent locations   28.8       28.9       27.7       26.9  
                       
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  


In wholesale, total fuel contribution was approximately $23.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Fuel contribution for the third quarter of 2024 at fuel supply locations decreased by $1.2 million, and fuel contribution at consignment agent locations decreased by $1.8 million, compared to the prior year period, with corresponding decreases in fuel margin per gallon, primarily due to decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs and lower volumes. For the third quarter of 2024, site operating expenses decreased by $0.2 million compared to the prior year period.

Fleet Fueling

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations   34,089       34,277       103,216       97,710  
Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations   3,105       2,985       9,575       6,631  
Fuel contribution 1 – proprietary cardlock locations $ 15,699     $ 13,497     $ 46,789     $ 41,539  
Fuel contribution 1 – third-party cardlock locations $ 482     $ 794     $ 1,168     $ 971  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – proprietary cardlock locations   46.1       39.4       45.3       42.5  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – third-party cardlock locations   15.5       26.6       12.2       14.6  
                       
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  


In fleet fueling, fuel contribution increased by $1.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel contribution increased by $2.2 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel contribution decreased by $0.3 million, and fuel margin per gallon also decreased for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. These changes were primarily due to differing market conditions impacting the third quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Site Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, convenience store operating expenses decreased $3.1 million, or 1.5%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to a decrease in same store expenses of $2.8 million, or 1.4%, and a decrease from underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers. This decline in same store expenses was primarily related to lower personnel costs and lower credit card fees. These decreases were partially offset by $3.8 million of incremental expenses related to recent acquisitions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $869 million, consisting of approximately $292 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $577 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $885 million, resulting in net debt, excluding lease related financing liabilities, of approximately $593 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $29.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and strong financial position.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on December 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2024.

There was approximately $25.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program as of September 30, 2024.

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
Retail Segment 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,548       1,547       1,543       1,404  
Acquired sites         7       21       166  
Newly opened or reopened sites   1       1       2       4  
Company-controlled sites converted to consignment or fuel supply locations, net   (49 )     (2 )     (51 )     (13 )
Closed or divested sites   (9 )     (1 )     (24 )     (9 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,491       1,552       1,491       1,552  


  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
Wholesale Segment 1 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,794       1,824       1,825       1,674  
Acquired sites                     190  
Newly opened or reopened sites 2   10       34       30       58  
Consignment or fuel supply locations converted from Company-controlled or fleet fueling sites, net   49       2       51       13  
Closed or divested sites   (21 )     (35 )     (74 )     (110 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,832       1,825       1,832       1,825  
                       
1 Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.  
2 Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.

  


  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
Fleet Fueling Segment 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   294       293       298       183  
Acquired sites                     111  
Closed or divested sites   (14 )     (2 )     (18 )     (3 )
Number of sites at end of period   281       295       281       295  


Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company currently expects fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $53 million and $63 million, with an assumed range of average retail fuel margin from 38 to 42 cents per gallon. This outlook translates to a full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA range of $245 million to $255 million.

The Company is not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with its stock price, as well as depreciation and amortization related to its capital allocation as part of its focus on accelerating organic growth.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call today to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 800-343-4136 or 203-518-9848.

A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition and divestiture costs, share-based compensation expense, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges.

At the segment level, the Company defines Operating Income, as adjusted, as operating income excluding the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel. Each of Operating Income, as adjusted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes Operating Income, as adjusted provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing segment operating performance by eliminating intercompany charges at the segment level. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

Operating Income, as adjusted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, Operating Income, as adjusted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
           
  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 1,783,871     $ 2,086,392     $ 5,302,734     $ 5,705,156  
Merchandise revenue   469,616       506,425       1,358,519       1,391,274  
Other revenues, net   25,749       29,237       78,600       83,141  
Total revenues   2,279,236       2,622,054       6,739,853       7,179,571  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   1,626,399       1,923,869       4,855,462       5,262,854  
Merchandise costs   315,597       345,699       913,823       952,925  
Site operating expenses   222,744       226,698       665,366       637,383  
General and administrative expenses   38,636       44,116       123,230       127,192  
Depreciation and amortization   33,132       33,713       98,425       94,949  
Total operating expenses   2,236,508       2,574,095       6,656,306       7,075,303  
Other expenses, net   1,159       3,885       3,896       11,561  
Operating income   41,569       44,074       79,651       92,707  
Interest and other financial income   3,135       9,371       26,462       18,897  
Interest and other financial expenses   (26,759 )     (23,950 )     (73,910 )     (67,238 )
Income before income taxes   17,945       29,495       32,203       44,366  
Income tax expense   (8,300 )     (7,993 )     (9,139 )     (10,849 )
Income (loss) from equity investment   29       (14 )     79       (77 )
Net income $ 9,674     $ 21,488     $ 23,143     $ 33,440  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests         48             149  
Net income attributable to ARKO Corp. $ 9,674     $ 21,440     $ 23,143     $ 33,291  
Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends   (1,446 )     (1,449 )     (4,305 )     (4,301 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 8,228     $ 19,991     $ 18,838     $ 28,990  
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders – basic $ 0.07     $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.24  
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders – diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.24  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   115,771       118,389       116,262       119,505  
Diluted   117,888       120,292       117,342       120,602  


     
  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
           
  September 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
  (in thousands)  
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 291,697     $ 218,120  
Restricted cash   27,314       23,301  
Short-term investments   5,132       3,892  
Trade receivables, net   117,890       134,735  
Inventory   236,487       250,593  
Other current assets   101,428       118,472  
Total current assets   779,948       749,113  
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment, net   740,761       742,610  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases   1,406,429       1,384,693  
Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net   159,110       162,668  
Goodwill   300,032       292,173  
Intangible assets, net   187,999       214,552  
Equity investment   2,964       2,885  
Deferred tax asset   58,573       52,293  
Other non-current assets   52,485       49,377  
Total assets $ 3,688,301     $ 3,650,364  
Liabilities          
Current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, current portion $ 15,372     $ 16,792  
Accounts payable   209,102       213,657  
Other current liabilities   173,578       179,536  
Operating leases, current portion   70,120       67,053  
Financing leases, current portion   11,175       9,186  
Total current liabilities   479,347       486,224  
Non-current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, net   869,323       828,647  
Asset retirement obligation   87,331       84,710  
Operating leases   1,424,834       1,395,032  
Financing leases   211,380       213,032  
Other non-current liabilities   236,081       266,602  
Total liabilities   3,308,296       3,274,247  
           
Series A redeemable preferred stock   100,000       100,000  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock   12       12  
Treasury stock   (106,123 )     (74,134 )
Additional paid-in capital   272,604       245,007  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,119       9,119  
Retained earnings   104,393       96,097  
Total shareholders' equity   280,005       276,101  
Non-controlling interest         16  
Total equity   280,005       276,117  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 3,688,301     $ 3,650,364  


     
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
                       
  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                      
Net income $ 9,674     $ 21,488     $ 23,143     $ 33,440  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                      
Depreciation and amortization   33,132       33,713       98,425       94,949  
Deferred income taxes   2,269       10,087       (3,660 )     (4,028 )
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges   1,752       2,265       5,137       5,543  
Foreign currency (gain) loss   (16 )     72       41       130  
Gain from issuance of shares as payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisition               (2,681 )      
Gain from settlement related to business acquisition               (6,356 )      
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount   668       644       2,000       1,857  
Amortization of deferred income   (3,757 )     (2,373 )     (10,126 )     (6,302 )
Accretion of asset retirement obligation   628       572       1,871       1,690  
Non-cash rent   3,634       3,860       10,805       10,418  
Charges to allowance for credit losses   92       448       733       1,021  
(Income) loss from equity investment   (29 )     14       (79 )     77  
Share-based compensation   2,149       4,614       8,262       13,238  
Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities   1,443       (6,379 )     (10,763 )     (11,627 )
Other operating activities, net   66       1,303       752       2,279  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                      
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables   37,596       (44,314 )     16,112       (62,487 )
Decrease (increase) in inventory   14,655       (9,178 )     17,427       (17,386 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets   8,066       (17,464 )     13,909       (28,429 )
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable   (32,614 )     15,087       (6,137 )     29,667  
Increase in other current liabilities   23,768       16,643       17,844       8,992  
(Decrease) increase in asset retirement obligation   (163 )           (283 )     46  
Increase in non-current liabilities   6,143       1,719       22,754       5,719  
Net cash provided by operating activities   109,156       32,821       199,130       78,807  
Cash flows from investing activities:                      
Purchase of property and equipment   (29,269 )     (25,565 )     (77,781 )     (75,603 )
Purchase of intangible assets         (10 )           (45 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,058       10,621       51,353       307,106  
Business acquisitions, net of cash   (91 )     (13,268 )     (54,549 )     (494,904 )
Loans to equity investment, net   14             42        
Net cash used in investing activities   (28,288 )     (28,222 )     (80,935 )     (263,446 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                      
Receipt of long-term debt, net         4,600       47,556       78,833  
Repayment of debt   (6,714 )     (6,006 )     (20,563 )     (16,517 )
Principal payments on financing leases   (1,274 )     (1,325 )     (3,580 )     (4,237 )
Early settlement of deferred consideration related to business acquisition               (17,155 )      
Proceeds from sale-leaseback                     80,397  
Payment of Ares Put Option                     (9,808 )
Common stock repurchased         (11,636 )     (31,989 )     (25,199 )
Dividends paid on common stock   (3,473 )     (3,559 )     (10,542 )     (10,775 )
Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock   (1,446 )     (1,449 )     (4,305 )     (4,301 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (12,907 )     (19,375 )     (40,578 )     88,393  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   67,961       (14,776 )     77,617       (96,246 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   11       (62 )     (27 )     (83 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   251,039       235,278       241,421       316,769  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 319,011     $ 220,440     $ 319,011     $ 220,440  


Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

    Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
                         
    For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (in thousands)  
Net income   $ 9,674     $ 21,488     $ 23,143     $ 33,440  
Interest and other financing expenses, net     23,624       14,579       47,448       48,341  
Income tax expense     8,300       7,993       9,139       10,849  
Depreciation and amortization     33,132       33,713       98,425       94,949  
EBITDA     74,730       77,773       178,155       187,579  
Acquisition and divestiture costs (a)     1,729       1,127       3,919       7,980  
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (b)     1,752       2,265       5,137       5,543  
Share-based compensation expense (c)     2,149       4,614       8,262       13,238  
(Income) loss from equity investment (d)     (29 )     14       (79 )     77  
Fuel and franchise taxes received in arrears (e)     (862 )           (1,427 )      
Adjustment to contingent consideration (f)     (706 )     952       (998 )     (672 )
Other (g)     14       558       (957 )     726  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 78,777     $ 87,303     $ 192,012     $ 214,471  
                         
Additional information                        
Non-cash rent expense (h)   $ 3,634     $ 3,860     $ 10,805     $ 10,418  
                         
                         
(a) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to business acquisitions and divestitures (including conversion of retail stores to dealer sites) and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute the Company's acquisition and divestiture strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.  
                         
(b) Eliminates the non-cash loss from the sale of property and equipment, the loss recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites.  
                         
(c) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate employees, certain non-employees and members of the Board.  
                         
(d) Eliminates the Company's share of (income) loss attributable to its unconsolidated equity investment.  
                         
(e) Eliminates the receipt of historical fuel and franchise tax amounts for multiple prior periods.  
                         
(f) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 Empire acquisition.  
                         
(g) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.  
                         
(h) Non-cash rent expense reflects the extent to which GAAP rent expense recognized exceeded (or was less than) cash rent payments. GAAP rent expense varies depending on the terms of the Company's lease portfolio. For newer leases, rent expense recognized typically exceeds cash rent payments, whereas, for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than cash rent payments.  


Supplemental Disclosures of Segment Information

Retail Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 929,783     $ 1,086,405     $ 2,730,583     $ 2,945,243  
Merchandise revenue   469,616       506,425       1,358,519       1,391,274  
Other revenues, net   16,082       19,750       49,496       57,302  
Total revenues   1,415,481       1,612,580       4,138,598       4,393,819  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   826,765       980,161       2,443,499       2,661,406  
Merchandise costs   315,597       345,699       913,823       952,925  
Site operating expenses   202,097       205,216       602,664       578,496  
Total operating expenses   1,344,459       1,531,076       3,959,986       4,192,827  
Operating income   71,022       81,504       178,612       200,992  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 1   14,072       15,022       40,920       42,149  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 85,094     $ 96,526     $ 219,532     $ 243,141  
                       
1 Represents the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  


The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Retail Segment that do not have (or have only partial) comparable information for any of the prior periods.

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024		     For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 		 
  Speedy's 1     SpeedyQ 2     Total     Speedy's 1     SpeedyQ 2     Total  
  (in thousands)  
Date of Acquisition: Aug 15, 2023     Apr 9, 2024           Aug 15, 2023     Apr 9, 2024        
Revenues:                                  
Fuel revenue $ 4,894     $ 14,222     $ 19,116     $ 14,248     $ 27,578     $ 41,826  
Merchandise revenue   2,668       7,512       10,180       7,577       14,250       21,827  
Other revenues, net   50       271       321       156       498       654  
Total revenues   7,612       22,005       29,617       21,981       42,326       64,307  
Operating expenses:                                  
Fuel costs   4,400       12,466       16,866       12,873       24,280       37,153  
Merchandise costs   1,713       5,363       7,076       4,806       10,236       15,042  
Site operating expenses   1,195       3,329       4,524       3,307       6,387       9,694  
Total operating expenses   7,308       21,158       28,466       20,986       40,903       61,889  
Operating income   304       847       1,151     $ 995     $ 1,423     $ 2,418  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 3   79       212       291       229       405       634  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 383     $ 1,059     $ 1,442     $ 1,224     $ 1,828     $ 3,052  
Fuel gallons sold   1,590       4,240       5,830       4,593       8,097       12,690  
Fuel contribution 4 $ 573     $ 1,968     $ 2,541     $ 1,604     $ 3,703     $ 5,307  
Merchandise contribution 5 $ 955     $ 2,149     $ 3,104     $ 2,771     $ 4,014     $ 6,785  
Merchandise margin 6   35.8 %     28.6 %           36.6 %     28.2 %      
                                   
1 Acquisition of seven Speedy's retail stores.  
                                   
2 Acquisition of 21 SpeedyQ retail stores.  
                                   
3 Represents the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                                   
4 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                                   
5 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
                                   
6 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  


Wholesale Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 720,646     $ 843,891     $ 2,147,853     $ 2,339,878  
Other revenues, net   6,751       6,265       20,459       18,866  
Total revenues   727,397       850,156       2,168,312       2,358,744  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   709,408       830,121       2,115,367       2,305,098  
Site operating expenses   9,817       10,009       28,682       29,303  
Total operating expenses   719,225       840,130       2,144,049       2,334,401  
Operating income   8,172     $ 10,026     $ 24,263     $ 24,343  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 1   12,122       12,559       35,590       36,528  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 20,294     $ 22,585     $ 59,853     $ 60,871  
                       
1 Represents the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  


Fleet Fueling Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30, 		    For the Nine Months
Ended September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 125,933     $ 145,496     $ 398,266     $ 394,136  
Other revenues, net   2,335       2,575       7,004       5,202  
Total revenues   128,268       148,071       405,270       399,338  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   111,554       133,037       355,761       356,703  
Site operating expenses   5,876       6,206       18,861       16,039  
Total operating expenses   117,430       139,243       374,622       372,742  
Operating income   10,838       8,828       30,648       26,596  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 1   1,802       1,832       5,452       5,077  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 12,640     $ 10,660     $ 36,100     $ 31,673  
                       
1 Represents the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  

Primary Logo

