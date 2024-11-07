Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,714 in the last 365 days.

VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:  VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on December 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more