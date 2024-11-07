WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth of 9.5%; Robust Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis of 13.5%

Net Income of $20 Million; Solid Adjusted EBITDA of $28.9 Million Represented a Significant Increase Year-Over-Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024. More information about this quarter’s results can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (vs. 3Q 2023)

Total revenue of $347.9 million grew 9.5% driven by strong growth in Paid Content and Advertising, partially offset by our exposure to weaker foreign currencies.

Revenue on a constant currency basis was $360.4 million, growing 13.5%, driven by growth across all revenue streams – Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations – and regions.

Net Income of $20.0 million was primarily due to notably improved gross profit, expansion of interest income on cash assets, and an income tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 8.3% both increased from the prior year as a result of strong gross profit and effective cost controls, including a focus on higher returning marketing spend.

Diluted EPS of $0.15 increased from a loss per share of $0.10 in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS of $0.22 increased from $0.03 in the prior year.

Junkoo Kim, Founder and CEO said, “In our first full quarter as a public company, WEBTOON delivered strong financial results, achieving revenue growth of 9.5% on a reported basis, double-digit revenue growth on a constant currency basis and solid profitability. We continued to focus on deepening engagement from our user base and driving further scale globally while maturing and streamlining our operations.”

Kim continued, “Looking ahead, I see significant opportunities to further accelerate growth across WEBTOON, underpinned by our amazing creator community, robust pipeline of up-and-coming entertainment projects, and exciting product improvements. I am confident in our ability to achieve our fourth quarter financial targets and deliver long-term value for our shareholders as we continue powering our global flywheel and executing against our strategic initiatives.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the fourth quarter 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis in the range of 10.3%-13.3%. This represents revenue in the range of $375-$385 million, assuming FX rates remain relatively stable with the end of Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $9-$14 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the range of 2.4%-3.6%.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

As previously disclosed, the Company will host a webcast and conference call on November 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.webtoon.com/ .

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for up to one year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“WEBTOON”) is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 170 million monthly active users, WEBTOON’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned companies include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world’s leading webnovel platform – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements cover all matters which are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements or guidance regarding or relating to our future financial position, results of operations and growth, plans and objectives for future capabilities, ability to attract users in both our core and underpenetrated geographies, and other statements concerning the success of our business and strategies. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. They are not assurances of future performance and are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which we operate, and other geopolitical or macroeconomic factors beyond our control; inability to attract, empower, properly support or incentivize our creators; inability to retain, attract and engage with our users; inability to anticipate, understand and appropriately respond to market trends and changing user preferences; failure to retain or increase our paying users; failure to effectively operate in highly competitive markets; inability to innovate and expand our Advertising business; inability to continue to diversify our monetization strategy or to increase revenues from IP Adaptations; failure to control our content-related costs; exposure to significant legal proceedings and regulatory investigations which may result in significant expenses, fines and reputational damage; failure to provide a safe online environment for children; exposure to claims that we violated third parties’ intellectual property rights; failure to obtain, maintain, protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; rise of conflicts of interests with NAVER Corporation, our majority stockholder; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 27, 2024 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed by the Company with the SEC on August, 12, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC in the future.

Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Other than in accordance with our legal or regulatory obligations, we undertake no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions

This release contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS), revenue on a constant currency basis and revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional meaningful information to assist in understanding financial results and assessing the Company’s performance from period to period. Management believes these measures are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses, and they are consistent with how business performance is planned, reported and assessed internally by management and the board of directors of the Company. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding or the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

A reconciliation is provided at the end of this release for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We encourage investors and shareholders to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort non-recurring items that may arise in the future.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to remove the impact of interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments to eliminate the effects of loss on equity method investments, effect of applying the valuation method of fair value through profit or loss, impairment of goodwill, non-cash stock-based compensation and certain other non-recurring costs. Starting with the third quarter of 2024, our calculation of EBITDA has been revised to adjust for interest income in addition to interest expense. In prior periods, we only adjusted for interest expense because interest income amounts were insignificant. Prior comparable periods have now been recast to conform to the current presentation. Likewise, starting with the third quarter of 2024, EBITDA margin is calculated by adjusting for interest income in addition to interest expense and prior comparable periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Earnings Per Share before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization with further adjustments to eliminate the effects of loss on equity method investments, effect of applying the valuation method of fair value through profit or loss, impairment of goodwill, non-cash stock-based compensation and certain other non-recurring costs. We calculate Adjusted Earnings Per Share by making the adjustments described herein from Net Income (Loss) and dividing by basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, respectively, for the applicable period. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, prior comparable periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation of Adjusted EPS.

Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis: We define revenue on a constant currency basis as revenue adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations and the impact of deconsolidated and transferred operations. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis in a given period by applying the average currency exchange rates in the comparable period of the prior year to the local currency revenue in the current period. We calculate revenue on a constant currency basis in each of our revenue streams – Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations – using the same method as laid out herein.

Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis: We define revenue growth on a constant currency basis as period-over-period growth rates of revenue, adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations and the impact of deconsolidated and transferred operations. We calculate revenue growth (as a percentage) on a constant currency basis by determining the increase in current period revenue over prior period revenue, where current period foreign currency revenue is translated using prior period average currency exchange rates.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 585,516 $ 231,745 Receivables1, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,233 and $1,049 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively 189,930 171,776 Asset held for sale — 6,827 Other current assets, net2 105,959 82,479 Total current assets 881,404 492,827 Property and equipment, net 8,333 11,692 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,418 29,472 Debt and equity securities 78,507 91,233 Intangible assets, net 197,663 219,502 Goodwill, net 759,672 779,176 Equity method investments 83,824 64,222 Deferred tax assets 14,888 24,045 Other non-current assets, net3 84,032 64,436 Total assets $ 2,125,741 $ 1,776,605 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable4 $ 111,095 $ 127,427 Accrued expenses5 95,965 62,782 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt6 — 4,252 Current portion of operating lease liabilities7 6,096 9,945 Contract liabilities8 107,507 76,722 Income tax payables - corporate tax 7,179 9,459 Consumption taxes payables 8,701 7,339 Provisions and defined pension benefits 4,477 5,564 Other current liabilities 12,934 12,584 Total current liabilities 353,953 316,074 Non-current liabilities: Long-term operating lease liabilities9 11,206 19,238 Defined severance benefits 20,005 23,361 Deferred tax liabilities 26,607 61,134 Other non-current liabilities 3,262 9,322 Total liabilities $ 415,032 $ 429,129 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary $ 41,849 $ 41,429 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value (2,000,000,000 authorized, 128,313,144 shares and 109,505,150 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 13 $ 11 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (100,000,000 authorized, no shares and - shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 2,093,511 1,667,246 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,578 ) (54,824 ) Accumulated deficit (414,232 ) (363,292 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. 1,614,714 1,249,141 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 54,146 56,906 Total equity 1,668,860 1,306,047 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and equity $ 2,125,741 $ 1,776,605

Includes amounts due from related parties of $64,412 and $63,723 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due from related parties of $14,749 and $– as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due from related parties of $34,502 and $15,876 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $21,134 and $6,713 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $7,510 and $– as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $– and as of $3,800 September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $3,134 and $6,426 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $– and $16,160 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts due to related parties of $8,927 and $14,852 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.







WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue1 $ 347,915 $ 317,764 $ 995,631 $ 948,684 Cost of revenue2 (256,534 ) (245,666 ) (738,834 ) (729,591 ) Marketing3 (32,719 ) (33,066 ) (75,645 ) (95,452 ) General and administrative expenses4 (66,747 ) (45,779 ) (254,145 ) (155,617 ) Operating loss (8,085 ) (6,747 ) (72,993 ) (31,976 ) Interest income 6,512 913 9,790 2,288 Interest expense — (18 ) (44 ) (59 ) Income (loss) on equity method investments, net (138 ) 1,056 (1,070 ) 2,539 Other income (loss), net5 11,798 (721 ) 12,644 (2,773 ) Income (loss) before income tax 10,087 (5,517 ) (51,673 ) (29,981 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 9,899 (5,934 ) 1,324 (19,512 ) Net income (loss) 19,986 (11,451 ) (50,349 ) (49,493 ) Net income (loss) attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. 19,753 (11,175 ) (50,940 ) (48,854 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 233 (276 ) 591 (639 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 39,570 (17,173 ) (9,605 ) (51,778 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity method investments, net of tax (140 ) (53 ) (149 ) (909 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 39,430 (17,226 ) (9,754 ) (52,687 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 59,416 $ (28,677 ) $ (60,103 ) $ (102,180 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. 59,183 (28,401 ) (60,694 ) (101,541 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 233 (276 ) 591 (639 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 128,327,971 109,505,150 116,023,733 109,505,150 Diluted 130,817,876 109,505,150 116,023,733 109,505,150 Income (loss) per share attributable to WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.44 )

Includes amounts earned from related parties of $21,744 and $15,452 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively and $55,911 and $62,226 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts incurred from related parties of $27,318 and $3,143 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively and $67,780 and $10,286 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts incurred from related parties of $(1,920) and $60 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively and $(4,861) and $157 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts incurred from related parties of $9,285 and $7,533 for three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively and $23,666 and $23,576 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes amounts earned from related parties of $456 and $298 for three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively and $3,135 and $51 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.





WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands of USD) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating activities: Net Loss $ (50,349 ) $ (49,493 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Provision for bad debt expense 2,482 667 Depreciation and amortization 27,953 27,943 Operating lease expense 8,013 9,210 Loss on foreign currency, net (616 ) 8,138 Deferred tax expense (23,698 ) (1,787 ) Gain on debt and equity securities, net (5,143 ) (886 ) Loss (gain) on equity method investments, net 1,069 (2,539 ) Contingent consideration liability (3,713 ) (1,797 ) Stock-based compensation 72,114 4,331 Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets (1,883 ) — Other non-cash items 336 379 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in receivables, net of allowance (25,706 ) 6,278 Changes in other assets (46,334 ) (9,210 ) Changes in accounts payable 2,109 3,088 Changes in accrued expenses 30,299 17,710 Changes in contract liabilities 34,348 16,674 Changes in other liabilities 12,256 (10,790 ) Changes in operating lease liabilities (7,318 ) (8,083 ) Payment of severance benefits, net of cash transferred 320 (2,314 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,539 $ 7,519 Investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 63,205 7,691 Proceeds from sale of debt and equity securities 2,975 — Purchases of property and equipment (1,313 ) (9,837 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investments 5,963 — Payment made for short-term investments (68,369 ) (22,645 ) Payment made for loan receivable (178 ) (12,035 ) Purchases of intangible assets (7,678 ) (8,096 ) Purchases of equity method investments (5,792 ) (685 ) Disposal of businesses, net of cash disposed (361 ) 2,008 Other investing activities 318 (1,472 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,230 ) $ (45,071 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 292,950 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock related to private placement 50,000 — Proceeds from stock option exercise 574 — Capital contribution to a non-wholly owned subsidiary from a limited partner — 3,257 Proceeds from exercise of over-allotment, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 26,786 — Payments of initial public offering costs (11,154 ) — Repayments of short-term borrowings (3,639 ) (6,733 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to business acquisition (1,849 ) (2,923 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 353,668 $ (6,399 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15,206 ) (11,514 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 353,771 (55,465 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 231,745 279,709 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 585,516 $ 224,244 Supplemental disclosure: Income taxes paid $ 23,683 $ 18,440 Interest paid 85 88 Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-in capital upon IPO 11,215 — Deferred offering costs not yet paid 270 — Reclassification of debt and equity securities to equity method investments 19,422 —

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to adjustments for foreign exchange fluctuations, we have also further adjusted revenue to exclude the impacts of deconsolidated and transferred operations to show growth or loss exclusive of these changes ("Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis"). Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis is a Non-GAAP metric that management believes adds value but has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue to revenue on a constant currency basis, and ARPPU to ARPPU on a constant currency basis, respectively, for each of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of USD, except percentages) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total Revenue $ 347,915 $ 317,764 9.5% $ 995,631 $ 948,684 4.9% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - (349 ) -100.0% (145 ) (12,423 ) -98.8% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 12,442 - N/A 70,637 - N/A Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis 360,357 317,415 13.5% 1,066,123 936,261 13.9% Paid Content Revenue 285,228 261,833 8.9% 812,791 775,654 4.8% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - (324) -100.0% (120 ) (6,087 ) -98.0% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 9,452 - N/A 58,617 - N/A Paid Content Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis 294,680 261,509 12.7% 871,288 769,567 13.2% Advertising Revenue 43,384 35,924 20.8% 120,800 108,374 11.5% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 1,260 - N/A 6,085 - N/A Advertising Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis 44,644 35,924 24.3% 126,885 108,374 17.1% IP Adaptations Revenue 19,303 20,007 -3.5% 62,040 64,656 -4.0% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - (25 ) -100.0% (26 ) (6,336 ) -99.6% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 1,729 - N/A 5,935 - N/A IP Adaptations Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis $ 21,032 $ 19,982 5.3% $ 67,949 $ 58,320 16.5% Paid Content Average Revenue Per Paying User ("ARPPU") Korea Paid Content Revenue $ 91,401 $ 96,701 -5.5% $ 266,282 $ 299,167 -11.0% Korea ARPPU 7.89 7.61 3.7% 7.76 8.09 -4.1% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - (0.03 ) -100.0% - (0.17 ) -100.0% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 0.36 - N/A 0.42 - N/A Korea ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis 8.25 7.58 8.8% 8.18 7.92 3.2% Japan Paid Content Revenue 159,933 134,029 19.3% 444,399 395,771 12.3% Japan ARPPU 23.06 22.05 4.6% 22.15 22.59 -1.9% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 0.76 - N/A 2.20 - N/A Japan ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis 23.82 22.05 8.0% 24.35 22.59 7.8% Rest of World Paid Content Revenue 33,893 31,102 9.0% 102,111 80,716 26.5% Rest of World ARPPU 6.69 5.96 12.3% 6.47 4.98 29.9% Effect of deconsolidated and transferred operations - - N/A - - N/A Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations - - N/A - - N/A Rest of World ARPPU on a Constant Currency Basis $ 6.69 $ 5.96 12.3% $ 6.47 $ 4.98 29.7%

1ARPPU is calculated by taking Paid Content revenue and dividing it by the number of MPU for such month, averaged over each month in the given period. ARPPU on a constant currency basis is calculated by dividing Paid Content revenue on a constant currency basis by the number of MPU for such month, averaged over each month in the given period. Where each metric is country specific, the numerator is Paid Content revenue on a constant currency basis by country and the denominator is users by country.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of USD, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 19,986 $ (11,451 ) $ (50,349 ) $ (49,493 ) Interest income (6,512 ) (913 ) (9,790 ) (2,288 ) Interest expense — 18 44 59 Income tax (benefit) expense (9,899 ) 5,934 (1,324 ) 19,512 Depreciation and amortization 10,003 9,179 27,953 27,943 EBITDA $ 13,578 $ 2,767 $ (33,466 ) $ (4,267 ) Loss (gain) on equity method investments, net(1) 138 (1,056 ) 1,070 (2,539 ) Loss (gain) on fair value instruments, net(2) - 213 (5,143 ) (887 ) Stock-based compensation expense(3) 12,262 1,232 68,305 4,332 IPO-related, legal, restructuring and advisory costs(4) 2,925 8 40,645 1,636 Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 28,903 $ 3,164 $ 71,411 $ (1,725 ) Net income (loss) margin 5.7 % -3.6 % -5.1 % -5.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.3 % 1.0 % 7.2 % -0.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic) 128,327,971 109,505,150 116,023,733 109,505,150 Weighted average shares outstanding (Diluted) 130,817,876 109,505,150 116,023,733 109,505,150 EPS (Diluted) 0.15 (0.10 ) (0.43 ) (0.45 ) Interest income (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) Interest expense - 0.00 0.00 0.00 Income tax (benefit) expense (0.08 ) 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.18 Depreciation and amortization 0.08 0.08 0.24 0.26 Loss (gain) on equity method investments, net(1) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Loss (gain) on fair value instruments, net(2) - 0.00 (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Stock-based compensation expense(3) 0.09 0.01 0.59 0.04 IPO-related, legal, restructuring and advisory costs(4) 0.02 0.00 0.35 0.01 Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 0.22 0.03 0.62 (0.02 )

(1) Represents our proportionate share of recognized losses associated with our investments accounted for using the equity method.

(2) Represents unrealized net loss (gain) of financial assets measured at FVPL, which include the Company's equity investments.

(3) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to WEBTOON’s equity incentive plan and stock-based compensation plans of NAVER and Munpia.

(4) Represents non-recurring expenses that we do not consider representative of the operating performance of the business. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these amounts include a $30.0 million one-time CEO bonus and legal and advisory fees related to the IPO.

(5) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

