Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or $69.24 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the same period in 2023

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca                                      

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  09/30/2024 09/30/2023 09/30/2024 09/30/2023
         
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $170.5 ($67.0) $151.1 ($2.1)
         
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $69.24 ($27.07) $61.39 ($0.83)
         

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


