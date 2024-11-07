Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or $69.24 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the same period in 2023

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the nine months ended 09/30/2024 09/30/2023 09/30/2024 09/30/2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $170.5 ($67.0) $151.1 ($2.1) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $69.24 ($27.07) $61.39 ($0.83)

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082

